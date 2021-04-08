What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

FILE PHOTO: AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a vaccination centre in Ronquieres
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Reuters) - Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now:

NZ temporarily suspends entry to travellers from India

New Zealand on Thursday temporarily suspended entry for all travellers from India, including its own citizens, for about two weeks following a high number of positive coronavirus cases arriving from the South Asian country.

The move comes after New Zealand recorded 23 new positive coronavirus cases at its border on Thursday, of which 17 were from India. The suspension will start from 1600 local time on April 11 and will be in place until April 28.

AstraZeneca rollout to continue in Australia

Australia has no current plans to change the rollout of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday, after Europe's drug regulator found possible links between rare blood clots and the vaccine.

Australian authorities have ordered an urgent inquiry into findings from Europe's drug regulator with Morrison expecting updates later on Thursday from the medicines regulator and the immunisation advisory group.

Mixed guidance in the EU on AstraZeneca shot

European Union health ministers failed on Wednesday to agree a common guidance on the use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, despite calls for coordination across member states to combat public hesitancy over taking the shot.

Italy and Spain recommended on Wednesday that it only be used on those over 60 and Britain that people under 30 should get an alternative, due to possible links between the vaccine and very rare cases of blood clots.

If approved by EU, Germany wants to buy Sputnik vaccine

Germany is about to start bilateral negotiations with Russia to obtain its Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, a source told Reuters on Wednesday, adding that any final agreement depended on Russia providing key data to the European Medicines Agency (EMA). In the preliminary talks, Germany first wants to determine which quantities Russia can deliver and when, the source said.

In any case, Germany will only buy the Russian vaccine once it has been approved by EMA and for this it is paramount that Russia provides the necessary data, the source added.

After detecting UK variant, Thailand braces for infections

Thailand has detected at least 24 cases of the coronavirus variant B.1.1.7 first identified in Britain, a government health expert said on Wednesday, its first known domestic transmission of the highly contagious variant. The UK variant was found in a cluster of 24 visitors to entertainment venues in Bangkok, which were detected at the weekend. Nearly 200 such venues have been closed for two weeks.

Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha instructed authorities to prepare field hospitals in anticipation of a spike in infections. Ten of his ministers and dozens of lawmakers were self-isolating on Wednesday due to exposure to positive cases.

(Compiled by Karishma Singh)

Recommended Stories

  • Is the end of the COVID pandemic on the way? Fauci urges Americans to ‘hang in there’

    “We’ll know it when we see it.”

  • Nearly 80% of teachers, school staff, childcare workers received at least 1 shot by end of March

    Nearly 80% of teachers, school staff and childcare workers had received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine by the end of March, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday. What they're saying: “Our push to ensure that teachers, school staff, and childcare workers were vaccinated during March has paid off and paved the way for safer in-person learning,” said CDC director Rochelle Walensky. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.“CDC will build on the success of this program and work with our partners to continue expanding our vaccination efforts, as we work to ensure confidence in COVID-19 vaccines," she added. The big picture: President Biden on Tuesday moved his deadline up to April 19 for states to make Americans ages 16 and older eligible for a coronavirus vaccine. He previously set a May 1 target date. Go deeper: America's unequal return to classroomsMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Expert: Chauvin never took knee off Floyd's neck area

    Officer Derek Chauvin had his knee on George Floyd’s neck area — and was bearing down with most of his weight — the entire 9 1/2 minutes the Black man lay facedown with his hands cuffed behind his back, a use-of-force expert testified at Chauvin’s murder trial. Jody Stiger, a Los Angeles Police Department sergeant serving as a prosecution witness, said Wednesday that based on his review of video evidence, Chauvin applied pressure to Floyd's neck or neck area from the time officers began pinning Floyd to the ground until paramedics began to move him to a stretcher. “Correct,” replied Stiger, who on Tuesday testified that the force used against Floyd was excessive.

  • New Zealand suspends entry for travellers from India due to high COVID-19 cases

    The move comes after New Zealand recorded 23 new positive coronavirus cases at its border on Thursday, of which 17 were from India. "We are temporarily suspending entry into New Zealand for travellers from India," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in a news conference in Auckland.

  • New ID cards for Ethiopia's Tigrayan refugees may be proof of 'systematic' ethnic cleansing, investigation reveals

    An investigation from The Associated Press sheds new light on allegations of ethnic cleansing in Ethiopia. Nine refugees from different communities in the northern Tigray region, home to a months-long violent conflict that began last November, confirmed that authorities in the neighboring Amhara region issued them new identification cards that eliminate "all traces of Tigray." One refugee, Seid Mussa Omar, told AP the Amhara authorities now in charge of the Tigrayan city of Humera took his original ID card and burned it before handing him a new one, which AP examined. It was issued in the Amharic language — Seid, a nurse, also said anyone who came to the hospital where he worked was only allowed to speak Amharic — and contained an Amhara stamp with no mention of Tigray anywhere. It may sound like a small anecdote buried within a story marked by so much physical violence, but AP described the new ID cards as "the latest evidence of a systematic drive by the Ethiopian government and its allies to destroy the Tigrayan people." As Seid put it, "their aim is to erase Tigray." The Ethiopian government denies involvement in the atrocities and maintains it rejects "any and all notions and practices of ethnic cleansing," saying it will not "turn a blind eye to such crimes." Read more at The Associated Press. More stories from theweek.com5 scathingly funny cartoons about MLB vs. the GOPThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followersThe Matt Gaetz case now reportedly involves a marijuana entrepreneur/hand surgeon

  • 3 newcomers in New Zealand cricket squad for 2 England tests

    South Africa-born batsman Devon Conway has been named among three uncapped players in the New Zealand cricket team which will play two tests in England in June. Conway has played Twenty20 and one-day internationals in the past year and is included in the test squad for the first time along with Wellington allrounder Rachin Ravindra and seamer Jacob Duffy. New Zealand has named a 20-man squad for the tests at Lord’s from June 2 and Edgbaston from June 10.

  • Campbell wins Toronto-record 10th straight, Maple Leafs roll

    Jack Campbell made 32 saves for his franchise-record 10th straight victory, Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 28th goal and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 on Wednesday night. “To win 10 in a row or just get one win is a big deal because it’s a tough league,” Campbell said. Campbell broke the record he shared with Felix Potvin (1993-94), Jacques Plante (1970-71) and John Ross Roach (1924-25).

  • Taiwan warns it will fight to 'the very last day' if attacked as China steps up its military activity nearby

    The Chinese military sent an aircraft carrier group led by the Liaoning to drill in waters near Taiwan on Monday. It also sent military aircraft.

  • A city wrestled down an addiction crisis. Then came COVID-19

    Larrecsa Cox steered past the used tire shop, where a young man had collapsed a few days before, the syringe he’d used to shoot heroin still clenched in his fist. There were 38 HIV infections tied to injection drug use last year in this county of fewer than 100,000 people — more than in 2019 in New York City.

  • Former president Donald Trump tumbles nearly 300 spots in Forbes billionaire rankings

    The magazine blamed the former president's decision to refuse to divest when he took office in January 2017 as the cause of his decline in wealth.

  • Matt Gaetz is set to headline a pro-Trump women's event at Trump's Doral resort even as a sex-trafficking investigation looms

    Gaetz is scheduled to speak at the Save America Summit, an event put on by the conservative women's group Women for America First.

  • COVID-19 hasn't slowed global warming: Earth's carbon dioxide levels highest in over 3 million years, NOAA says

    The level of carbon dioxide in the Earth's atmosphere is now higher than it's been in at least 3.6 million years, federal scientists said Wednesday.

  • A guide to teeth whitening, from the best products to the most effective natural home remedies

    Teeth whitening kits, strips, gels, and toothpaste can all be effective - but it's also important to brush and floss regularly for a brighter smile.

  • 45 celebrities who don't seem to have aged over the past 20 years

    We're not sure how they do it, but these celebrities seem immune to the passage of time and the formation of wrinkles.

  • Biden starts selling major corporate tax hikes while opening the door to a compromise with Republicans

    The White House moves to shore up support for its huge $2 trillion jobs package, though Republicans are united in opposition.

  • Muay Thai child boxer punching out of poverty

    Tata is a 9-year-old Muay Thai boxer He wants to punch his family’s way out of povertyLocation: Bangkok, Thailand(SOUNDBITE) (Thai) 9-YEAR-OLD MUAY THAI BOXER, PORNPATTARA PEACHAURAI, SAYING:"My mom told me if I continue boxing like my sister, one day I can afford to buy her a house, car and earn more money for her."The flight season has been closed for monthsHis family has struggled to survive(SOUNDBITE) (Thai) TATA'S MOTHER, SUREEPORN EIMPONG, SAYING:"The main income of the family at the moment comes from him (Tata). For example, the last fight he had helped pay off my debts."There are about 300,000 child boxers in Thailand Some medical experts are calling for a ban on minors They say it can stunt growth and cause brain damage (SOUNDBITE) (Thai) TATA'S MOTHER, SUREEPORN EIMPONG, SAYING: "I do feel pity for my son when he gets hurt. I know he is hurt when he is on the ring, but he is always trying to hide it and tell me about it later. "

  • More than 3,200 Amazon employees at Bessemer, Alabama, fulfillment center cast ballots in historic union vote

    Hundreds of those ballots were challenged, mostly by Amazon, according to the RWSDU. The public voting could begin Thursday.

  • Phil Mickelson: Masters champion, and Anna Pavlova expert

    Phil Mickelson has a confession to make: He’s often full of nonsense. Augusta National has a rule banning cellphones on the course, and it also applies to the Champions dinner. This is where Mickelson comes in.

  • GM is working on an electric Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck

    General Motors confirmed Tuesday an all-electric Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck is in the works for its Detroit plant.

  • Biden: All U.S. adults eligible for COVID-19 vaccination on April 19

    In what has become something of a pattern, President Biden announced Tuesday that he has surpassed his own relatively modest pandemic-related promise, in this case that all American adults would be eligible to receive a coronavirus vaccine by May 1.