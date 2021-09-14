What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

FILE PHOTO: Residents register to take nucleic acid tests at a testing site in Quanzhou, Fujian
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Reuters) - Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now:

COVID-19 cases more than double in southeast China

New local COVID-19 infections more than doubled in China's southeastern province of Fujian, health authorities said on Tuesday, prompting officials to quickly roll out measures including travel restrictions to halt the spread of the virus.

Two cities where cases have been reported, Putian and Xiamen, have locked down some areas of higher virus risk, cut offline classes at kindergartens, primary schools and high schools, closed public venues such as cinemas, gyms and bars, and told residents not to leave the city for non-essential reasons. Tough city-wide lockdowns as seen in early 2020 have not yet been announced.

UK PM Johnson to set out COVID-19 booster strategy

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday will unveil how Britain will roll out COVID-19 booster shots for the most vulnerable and elderly as part of his coronavirus strategy for the winter months.

Johnson will lean on vaccines and testing to try and contain COVID-19 heading into autumn and winter, including a booster programme. Britain's Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has previously given interim advice that elderly and vulnerable people would be the priority for any booster programme, and that it could start in September.

About 1 in 10 kids have lingering COVID-19 symptoms

About one in 10 children had symptoms that remained after recovering from COVID-19, though that number dropped by more than half as the months passed, an Israeli Health Ministry survey showed on Monday.

The ministry carried out a phone survey in June among 13,834 parents of children aged 3-18 who had recovered from COVID-19, asking if their kids had lingering symptoms, including breathing issues, lethargy and loss of smell and taste. The survey showed 11.2% of children had some symptoms after recovery. The figure declined to 1.8%-4.6% at six months from acute disease, with older kids suffering more.

mRNA vaccines not linked with pregnancy loss

Miscarriages do not occur more often in pregnant women who receive an mRNA vaccine against COVID-19, according to a new study. Researchers analyzed data from eight U.S. health systems on 105,446 women who were between 6 and 19 weeks into their pregnancies.

Overall, 13,160 women suffered miscarriages, but the risk within a month after vaccination was no different than among those who did not get vaccinated, according to a report published on Wednesday in JAMA. The researchers acknowledge that they may have been missing some data. For example, they did not know the women's previous pregnancy histories. Still, they conclude their findings will help doctors counsel pregnant women in their decision-making about the vaccines.

Florida governor threatens fines over vaccine mandates

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has threatened fines for cities and counties that mandate employees must get vaccinated against COVID-19, which has killed nearly 50,000 people in the state. Florida has recorded more than 3.4 million cases of COVID-19 and over 49,000 deaths, according to a Reuters tally.

"If a government agency in the state of Florida forces a vaccine as a condition to employment, that violates Florida law," DeSantis said in a press conference. "And you will face a $5,000 fine for every single violation," he added. "That's millions and millions of dollars potentially in fines."

(Compiled by Karishma Singh; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Boston preliminary mayoral election set to usher in new era

    Boston is on the cusp of narrowing its field of mayoral hopefuls for the first time to two people of color, possibly both women — a stark change from the unbroken string of white men elected mayor in the city's first 200 years. The two winners will face off against each other on Nov. 2, ushering in a new era for the city which has wrestled with racial and ethnic strife. Acting Mayor Kim Janey, city councilors Annissa Essaibi George, Andrea Campbell and Michelle Wu, and John Barros, the city’s former economic development chief, are all vying to be one of the top contenders.

  • Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is threatening to fine counties and cities if they impose vaccine mandates

    DeSantis threatened to slap a $5,000 fine on every instance of a county or city government requiring employees to get vaccinated.

  • Legal sports betting in Florida could be underway this football season

    During this NFL season, Florida sports fans may finally get the chance to legally bet on their favorite team. That could mean a big windfall of new revenues for the state, but legal hurdles could stand in the way.

  • S.Korea fines Google $177 million for blocking Android customisation

    SEOUL (Reuters) -A South Korea's antitrust regulator has fined Alphabet Inc's Google 207 billion won ($176.64 million) for blocking customised versions of its Android operating system (OS), in the U.S. technology giant's second setback in less than a month. The Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) on Tuesday said terms with device makers amounted to abuse of Google's dominant market position that restricted competition in the mobile OS market. Google in a statement said it intends to appeal.

  • Iraqi PM becomes first foreign leader to meet Iran's Raisi

    Iraq has been trying to mediate between Tehran and its Gulf Arab foes, including Saudi Arabia, in the hope of stopping its neighbours settling scores on its territory. Iraq has become the playground of rivalries between Iran on one side and the United States, Israel and Gulf Arab states on the other, with attacks against U.S. forces and assassinations of Iranian and Iraqi paramilitary leaders. "I hope despite the aims of the enemies of the two countries, we will witness expansion of good relations between Iran and Iraq," Raisi said in a joint news conference in Tehran.

  • Grateful for vaccines, Taiwan minister to lead Europe investment delegation

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Grateful for COVID-19 vaccine gifts and other support, Taiwan will send a senior minister to head an investment delegation to three central and eastern European countries next month to boost business ties, Taiwan's foreign ministry announced on Tuesday. Remus Chen, head of the ministry's Europe department, told reporters the 65-person group would travel by chartered flight to Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Lithuania, who have together pledged a total of 60,000 shots to Taiwan, from Oct. 20-30. It will be led by Kung Ming-hsin, who runs the National Development Council which is in charge of Taiwan's industrial development policy, Chen added.

  • Israel accuses spoon-tunnel fugitives of plotting terror attack

    The Palestinian prisoners who dug out of an Israeli jail using a rusty spoon last week were plotting a terror attack in their window of freedom, Israeli prosecutors have said.

  • Thousands march against COVID pass in Paris

    Thousands of protesters marched in Paris on Saturday (September 11), for the ninth straight weekend, condemning the country's use of health passes to fight the spread of coronavirus. French government requires a health pass for people to enter cinemas, restaurants, gyms, or museums.The pass shows proof of vaccination, a negative test or recovery from the diseasePeople on the march chanted slogans such as "Freedom" and "Macron, we don't want your pass!"This man says he's hoping the government withdraws the health pass, and especially that they don't make vaccines mandatory. This woman says she protests every Saturday for freedom. It's my duty for my children, for my grandchildren, to live in a free country, she says.The government says it is necessary to combat the pandemic. Violent clashes broke out at another protest in Toulouse when an unidentified group attacked demonstrators with sticks and walking crutches.The interior ministry said 121,000 people joined anti-health pass protests around France as of Saturday evening.

  • China's latest Covid outbreak linked to primary school

    Reports suggest the outbreak could be linked to a student's father who returned from Singapore.

  • Florida COVID update: 23,930 cases, 968 deaths and fewer people in hospital and ICU

    Florida on Monday reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention 23,930 more COVID-19 cases and 968 deaths, according to Miami Herald calculations of CDC data.

  • Biden says 'thinking small' to fight climate change is 'prescription for disaster'

    Speaking in Mather, Calif., after getting an update on efforts to fight wildfires, President Biden explained how a bipartisan infrastructure deal and his Build Back Better agenda, estimated to cost $3.5 trillion, would help fight climate change. In discussing the cost, Biden said, “We have to think big. Thinking small is a prescription for disaster.”

  • China's People's Daily slams medical beauty ads, urges regulation

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's People's Daily newspaper said it was "imperative and urgent" to regulate advertisements bombarding people with recommendations for cosmetic surgery, procedures and treatments, as they had become excessive, and some made false claims. "From posters at bus stops and in subway, to introductions on social websites and content platforms, from advertisements planted in films and television variety shows, to promotions by live-streamers, medical beauty advertisements are overwhelmingly pervasive," the ruling Communist Party's official newspaper said in a commentary published on its website. The People's Daily said some advertisements associate good looks with "high-quality", "diligence" and "success", fabricating stories about "plastic surgery changing one's destiny" and distorting aesthetic perceptions.

  • Did Kanye West Attend the 2021 Met Gala With Kim Kardashian? The Truth About Her Masked Date

    The 2021 Met Gala had a few fashionable surprises in store—but did you expect Kanye West to be one of them? Find out if the rapper actually showed up to the star-studded affair on Sept. 13.

  • 10 details you may have missed on Sunday's episode of 'The Walking Dead'

    Sunday's "TWD" has tiny callbacks to season 10, episode 18, including a reference to a tattoo you may have missed that hinted at Leah's background.

  • Veronica Wolski, QAnon supporter at center of ivermectin firestorm, dies of COVID-related pneumonia at Chicago hospital

    Veronica Wolski, the QAnon adherent whose recent hospitalization made her a cause celebre for the controversial medication ivermectin, died in the intensive care unit of Amita Health Resurrection Medical Center early Monday, a hospital spokeswoman said. She was 64. Wolski’s cause of death was pneumonia due to COVID-19 infection with hypothyroidism as a contributing factor, a spokeswoman for ...

  • Eating This Food Daily May Help Reduce a Harmful Type of Belly Fat, According to a New Study

    Hint: It's one of our faves!

  • California couple dies of covid, leaving five kids behind. Their newborn is three weeks old.

    Davy Macias, 37, was intubated and dying of complications from covid-19 when doctors helped her give birth to her daughter. She would never see her baby. Her husband, Daniel Macias, 39, would only get a brief glimpse of their child because he, too, was hospitalized after contracting the virus. According to Davy's sister-in-law, Terri Serey, Daniel waited to name the baby girl because he believed he and his wife would walk out of the hospital alive to introduce the newborn to their four other chi

  • 3 Things You Should Say to Someone Who’s Hesitant About the COVID Vaccine (& One Thing You’re Better Off Keeping to Yourself)

    3 Things You Should Say to Someone Who's Hesitant About the COVID Vaccine1. “What’s stopping you from getting vaccinated?”Are they worried about the safety of the vaccine? Do they think they’d be able to beat...

  • A man planked for 9.5 hours, breaking the world record. Here's how he got abs of steel in less than a year.

    Daniel Scali threw up four times during the challenge. Just nine months ago, he could only plank for a maximum of two minutes.

  • Why experts are calling out ESPN's Allison Williams for her COVID-19 vaccine and fertility statement

    "I understand vaccines have been essential in the effort to end this pandemic, however taking the vaccine at this time is not in my best interest," Williams wrote on Twitter.