What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

People arrive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccinations, at East Valley Community Health Center in La Puente
·2 min read

(Reuters) - Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now:

Fully vaccinated can gather without masks indoors, should still avoid travel, U.S. says

People who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can meet without masks indoors in small groups with others who have been inoculated but should avoid non-essential travel and continue to wear face-coverings in public, the Biden administration said on Monday.

The recommendations come as about 30 million people, or 9.2% of the U.S. population, have been fully inoculated with COVID-19 vaccines, according to CDC data. The United States reported a 12% decline in new COVID-19 cases last week, while vaccinations accelerated to a record 2.2 million shots per day, according to a Reuters analysis of state, county and CDC data.

Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine neutralises Brazil variant

The COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE was able to neutralize a new variant of the coronavirus spreading rapidly in Brazil, according to a laboratory study published in the New England Journal of Medicine on Monday.

Pfizer said it believes its current vaccine is highly likely to protect against the variant first identified in South Africa.

However, the drugmaker is planning to test a third booster dose of their vaccine and a version retooled specifically to combat the variant in order to better understand the immune response.

Science says it's safe, but some in France don't trust AstraZeneca vaccine

According to the most recent data made available by the French health ministry, for the end of February, France was using 24% of its AstraZeneca doses, compared with 82% for vaccines made by Pfizer-BioNTech, and 37% for the Moderna shot.

That is partly due to logistical bottlenecks, but also because some French people don't trust the AstraZeneca shot - despite multiple scientific studies that indicate it is safe and effective - according to interviews Reuters conducted with eight people involved in France's vaccine rollout.

Japan's Terumo develops syringe to draw 7 doses from Pfizer vials

Japan's Terumo Corp said on Tuesday it has developed a new syringe that can get seven doses out of each vial of COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer Inc, at least one more than accessible with existing syringes.

The health ministry approved the design on Friday, and Terumo will begin production at the end of March, a Terumo spokesman told Reuters. The Kyodo News agency, which first reported the development, said Terumo is aiming to make 20 million units this year.

(Compiled by Karishma Singh; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Recommended Stories

  • CDC offers new guidance for those fully vaccinated

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has offered new guidance for the 31 million individuals who have been fully vaccinated. More than 60 million Americans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Whoopi Goldberg Says Chronic ‘Monster’ Migraines Caused Fear in Her Daily Life

    “I just want to go in the bed, I just want to go in the closet, but you gotta power through.”

  • 1 in 4 U.S. adults has gotten a COVID-19 vaccine, plus other numbers from the vaccination effort

    More than 60 million people in the U.S. have gotten at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 31.3 million are fully vaccinated, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported Monday. The 92 million doses administered means 18.1 percent of the U.S. population has gotten at least one COVID-19 shot, and Andy Slavitt, a public health official who now works at the Biden White House, breaks that down by age group. VACCINE UPDATE: 60 million Americans have received their first dose. 24% of adults60% of 65+70% of 75+ Close to 32 million Americans have received their second doses. 12% of adults30% of 65+39% of 75+ — Andy Slavitt (@aslavitt46) March 8, 2021 That means about 1 in 4 U.S. adults has been inoculated and 12 percent can now, the CDC suggests, resume some semblance of a normal social life. Here are some other numbers from the accelerating COVID-19 vaccination drive: 2.2 million COVID-19 shots now administered daily in the U.S., in the seven-day average 0 percent of Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine included in the CDC's numbers as of Sunday night 44 percent of fully vaccinated U.S. adults, and about half of all adults, are anxious about re-entering normal life, according to soon-to-be published data from the American Psychological Association 25.8 percent of New Mexico's population has gotten at least one vaccine dose 15.8 percent of Alaska's population is fully vaccinated 13.3 percent of Georgia's population has gotten at least one vaccine dose 6.6 percent of Utah's population is fully vaccinated 100 percent of K-12 teachers are eligible to get vaccinated in the U.S. as of Monday — "though the situation is more straightforward in some states than others," The New York Times notes 312 million does (at least) have been administered worldwide in 116 countries, according to Bloomberg's tally. The U.S. is making steady progress in its vaccination drive, Virginia Tech epidemiologist Lisa M. Lee tells The Wall Street Journal, but logistics continues to be the primary hurdle, "everything from secure and simple registration systems to directing traffic at large vaccination events." More stories from theweek.com7 spondiferously funny cartoons about the Dr. Seuss controversyThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyIowa governor signs GOP-backed bill that limits early and Election Day voting

  • How Netflix’s New Biggie Smalls Documentary Tells the Origin Story of Christopher Wallace

    The creative team behind Biggie: I Got a Story To Tell explain how they unearthed stories about Biggie that even his closest friends and family didn’t know, address criticism of the doc, and talk about getting live-texts from Jay-Z.

  • Chipotle to Launch Makeup Line with 'Lettuce' and 'Mild Salsa' Eyeshadow

    Made in collaboration with e.l.f. Cosmetics, the limited-edition products also include an Extra Guac face sponge set and Make It Hot plumping lip gloss.

  • Hawaii opens evacuation shelters after dam breach on Maui island

    Evacuation shelters were being opened at the Paia Community Center and Hana High School, Governor David Ige said. "Maui county officials have been informed that Kaupakalua Dam has been breached," Ige said on Twitter late on Monday, announcing that evacuations had begun.

  • Some Massachusetts patients who booked 211 vaccine appointments turned away

    The issue appears to be a communication mistake between the state's call-in system and Curative, the company running the mass vaccination site in Danvers.

  • US presents warring Afghan sides with draft peace agreement

    Frustrated by a stalled peace process and escalating violence, the U.S. has presented an eight-page draft peace agreement to Afghanistan's warring sides for review. The U.S. told the parties to come to Turkey in the coming weeks ready to move on it, according to Afghans on both sides of the table. U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price would not confirm the draft, saying “It’s often important for our diplomatic efforts that we’re able to conduct them in private."

  • Emmi Explains: What can you do after getting vaccinated?

    New guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can safely visit with other vaccinated people. Yahoo News Producer Emmi Vélez explains.

  • Scientifically safe, but Astrazeneca skeptics remain

    Despite multiple scientific studies saying the COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by AstraZeneca it is safe and effective, some residents in Europe are turning down that particular shot.They include 60-year-old Nadine Roger who lives in Paris. She’s recovering from breast cancer and is in the high risk category.She told Reuters “The AstraZeneca (shot) frightens me," and said she’s prepared to wait for an alternative dose, despite wanting to get vaccinated as soon as possible."The AstraZeneca vaccine requires two doses spaced three months apart. Three months is a very long time, especially after one year of being deprived from going out. So, the vaccine is not yet proven against variants, there's too little data on variants."According to the most recent data made available by the French health ministry, for the end of February, France was only using about a quarter of its AstraZeneca doses, compared with 82% for vaccines made by Pfizer/BioNTech and 37% for the Moderna shot. Partly due to logistical bottlenecks, but also because some French people don't trust the AstraZeneca shot because of concerns over side effects.European regulators have concluded the side-effects cause by the AstraZenaca vaccine are not a cause to doubt its safety. A study in Scotland covering 5.4 million people showed it, and the Pfizer vaccine, were highly effective in preventing severe infections.Student nurse, Anais Marmol Palacio views any reaction as minor and certainly not worse than getting the virus."I got COVID, and I don't want to get it a second time. I'm 18 and I had to go to the emergency room. If I got it a second time, we don't know what can happen. I prefer to have less effects and just have the fever (from AstraZeneca vaccine) than to be on oxygen."After initial concerns, France, Germany, and Italy have changed tack and are now giving the Astrazeneca vaccine to people over 65.

  • Jennifer Lopez Celebrates International Women's Day with Some Help from Her Celebrity Pals

    "We need to continue to use our voices, stand up and GET LOUD for everything and that we believe in," the pop star said on Instagram

  • Oil logs first loss in 4 sessions, as buying after attack on Saudi oil facilities fades

    Oil futures pull back Monday to post their first loss in four sessions, after prices for the global benchmark Brent crude briefly climbed past $70 a barrel in the wake of an attack on Saudi oil facilities over the weekend.

  • Coronavirus latest news: NHS hopes to drive vaccine uptake with text messages

    Children who receive false positive tests to be banned from class for 10 days Nightingale hospitals to close in April as virus recedes Major Covid outbreaks 'inevitable' at Channel migrant barracks Jill Kirby: Testing should open up society, not shut it down Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial The NHS is to send text messages to 400,000 people, asking them to book a coronavirus jab, with reminders for those who do not come forward. As part of efforts to boost uptake, text invitations will be sent to those aged 55 and over, with a link to reserve an appointment at a mass vaccination centre or pharmacist. Health officials stressed that invitation letters would continue to be sent, and that those who preferred not to travel to the sites could wait to be invited by their GP. But they said the move could allow the programme to move more quickly through the age groups, reacting to changing vaccine supplies and filling empty slots. Follow the latest updates below.

  • These 5 affordable anti-snoring tools can help you (or your partner) sleep better — starting at only $15

    Doctors swear these can help.

  • Experimental antiviral drug shows promise in treating COVID-19

    A preliminary study shows that molnupiravir, an experimental antiviral drug, significantly reduced infectious virus in COVID-19 patients after five days of treatment. The drug is being developed by Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck, with the companies sharing the study's results on Saturday. Testing is ongoing, and if further results show the drug can treat COVID-19 patients exhibiting symptoms, it could be the first oral antiviral used to fight the disease, The Wall Street Journal reports. The preliminary results are from a Phase 2 trial, which studied the effect of different doses in 182 people who had first reported COVID-19 symptoms within the previous week, tested positive during the most recent four days, and were not hospitalized. After five days, tests were unable to detect infectious virus in volunteers who took molnupiravir twice a day. Among those who received placebos, infectious virus was found in 24 percent of participants. The study also found that after three days, volunteers who took larger doses had lower levels of infectious virus than those who took the placebo. Carl Dieffenbach, director of the Division of AIDS at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told the Journal the study is "tantalizing and interesting, but it's not exactly 100 percent complete. What we need to confirm is that there's clinical benefit." So far, the only antiviral that has been authorized for use in COVID-19 patients is remdesivir, which studies have found modestly benefits hospitalized patients by shortening their stays. More stories from theweek.com7 spondiferously funny cartoons about the Dr. Seuss controversyThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyIowa governor signs GOP-backed bill that limits early and Election Day voting

  • Many Californians have just three days of paid leave. What if they get COVID-19?

    Millions of Golden State workers are staring down a pandemic with no clear access to an economic safety net if they take time off, after emergency sick-leave laws requiring two weeks' paid leave expired in January. The Legislature will soon vote on whether to reinstate the mandate.

  • Judge weighs bail for woman who used meth before stillbirth

    A central California woman charged with murder after delivering a stillborn baby who tested positive for methamphetamine may be released on reduced bail as her lawyers argue that the state's homicide law does not apply to pregnant women, a position backed by California's attorney general. Chelsea Becker, 26, has been in a Kings County jail since her arrest in November 2019, unable to raise $2 million bail. The case has outraged advocates of pregnant women who say overzealous prosecutors are trying to punish a woman who needs treatment, and not prison time, and they hope the charges will soon be thrown out.

  • Indian activist's arrest spotlights crackdown on dissent

    To her friends, Disha Ravi, a 22-year-old Indian climate activist, was most concerned about her future in a world of rising temperatures. Observers say what happened to Ravi — a young, middle class, urban woman — hit home for a lot of Indians, who suddenly feared they could be jailed for sharing something on social media.

  • Oprah's interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle didn't just expose the royal family - it also revealed just how the broken US healthcare system is

    British people were shocked by how many pharmaceutical ads ran during Oprah's interview with Meghan Markle, exposing how dire things are in the US.

  • Republican Party says it will continue to use Trump name in fundraising appeals

    The Republican Party intends to keep using former President Donald Trump's name in fundraising pitches and other materials, a lawyer for the party said on Monday, despite a cease-and-desist letter from Trump last week. The letter sent by lawyers for Trump on Friday to the Republican National Committee, National Republican Congressional Campaign and National Republican Senate Campaign had ramped up tension between the two camps as Trump seeks to preserve his political viability post-election. A Trump adviser said on Saturday that Trump was sensitive to the use of his name and likeness for branding purposes and was irked the three groups have supported Republican lawmakers who joined Democrats in voting to impeach him over the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters.