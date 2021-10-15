What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Attractions welcome back guests as COVID-19 lockdown orders are eased in Sydney
(Reuters) - Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now:

Sydney to open to travellers without quarantine

Sydney will allow in fully vaccinated travellers from overseas from Nov. 1 without the need for quarantine, the Australia's most populous state said on Friday, although the easing of strict entry controls will initially benefit only citizens.

As well ditching plans for home quarantine, which had been expected to replace the hotel stays, New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet said New South Wales would welcome all overseas arrivals. But he was quickly overruled by Prime Minister Scott Morrison who said the government would stick with plans to first open the border to citizens and permanent residents.

With boosters, masks and Green Pass, Israel sees a COVID-19 wave in retreat

Four months into one of its worst COVID-19 outbreaks, Israel is seeing a sharp drop in new infections and severe illness, aided by its use of vaccine boosters, vaccine passports and mask mandates, scientists and health officials said. Since peaking in early September, daily infections in Israel have fallen more than 80%, with severe cases nearly halved.

Since administration of boosters, mostly unvaccinated, often younger, people are bearing the brunt of serious illness. They make up about 75% of hospitalized patients in severe condition, while those vaccinated with two or three shots account for a quarter of such cases.

England eases COVID-19 testing rules for most incoming passengers from Oct. 24

Fully vaccinated passengers arriving in England from low-risk countries from Oct. 24 will no longer have to take expensive COVID-19 tests, the British government said on Thursday. Fully vaccinated passengers and most under 18s arriving from countries not on the red list could take a lateral flow test on or before day two of their arrival, rather than a PCR lab test.

The government said passengers must use lateral flow tests purchased from a private provider listed on the government's website, rather than free ones available as part of the government Test and Trace scheme, and passengers must upload a photo of their test and booking reference to verify the result. Anyone with a positive lateral flow test will be provided with a free confirmatory PCR test through the National Health Service.

U.S. FDA advisers back Moderna COVID-19 booster shots

A panel of expert advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration unanimously voted on Thursday to recommend booster shots of Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine for Americans aged 65 and older and those at high risk of severe illness or occupational exposure to the virus.

Moderna is seeking authorization of a booster that contains 50 micrograms of vaccine, half of strength of its regular dose but still higher than the Pfizer/BioNTech shot using similar technology at 30 micrograms. The booster would be administered to people at least six months after the initial two-shot inoculation.

S.Korea eases curbs before switch to 'living with COVID'

South Korea said on Friday it would lift stringent anti-coronavirus curbs on social gatherings next week, as the country prepares to switch to a 'living with COVID-19' strategy amid rising vaccination levels.

From Monday, the government will allow gatherings of up to four unvaccinated people, and ease operating-hour restrictions imposed on venues like restaurants, cafes and cinemas, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum told a COVID-19 response meeting. The relaxation will also allow outdoor sports events to take place in front of crowds, rather than behind closed doors as at present, if 30% of all spectators are fully vaccinated, Lee Ki-il, deputy minister of health care policy, told a briefing.

(Compiled by Karishma Singh)

