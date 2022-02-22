What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

FILE PHOTO: Medical worker collects a swab sample from a person at a makeshift testing site during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Hong Kong
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Chris Whitty
    British physician and epidemiologist

(Reuters) - Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now:

Hong Kong finds COVID in packaging samples of meat imports

Hong Kong authorities said they found COVID-19 in samples taken from the packaging of imports of frozen beef from Brazil and frozen pork skin from Poland, vowing to step up inspections of imported food.

Authorities said COVID-19 is predominantly transmitted through droplets and cannot multiply in food or food packaging, and that it is unlikely that it can be transmitted to humans via food consumption. Nevertheless, they recommend people handle raw food separately, observe hygiene rules and cook food thoroughly.

Top English medic warns new COVID variants could be more resistant

England's chief medical officer Chris Whitty warned on Monday there will be new COVID-19 variants and said some of them could be more resistant to vaccines.

"We all expect ... there to be new variants. And some of those new variants will just disappear," Whitty told a press conference. "But some of them will cause significant problems."

Johnson scraps COVID restrictions in England

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday said he would end all coronavirus restrictions in England including mandatory self-isolation for people with COVID-19 and free testing, drawing scepticism from some scientists and political opponents.

Johnson's "living with COVID" plan has sparked alarm that it is premature and will leave the country vulnerable to new viral variants, but the government says it has provided more testing than most other countries, and must now curb the cost.

Biological E. COVID shot gets India emergency approval

Indian vaccine maker Biological E. Ltd said on Monday its COVID-19 vaccine received an emergency use approval in the country for use in children aged 12 to 18.

The company's shot, called Corbevax, is the third vaccine approved for use in children aged 12 and above in India, joining Zydus Cadila's DNA shot ZyCoV-D and homegrown player Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.

China reports 138 new COVID cases for Feb 21

China reported 138 new COVID-19 cases in the mainland for Monday, down from 144 cases a day earlier, the health authority said. Of the new infections, 59 were locally transmitted, according to a statement on Tuesday by the National Health Commission (NHC), down from 71 a day earlier. The other new cases were imported.

The new locally transmitted cases were in Inner Mongolia, Jiangsu, Liaoning, Sichuan, Yunnan, Hubei and Guangdong, the NHC said. The health authority also reported four cases from the Beijing Winter Olympics 'closed-loop' that separates athletes, team staff, media and others from the general public.

(Compiled by Karishma Singh; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Fox Business host Neil Cavuto says COVID vaccine saved his life

    Neil Cavuto revealed during his return to hosting his show on Fox Business Network Monday that his weeks-long broadcasting absence was due to him being hospitalized with "COVID pneumonia."What he's saying: "It landed me in intensive care for quite a while and it really was touch-and-go," said the host of "Cavuto Coast to Coast," who is fully vaccinated but immunocompromised. "Let me be clear: Doctors say had I not been vaccinated at all, I wouldn't be here."Get market news worthy of your time wi

  • ‘This can’t be legal’: Uber Eats driver questions food cooked in a home kitchen

    Online food deliveries have exploded during the pandemic. But when you make your order, do you really know who’s cooking your food?

  • 75% of people want single-use plastics banned, global survey finds

    Three in four people worldwide want single-use plastics to be banned as soon as possible, according to a poll released on Tuesday, as United Nations members prepare to begin talks on a global treaty to rein in soaring plastic pollution. The percentage of people calling for bans is up from 71% since 2019, while those who said they favoured products with less plastic packaging rose to 82% from 75%, according to the IPSOS poll of more than 20,000 people across 28 countries. Activists say the results send a clear message to governments meeting in Nairobi this month to press ahead with an ambitious treaty to tackle plastic waste, a deal being touted as the most important environmental pact since the Paris Agreement on climate change in 2015.

  • Biden imposes sanctions over Putin's recognition of breakaway Ukraine regions

    President Biden is imposing sanctions on two Kremlin-backed separatist regions in Ukraine after Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia would recognize them as independent, the White House said on Monday.The big picture: The U.S. and EU denounced Putin's move, calling it a violation of international law. The State Department was evacuating American personnel from Ukraine Monday, with many officials concerned that Putin's actions could be a pretext for a larger Russian invasion.Stay on top o

  • Jamal Edwards, who nurtured UK musical talent, dead at 31

    Jamal Edwards, a British music entrepreneur who championed U.K. rap and grime and helped launch the careers of artists including Ed Sheeran, Jessie J and Stormzy, has died. Edwards founded the online music channel SBTV as a teenager in 2006. SBTV now has more than 1.2 million subscribers on YouTube and has helped a generation of performers, including rappers like Stormzy, Skepta and Dave, gain national and international attention.

  • Meituan Shows China Tech Isn’t Delivering Yet

    Investors had hoped that the new year would bring a reprieve from the regulatory crackdown that punished shares in 2021. Those hopes may have been premature.

  • The Trump 2022 endorsement tracker

    Data: Axios research; Chart: Jared Whalen/AxiosDonald Trump has now endorsed more than 100 GOP candidates on 2022 ballots as he seeks to build an unprecedented legacy for an ex-U.S. president by shaping the future of his party.Why it matters: The midterms present a big test for Trump's post-presidential potency in GOP politics — and set the table for his role in 2024.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: Texas' appro

  • Russia-Ukraine crisis: Tanks move in as Vladimir Putin orders Russian troops to Ukraine

    Putin warns of ‘bloodshed’ as he orders Russian forces into Ukraine How the world reacted to Vladimir Putin's speech Vladimir channels his inner King Lear in the Kremlin’s theatre of war Recognising breakaway republics doesn’t mean Putin has given up on invasion Estonia urges Nato to send more troops to eastern Europe

  • Iran's Raisi calls on U.S. to lift sanctions to revive nuclear deal

    VIENNA (Reuters) -Efforts to revive Iran's 2015 nuclear deal cannot succeed unless Washington lifts "major" sanctions, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Monday, as sources said indirect talks between Iran and the United States were reaching a final stage. Reuters reported last week that a U.S.-Iranian deal is taking shape in Vienna after months of indirect talks to revive the nuclear pact abandoned in 2018 by then-U.S. President Donald Trump, who also reimposed extensive sanctions on Iran.

  • Michigan head coach Juwan Howard suspended for rest of regular season

    Juwan Howard will be in the penalty box for the rest of the regular season.

  • ConocoPhillips is now largest owner of Australian LNG terminal after $1.6B deal

    Houston-based ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) became the largest owner of a liquefied natural gas terminal in Australia with the closing of a $1.645 billion deal on Feb. 17. The oil and gas producer purchased an additional 10% interest in Australia Pacific LNG from Sydney, Australia-based Origin Energy, acting on a previously determined right to expand its interest in the project. After closing adjustments, ConocoPhillips paid $1.4 billion in cash, all from its balance sheet, for the expanded stake in APLNG.

  • Paul Farmer, a global health pioneer and the world's 'most extraordinary medical humanitarian,' dies at 62

    Dr. Paul Farmer, a professor at Harvard Medical School and co-founder of the nonprofit Partners In Health, died Monday in Rwanda.

  • Russian Government Introduces Crypto Bill to Parliament Over Central Bank Objections

    The Ministry of Finance is pushing forward with cryptocurrency regulation in Russia.

  • I swore I'd never go on a cruise, but at 95 years old I'm about to board my 108th ship

    After years of seasickness and fear in the Army, I never wanted to get on another ship. But my wife convinced me and I've been hooked ever since.

  • National Guard fills in as nursing assistants amid healthcare worker shortage

    Roughly with about one in five healthcare workers in the U.S. have quit since February 2020, according to a poll published in October. Now, National Guard troops are being trained in nursing to help combat the shortage.

  • Generac sees uptick in home standby generator sales to Russia, Ukraine

    Generac Power Systems is seeing increased sales of its home standby generators in overseas markets including geopolitical hotspots Russia and Ukraine even as the company boosts production to meet heavy demand in the United States.

  • Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto returns to show after ICU stint, second positive COVID-19 test

    After an extended absence on Fox News, Neil Cavuto revealed he contracted COVID-19 for a second time, resulting in pneumonia.

  • The US is temporarily relocating US personnel in Ukraine to Poland after Russia said it would send troops into eastern Ukraine

    Secretary of State confirms US personnel in Ukraine will briefly leave for Poland after Russia said it would sent troops into eastern Ukraine.

  • Russian banks imported $5 billion in foreign cash in December -ACRA estimates

    Dollars traditionally dominate such imports which, along with other currencies, many Russians like to hold as a hedge against any drop in the value of the rouble or rise in inflation, both potential outcomes of foreign sanctions. Valery Piven, senior director at ACRA, told Reuters that calculations based on technical reports which banks submit to Russia's central bank each month showed that they had also imported $2.1 billion in foreign banknotes in November. The United States is considering new sanctions against Russia, proposing to cut some of its top banks from dollar transactions and reducing their ability to service dollar-denominated obligations, sources told Reuters.

  • NY delays COVID booster deadline for health care workers

    It's part of an effort to avoid staffing issues and give people more time.