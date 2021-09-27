What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

FILE PHOTO: Residents register to take nucleic acid tests at a testing site in Quanzhou, Fujian
·3 min read

(Reuters) - Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now:

Sydney set to unveil freedom roadmap as more curbs eased

Australian authorities announced plans on Monday to gradually reopen locked-down Sydney, unveiling a two-tiered system that will give citizens inoculated for COVID-19 more freedoms than the unvaccinated for several weeks.

Movement restrictions the most populous state of New South Wales will be lifted gradually from Oct. 11 to Dec. 1 as vaccination rates push through 70%, 80% and 90%. However, people who are not fully inoculated will not be allowed to join in renewed activities, like community sports, dining out and shopping, until the final date.

Study says pandemic cut life expectancy by most since WW2

The COVID-19 pandemic reduced life expectancy in 2020 by the largest amount since World War Two, according to a study published on Monday by Oxford University, with the life expectancy of American men dropping by more than two years.

There were greater drops in life expectancy for men than women in most countries, with reductions in life expectancy in 27 of the 29 countries overall. There have been nearly 5 million reported deaths caused by the new coronavirus, a Reuters tally shows.

New York may use National Guard to replace unvaccinated healthcare workers

New York Governor Kathy Hochul is considering employing the National Guard and out-of-state medical workers to fill hospital staffing shortages with tens of thousands of workers unlikely to meet a Monday deadline for mandated COVID-19 vaccination. Some 16% of the state's 450,000 hospital staff, or roughly 70,000 workers, have not been fully vaccinated, the governor's office said.

The plan, outlined in a statement from Hochul on Saturday, would allow her to declare a state of emergency to include licensed professionals from other states and countries as well as retired nurses. National Guard officers with medical training would be used to keep hospitals and other medical facilities adequately staffed.

Scientists map antibody binding sites on virus spike

A new COVID-19 "antibody map" is helping researchers identify antibodies that will be able to neutralize the coronavirus even after it mutates, according to a report published on Thursday in Science. Using hundreds of antibodies collected from COVID-19 survivors around the world, a global research team mapped out exactly where each antibody attaches to the spike protein on the virus surface, which it uses to break into cells and infect them.

The researchers looked for - and found - antibodies that target sites on the spike that are so important for the viral life cycle that the virus probably could not function without them. Those sites are likely to remain targets for vaccines or treatments even when the virus mutates. "If you are making an antibody cocktail, you'd want at least one of those antibodies in there because they are probably going to maintain their efficacy against most variants," said coauthor Kathryn Hastie of the La Jolla Institute for Immunology in California, in a news release.

Vaccinated pregnant women pass antibodies to babies

Pregnant women who get an mRNA vaccine against COVID-19 pass high levels of protective antibodies to their babies, new research shows. The findings, reported on Wednesday in the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology - Maternal Fetal Medicine, indicate that "the antibodies that the mother is building to the vaccine are crossing the placenta and that's likely to confer benefits for the infant after it's born," said coauthor Dr Ashley Roman of NYU Langone Health in New York City.

It is not clear whether the timing of vaccination during pregnancy is related to antibody levels in the baby or how long the antibodies last.

"We don't know how long those antibodies stick around in the baby," Roman said. "But the presence of these antibodies in the cord blood, which is the fetus' blood, indicates that the baby also has potential to derive benefit from maternal vaccination."

(Compiled by Karishma Singh; Editing by Robert Birsel)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Analysis: Europe's IPO market roars back to life but where are the SPACs?

    European stock market listings have come back with a bang after the summer lull but blank cheque firms are nowhere to be seen. So far this quarter, 42 initial public offerings (IPOs) in Europe have raised $8.5 billion, the highest amount for a decade, but there hasn't been special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) deal since July, according to Refinitiv data. The SPAC frenzy in the United States during 2020 and the first half of 2021 was widely tipped to spill over to Europe but despite a flurry of activity before the holiday season, the market appears to have fizzled out.

  • FBI visits Laundrie home to investigate DNA match

    ‘Brian’s parents provided the FBI with what they could’

  • Airport closed as La Palma volcano eruption intensifies

    Volcanic explosions spewed red hot lava high into the air on La Palma on Saturday as a new emission vent opened, forcing the small Spanish island to close its airport and causing long queues for boats off the island. The Canary Islands Volcanology Institute, Involcan, said the new emission vent that had opened was to the west of the principle vent. The national Geographical and Mining Institute said its drones had shown the volcano's cone had broken.

  • Matt Gaetz Defends Tucker Carlson – By Pushing Replacement Theory

    Gaetz insists that the Fox host is "correct" about replacement theory as an explanation for what is happening in America

  • Brock Nelson with a Goal vs. New York Rangers

    Brock Nelson (New York Islanders) with a Goal vs. New York Rangers, 09/26/2021

  • Discover your new home by touring Rodrock Homes’ 10 entries during the Fall Parade

    Now through October 3, tour 10 spectacular new homes, in various stages of construction, by Rodrock Homes during the Fall Parade of Homes. Designed and built for creative and inspired living, Rodrock’s entries are in seven premier communities and include exceptional floor plans that showcase current finishes, products, colors and innovations.

  • U.S. administers 389.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

    Those totals are up from the 388,567,109 vaccine doses the CDC said had been administered by Sept. 24, out of 470,630,875 doses delivered. The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine. Over 2.5 million people received an additional dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when U.S. authorities authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection despite the two-dose regimens.

  • Greg Abbott Won’t Support Exception in Abortion Bill for Victims of Rape, Incest

    The Republican governor apparently thinks survivors who've been impregnated by rapists will be relieved to hear about his anti-rape task force

  • A 25-year-old who had to get a double lung transplant due to COVID-19 said his lungs look like 'chewed up pieces of bubblegum'

    Blake Bargatze, 25, from Georgia, needed a double lung transplant after refusing a coronavirus vaccine and getting infected in April.

  • How One Weed Company Is Skirting Marijuana Rules to Sell THC Products in All 50 States

    Marijuana is federally illegal. But what if you could get high off hemp?

  • New York Declares State of Emergency as Vaccine Mandate Chaos Looms

    Angela Weiss/GettyAs tens of thousands of unvaccinated New York health-care workers are set to be fired on Monday once the state’s COVID-19 vaccination deadline kicks in, Gov. Kathy Hochul has a plan for a potential staffing shortage: a statewide state of emergency. Hochul said preparations were underway Saturday to make an emergency declaration, clearing the way for health-care workers not licensed in New York to fill in the gaps of those terminated. The declaration will also allow workers from

  • My transition to womanhood? It’s been a long, winding journey

    Transitioning isn’t always linear. My journey involved many surprising twists and turns Imma Asher: ‘Everything that I had worked so hard to attain in order to affirm my gender identity was falling apart.’ Photograph: Lynsey Weatherspoon Imagine running a race where the finish line continually relocates itself. This is the best way I can describe my transition into womanhood. I was born in Tuskegee, Alabama. I started my medical transition at the age of 29. During those years, I underwent a mult

  • Two disbarred lawyers sued a Texas doctor who performed an abortion. Flustered ‘pro-lifers’ are backpedaling

    Anti-choice groups are embarrassed that their draconian law is being enforced the way it was designedDemocrats present last line of defense for abortion rights Women protest against the six-week abortion ban at the Texas capitol. Photograph: Jay Janner/AP Dr Alan Braid, an OBGYN based in San Antonio, broke the law on purpose. In an essay published in the Washington Post last Saturday, the doctor announced that he performed an abortion on a woman who was past six weeks of gestation, the limit imp

  • Tiffany Cross reveals hysterectomy procedure prior to launching MSNBC show

    Tiffany Cross has built a strong reputation for being candid about people and social issues on her MSNBC show The […] The post Tiffany Cross reveals hysterectomy procedure prior to launching MSNBC show appeared first on TheGrio.

  • The Difference Between Dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease, According to Experts

    Knowing how to differentiate the two can help you (and in turn, your loved ones) navigate the world of brain health a little more easily.

  • The 8 Best Exercises for Burning Calories and Shedding Pounds

    It’s time to bust out those running shoes.

  • Op-Ed: Delusional reactions to epidemics are as old as time. COVID has been no different

    Even knowing the chronicles of past disease did not prepare me for how bewildering our social response to the COVID pandemic would be.

  • Sharon Stone Shares Rare Swimsuit Photo Showing off Her Toned Legs on Instagram

    Too many 🔥🔥🔥 emojis to count.

  • The Odds Were Already Stacked Against This ‘Happy’ 2-Year-Old Boy—Then COVID Hit

    via GoFundMeIn a prolonged medical nightmare beginning with repeated resuscitation at birth, 2-year-old Grayson Hunziker has been diagnosed with everything from a rare form of diabetes to an optic nerve deficiency portending blindness to cerebral palsy to an underdeveloped brain whose scans make his mother think of the Apple icon.“It looks like somebody just took a big bite out of his brain,” his 22-year-old mother, Makayla Hunziker, told The Daily Beast.But despite multiple surgeries, along wit

  • More coronavirus treatments may be on the horizon

    One major tool that we've been missing in the coronavirus fight is a pill that people can take right after they've been diagnosed with the virus. It may not be that far off.Why it matters: An effective antiviral pill could prevent an infected person from ever getting sick, or at least from requiring hospitalization. It's not a substitute for vaccination, but it would make living with the coronavirus safer. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the new