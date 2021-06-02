What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

COVID-19 outbreak in Singapore
·3 min read

(Reuters) - Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now:

Australia's Victoria extends Melbourne lockdown for 2nd week

Australia's Victoria state on Wednesday extended a snap COVID-19 lockdown for a second week in Melbourne in a bid to contain an outbreak of the highly contagious virus strain first detected in India, but will ease some restrictions in other regions.

Victoria, Australia's second-most populous state, was plunged into lockdown last Thursday, initially until June 3, after the first locally acquired cases were detected in three months, infections rose steadily and close contacts reached several thousand.

WHO approves Sinovac COVID shot

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday it has approved a COVID-19 vaccine made by Sinovac Biotech for emergency use listing, paving the way for a second Chinese shot to be used in poor countries. A WHO emergency listing is a signal to national regulators of a product's safety and efficacy and will allow the Sinovac shot to be included in COVAX, the global programme providing vaccines mainly for poor countries, which face major supply problems due to curbs on Indian exports.

The WHO's independent panel of experts said in a statement it recommended Sinovac's vaccine for adults over 18. There was no upper age limit as data suggested it is likely to have a protective effect in older people. The endorsement is a big boost for Sinovac's vaccine after data in clinical trials showed a wide range of efficacy rates.

Israel sees probable link between Pfizer vaccine and myocarditis cases

Israel's Health Ministry said on Tuesday it found a small number of heart inflammation cases observed mainly in young men who received Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in Israel were likely linked to their vaccination. Pfizer has said it has not observed a higher rate of the condition, known as myocarditis, than would normally be expected in the general population.

Most patients who experienced heart inflammation spent no more than four days in hospital and 95% of the cases were classified as mild, according to the study, which the ministry said was conducted by three teams of experts.

UK reports no new deaths for 1st time since March 2020

Britain recorded no new deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test on Tuesday.

The last time Britain recorded no deaths was in March 2020, before the country had entered its first lockdown. The figure on Tuesday relates to how many deaths have been reported and it comes after a national holiday on Monday - a factor which has in the past skewed the data.

China reports 24 new COVID-19 cases

China on Wednesday reported 24 new coronavirus cases on the mainland for June 1, versus 23 a day earlier, the country's health authority said. Of the new infections, 14 were imported, the National Health Commission said in a statement. The 10 local cases were all reported in southern Guangdong province.

There were no new deaths. Guangzhou city, the epicentre of the latest local virus flare-up in China, has reported 41 locally confirmed cases between May 21 and June 1.

(Compiled by Karishma Singh; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Recommended Stories

  • Australia's Victoria state calls for patience on end of COVID-19 lockdown

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia's Victoria state authorities said on Tuesday that it was still unclear whether a snap one-week lockdown to contain a fresh COVID-19 outbreak would end as planned on Thursday night, as the state grapples with a growing virus outbreak. Australia's second-most populous state was plunged into the lockdown on May 27 after the state reported its first locally transmitted cases in nearly three months early last week, forcing its near seven million residents to remain home except for essential business. "I don't know if there is going to be an extension or not," Victoria state Health Minister Martin Foley told reporters in Melbourne.

  • Democrat Stansbury wins New Mexico US House race

    Democrat Melanie Stansbury won election to Congress for New Mexico on Tuesday with a campaign closely tied to Biden administration ideas. The 42-year-old state legislator will fill a vacant seat previously held by Interior Secretary Deb Haaland. (June 2)

  • Myanmar Junta Has Shifted Suu Kyi to New Location

    Jun.01 -- Myanmar’s military has moved civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi from her residence to an undisclosed location. Bloomberg’s Philip Heijmans reports on “Bloomberg Daybreak: Asia.”

  • Bitcoin’s Long-Term Put Options See Sustained Demand as Price Consolidates

    The options market is flashing signs of concern about an extended price sell-off.

  • Upcoming UFO Report Provides Fodder For Nation’s Science Classrooms

    Get essential education news and commentary delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up here for The 74’s daily newsletter. David Black once saw a UFO. At least that’s how he gets his students’ attention before revealing that it was only a sundog — a bright light caused when the sun’s rays refract through ice crystals […]

  • SALT Deduction Cap Didn’t Led to Exodus From High Tax States: Report

    The 2017 Republican tax law’s $10,000 cap on the deductibility of state and local taxes did not lead taxpayers in high-tax states to flee en masse to states without an income tax, such as Florida and Texas, according to a Bloomberg News analysis of IRS data. Bloomberg’s Jonathan Levin reports that that tax overhaul “had a negligible initial impact on the nation’s domestic migration patterns” and there was no SALT cap bump for Florida, Texas or Washington, which also has no income tax: “In the fi

  • WHO chief: "Time has come" for global pandemic preparedness treaty

    World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged member states Monday to negotiate a global pandemic preparedness treaty to ensure sustainable funding for the WHO and address the challenges and failures exposed by the coronavirus pandemic.Driving the news: Tedros argued that the coronavirus pandemic has been defined by a "lack of sharing: of data, information, pathogens, technologies and resources."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeA pandemic preparedness treaty would fill in these gaps, Tedros said, and build a partnership between states to allow for the "mechanisms for global health security," including an early warning system, equitable access to vaccines, stockpiling pandemic supplies, and an emergency workforce.The big picture: Tedros added the interconnectedness of the international community necessitated a global approach to solving the pandemic, as "member states can only truly keep their own people safe if they are accountable to each other."He urged all member states to commit to supporting the vaccination of 10% of the global population by September and 30% by the end of the year.Of note: Tedros also urged states to find a sustainable financial model for the agency's work."The technical support and guidance we provide, the capacity building and training of health workers, the scaling up of sequencing, the critical supplies...It all has to be funded. We cannot pay people with praise," he said.What's next: A potential global treaty could be discussed in a WHO meeting next November, the UN said. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Authentic liberty

    The U.S. is beating COVID because of rational compliance, not irrational defiance

  • U.S. Center for SafeSport suspends figure skating coach Ross Miner for sexual harassment

    Ross Miner, a U.S. figure skating coach and retired skater, was suspended for six months by the U.S. Center for SafeSport for sexual harassment.

  • Browns defense ranked best in AFC by CBS Sports

    From terrible to great, that is the hope for the Cleveland Browns defense and CBS Sports agrees ranking them best in the AFC.

  • Israel offers a glimpse of life after herd immunity: With 80% of adults vaccinated, cases have dropped to 15 per day

    Israel lifted some of its last coronavirus restrictions on Tuesday. Officials might end indoor mask requirements as soon as next week.

  • 'White fungus': Drug-resistant fungal infections pose threat to India patients

    Doctors are seeing an uptick in a host of dangerous fungal infections in recovering ICU patients.

  • China's strict travel restrictions in Guangzhou show the country is taking extreme measures to control its COVID numbers and avoid the fate of other Asian nations

    Guangzhou's 15.3 million residents are restricted from traveling outside the province over fears of spreading the B1617 COVID variant that has ravaged India.

  • Biden Climate Goals to Take Backseat in Biggest U.S. Power Grid

    (Bloomberg) -- The power grid serving nearly 20% of the U.S. population is about to throw a roadblock in President Joe Biden’s plan to decarbonize the electricity sector.PJM Interconnection LLC, which keeps the lights on for 65 million people from Chicago to Washington, D.C., is expected to clear a fleet of new natural gas plants-- and even extend the lives of some coal plants -- when it releases the results of its massive electricity auction Wednesday. That’s because Trump-era changes to the way the auction is structured give a leg up to fossil fuels, at the expense of zero-carbon sources such as nuclear, wind and solar.“The market has been trending toward renewables, but this is pulling it back,” said Ari Peskoe, director of Harvard Law School’s Electricity Law Initiative. “It’s fighting the future.”As much as 4 to 6 gigawatts of new gas capacity and several clunker coal plants could clear the auction, according to some estimates, while nuclear and renewables are expected to be the big losers. Such an outcome would further entrench fossil fuels in the biggest U.S. power market, and runs counter to the president’s goal of eliminating greenhouse gases from the power industry by 2035.PJM is already one of the most carbon-intensive grids, with 60% of its electricity coming from coal and gas. The auction, intended to secure a year’s worth of power supplies at the lowest cost for consumers, can help to determine the region’s power mix for decades to come. Because participating generators rely on it for the bulk of their revenues, plants that clear the auction have an incentive to continue operating for as long as they can. The last auction, in 2018, generated more than $9 billion in revenue for generators.The latest auction is the first to run under the new rules imposed by the Trump administration after two years of delays and contentious wrangling between power providers, PJM and federal regulators. The new structure creates a price floor for some bidders, effectively disadvantaging nuclear and renewables that receive state subsidies while making it easier for costlier fossil fuels to compete.“Coal comes out as the big winner,” said Brianna Lazerwitz, an analyst for BloombergNEF. “Nuclear would be hit the hardest.”Still, the boost for the dirtiest fossil fuel may be short-lived. Not only is the Biden administration moving to overhaul market rules by the next auction in December, falling demand on the PJM grid points to lower clearing prices and lower revenues for energy suppliers.Grid-wide prices could fall to about $85 per megawatt-day from $140 in the previous auction in 2018, according to analyst estimates collected by Bloomberg. Coal plants may not be able to clear the lower end of that price, according to Katie Bays, an analyst at FiscalNote Markets. Even if some coal plants make it this time around, long-term patterns show that the fuel’s future is limited.“Coal has no economic justification for existing in this market,” Bays said.The story is more complicated for nuclear plants, which are struggling because reactors have high operating costs while other fuels are increasingly cheaper. States including New Jersey and Illinois offer clean-energy credits for nuclear power, so the auction rules make it difficult for reactors there to compete. That’s triggered a backlash from utilities that say the format makes it difficult to meet their clean-energy goals.Two Exelon Corp. plants west of Chicago are already scheduled to close this year and are unlikely to clear the auction, according to Moody’s Investors Service Inc. analyst Toby Shea. The company has said two other nuclear plants in Illinois are also uneconomic, and state lawmakers are currently debating additional subsidies that would help keep them in operation. Failing to clear the PJM auction would further burden the facilities’ balance sheets.Exelon declined to comment.Still, this year could see the addition of 4 gigawatts of nuclear generation that didn’t clear the last auction. The plants, divested by previous owner FirstEnergy Corp. during bankruptcy to Energy Harbor, were likely able to ratchet down costs, potentially allowing them to compete, said Shea.In response to the new rules, Dominion Energy Inc., one of the biggest U.S. utility owners, has pulled out of the PJM auction altogether. The Virginia-based company is the biggest power provider in the state, has said it would eliminate carbon emissions from its fleet by 2050, and the new PJM format will “make renewables more expensive” than delivering clean energy through alternative markets.Illinois, New Jersey and Maryland have also threatened to leave the capacity auction unless the new price floor is eliminated. PJM has already launched a stakeholder process to do so.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Seahawks become the new betting favorites to land Julio Jones

    On the eve of the arrival of the period for a potential Julio Jones trade, a new betting favorite has emerged: The Seahawks. PointsBet has Seattle as a +225 proposition to make the deal, followed by the Titans at +250. Next come the Eagles at +275, followed by the Ravens and 49ers at +300. The [more]

  • More Americans Searched for Vaccine Appointments After CDC Announced New Mask Guidelines

    The hope that the new mask guidelines would incentivize people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 appeared to come true, according to data from Vaccines.gov

  • Disneyland won't be locals-only for long. Navigating the reduced-capacity lines

    Until June 15, Disneyland is for California residents only due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. Cast member insights on a day experiencing reduced-capacity lines.

  • Covid worries India's pregnant and unprotected mothers-to-be

    They belong to a high-risk group, but it's unlikely they will have access to a vaccine anytime soon.

  • Police release dramatic body-cam video of rail yard shooting

    A gunman who killed nine co-workers at a Northern California rail yard shot himself twice in the head as sheriff's deputies raced into a building, according to authorities who on Tuesday released body-camera footage of the tense encounter. The nearly 4 1/2 minutes of footage is from one deputy who arrived minutes after the first shooting reports and while shots were still being fired at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority bus and rail yard in San Jose, where 57-year-old Samuel Cassidy opened fire before killing himself. A “contact team” of deputies and San Jose police officers was immediately formed to find the gunman, who was reported to be inside a building and armed with a handgun.

  • Lord Ashcroft’s Daughter-in-Law Moved to ‘Harsh’ Prison

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Linkedin/7 Belize NewsThe daughter-in-law of a politically influential British billionaire was marched out of a Belize jail—and past a shrine to the senior police officer she is accused of killing—for transfer to a prison known for its harsh conditions.Her face shadowed by a red hoodie, Jasmine Hartin concealed her shackled hands with a plastic bag as she was walked to a golf cart that would take her to a boat for the ride from San Pedro to Belize City—where