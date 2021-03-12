What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

FILE PHOTO: People wait in a line to undergo coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test at a coronavirus testing site in Seoul
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Reuters) - Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now:

South Korea extends social distancing rules

South Korea will extend social distancing rules with a ban on private gatherings of more than four people in a bid to stamp out the possibility of a fourth wave of COVID-19 infections, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said on Friday.

Chung said the number of daily confirmed COVID cases had been frustratingly stagnant, hovering between 300 and 400 over the past eight weeks. The country reported 488 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the highest in three weeks.

Urging vigilance, Biden tells U.S. states to speed up vaccinations

President Joe Biden directed U.S. states on Thursday to make all adults eligible for the coronavirus vaccine by May 1. The White House is also seeking to expand the pool of people able to administer shots to include dentists, optometrists, paramedics, veterinarians and medical students.

In a forceful but sombre speech from the White House on the first anniversary of the pandemic lockdown, Biden said he was working to accelerate COVID-19 vaccinations to create a greater sense of normalcy by the July 4 Independence Day holiday.

Direct deposits from U.S. bill to come as early as this weekend

Direct deposits from the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief legislation signed into law by President Joe Biden on Thursday will hit people's bank accounts as early as this weekend, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

The relief package is set to provide $400 billion in direct payments of $1,400 per person, helping individuals earning less than $80,000 annually and couples making less than $160,000. Nearly 160 million households are expected to get payments, according to White House estimates.

Auckland free of all restrictions

All remaining restrictions in New Zealand's largest city, Auckland, have been lifted after no locally transmitted cases of coronavirus were reported for two weeks, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Friday.

Ardern imposed a seven-day lockdown on the city of 1.7 million after a cluster of cases was detected. The lockdown was eased earlier in the month but some restrictions were retained, including limits on large public gatherings under an alert level 2.

Novavax effective against original virus and British variant

Novavax Inc's COVID-19 vaccine was 96% effective in preventing cases caused by the original version of the coronavirus in a late-stage trial conducted in Britain, the company said on Thursday, moving it a step closer to regulatory approval.

The vaccine was 86% effective in protecting against the more contagious virus variant first discovered and now prevalent in the country.

Situation in Paris region very worrying, minister says

The COVID-19 situation in greater Paris is "especially worrying" and the government will take extra restrictive measures there if infections continue at their current pace, France's health minister said on Thursday.

In the Paris region, the number of people in ICU units is now close to 1,100 and could reach 1,500 by the end of March if the trend continues, Olivier Veran said, adding that level would be "critical" for the area's hospital system.

Europe clears J&J's single-shot COVID-19 vaccine

Europe approved Johnson & Johnson's single-dose COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, paving the way for the first shots to be delivered in a month as the bloc seeks to speed up a stuttering inoculation campaign and boost its supplies.

The first shipments will start in the second half of April, the company said, adding it is committed to delivering at least 200 million doses to the EU this year. In its statement on Thursday, the European Medicines agency (EMA) said the vaccine was found to be 67% effective two weeks after inoculation.

(Compiled by Karishma Singh)

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive: China's JD.com in talks to purchase stake in brokerage worth up to $1.5 billion - sources

    JD.com Inc is in talks to buy part or all of a stake in brokerage Sinolink Securities worth at least $1.5 billion, three people said, as the e-commerce major aims to bolster its financial services operations. A deal to buy the stake from Sinolink's largest shareholder, Yongjin Group, would be the biggest bet in acquisition value terms by Beijing-based JD.com in China's $45 trillion financial market. "The valuable brokerage licence is key for tech giants to monetise their huge online traffic and grow into bigger firms, as otherwise they have to direct such traffic to other financial institutions," one of the sources said.

  • Michelle Keegan: My family have finally stopped asking the baby question

    Michelle Keegan says family have finally stopped asking her about baby plans after telling them it was sexist.

  • Sailing: Luna Rossa see tighter racing ahead at America's Cup

    Lighter, patchier winds could mean more engagement for the boats at a more sheltered course in the Rangitoto Channel off Auckland. "What’s happened lately, the last six-eight races, is we’ve sailed in pretty stable breezes," said Luna Rossa co-helmsman Francesco Bruni, who guided the Italian challengers to a 7-1 win over Team UK in the leadup Prada Cup. Both teams spent the rest day on Thursday reviewing data from the opening races, which promised the battle for the 'Auld Mug' could go down to the wire.

  • Japanese city wiped out by the tsunami is rebuilt, but not healed

    "There's collective grief, and that is one of those things you don't snap out of," a resident of Rikuzen-Takata says. "When everyone is sad together, it's intense."

  • US Lawmakers Make Third Attempt to Bring Legal Clarity to Cryptocurrencies

    Rep. Warren Davidson said the window of opportunity for the U.S. to lead the world on blockchain technology is "closing."

  • Ten years on, Japan mourns victims of earthquake and Fukushima disaster

    With a moment of silence, prayers and anti-nuclear protests, Japan on Thursday mourned about 20,000 victims of the massive earthquake and tsunami that struck Japan 10 years ago, destroying towns and triggering nuclear meltdowns in Fukushima. Huge waves triggered by the 9.0-magnitude quake - one of the strongest on record - crashed into the northeastern coast, crippling the Fukushima Dai-ichi power plant and forcing more than 160,000 residents to flee as radiation spewed into the air. The world's worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl and the tremor have left survivors struggling to overcome the grief of losing families and towns to the waves in a few frightening hours on the afternoon of March 11, 2011.

  • Japan January machinery orders seen down for first time in four months - Reuters poll

    Japan's core machinery orders likely dropped in January from December's level, a Reuters poll found on Friday, predicting the first monthly decline in four months as renewed emergency curbs to slow the spread of COVID-19 hurt business investment. Regarded as an indicator of capital spending for the next six to nine months, core machinery orders likely fell 5.5% in January from December, the poll of 19 economists found. "Orders from manufacturers remained solid thanks to external demand recovery," said Yusuke Shimoda, senior economist at Japan Research Institute.

  • Business analyst Jill Schlesinger on who gets the $1400 stimulus checks, when to expect them, child tax credits

    $1,400 checks, tax credits, and suspended evictions. CBS News Business Analyst Jill Schlesinger joins "CBS This Morning" to explains some of the key benefits in the latest stimulus package and what the expanded child tax credit means.

  • Invalidations of Meghan's claims of racism hurt Black women

    As Prince Harry and Meghan’s TV interview reverberates internationally, it’s left the more than 50 million viewers grappling with the couple’s claims of racism and lack of support that Meghan says drove her to thoughts of suicide. With social media conversations questioning whether racism affected Meghan's treatment by the British press and royal family, many Black women say it is yet another example of a Black woman’s experiences with racism being disregarded and denied.

  • Rideshare driver asks passengers to not eat in SUV — then they attack, Illinois cops say

    An Uber driver in California was attacked by passengers just days before.

  • Pfizer’s Newest Vaccine Plant Has Persistent Mold Issues and a History of Recalls

    Jeenah Moon/GettyBy Sarah Jane Tribble | KHNPfizer’s management knew last year there was “a mold issue” at the Kansas facility now slated to produce the drugmaker’s urgently needed COVID-19 vaccine, according to a Food and Drug Administration inspection report.The McPherson, Kansas, facility, which FDA inspectors wrote is the nation’s largest manufacturer of sterile injectable controlled substances, has a long, troubled history. Nearly a decade’s worth of FDA inspection reports, recalls, and reprimands reviewed by KHN show the facility as a repeat offender. FDA investigators have repeatedly noted in reports that the plant has failed to control quality and contamination or fully investigate after production failures.The 1970s-era manufacturing site has had persistent mold concerns over the years and been the focus of at least four intense FDA inspections since Pfizer took over its operations in late 2015, when it acquired Hospira. At the end of the January 2020 inspection, FDA investigators appeared to be growing frustrated.Pfizer’s plant managers told investigators they knew they had either bacteria or mold throughout the facility at various times of the year. In a Jan. 17, 2020, establishment inspection report obtained by KHN, one of three FDA experts who visited wrote that Pfizer said it addressed problems and added “more cleaning activities in response to mold” after a 2018 inspection and “yet, there are still unexplained discrepancies.”After the January 2020 inspection report, Pfizer immediately developed and put in place a corrective action plan, company spokesperson Eamonn Nolan told KHN. Neither Pfizer nor the FDA responded to requests to provide a copy of the plan.Nolan, in an email last week, said “significant investments have been made” in resources, equipment, and the facility. He stated all improvements related to COVID-19 manufacturing would be completed before vaccine production begins. He declined to provide details on when production of the vaccine would begin but said the site is currently operating in a state of good manufacturing, which means it has met a regulatory standard enforced by the FDA.“We are confident in the McPherson site’s ability to manufacture high-quality COVID-19 vaccine,” he wrote.Large clinical trials have found Pfizer’s vaccine to be safe and 95 percent effective against COVID-19.News that the plant will be a fill-and-finish site for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine means more watchful eyes focused on the facility. “That alone should be helpful,” said Barbara Unger, a former pharmaceutical industry executive who now does manufacturing audits for companies.It is unclear whether FDA investigators have returned to check on production practices in McPherson or plan to visit before vaccine production begins. The FDA did not respond to specific questions. FDA spokesperson Abigail Capobianco wrote in an email that the public “can be assured that the agency used all available tools and information to assess compliance.”Pfizer’s emergency use authorization letter for its mRNA vaccine includes safeguards, such as quarterly reports to the FDA and a quality analysis from the company for each manufactured drug lot at least 48 hours before it is distributed.The plant’s manufacturing issues can be traced in FDA reports dated from 2011 to last year. Several former FDA staffers and industry experts said the ongoing challenges in McPherson highlight how agency officials must balance aggressively going after a company’s manufacturing practices with the need to keep the supply of medications flowing to patients.“I do not envy the FDA choices,” Unger said, describing a balancing act. “Which has the more significant public health risk?”The site produces a wide array of sterile, generic medications used in hospitals, and its troubles have played a role in some big health system shortages, specifically for injectable opioid analgesics, according to a 2018 FDA statement.The FDA rejected Pfizer’s biosimilar version of Amgen’s anemia drug Epogen because of concerns about the fill/finish plant in 2017. That same year, John Young, who was a group president at Pfizer, told investors the company had submitted a “corrective and preventative action plan” for the facility.That is the same language used after the January 2020 inspection, which said there were contamination concerns for the site but not in the medicines. And it was Young, now Pfizer’s chief business officer, who last month told Congress that Pfizer had added production lines at the McPherson site to help meet COVID-19 vaccine demands.The facility’s record of recalls and field alerts include vials of medication that contained glass and cardboard particles and, as one customer complained, a “small insect or speck of dust.”A 2017 FDA warning letter—which is a strong rebuke for the agency—warned that the contaminants such as cardboard and glass found in vials posed a “severe risk of harm to patients” and indicated that the facility’s process for manufacturing sterile injectable products was “out of control.”FDA records show that multiple batches of vancomycin hydrochloride, a drug injected into hospital patients who have an infection that penicillin won’t treat, were recalled in 2016 and 2017.John Avellanet, an FDA compliance expert and principal at Cerulean Associates, reviewed the 2020 inspection reports. He said he fears the fixes have been little but “window dressing.”“They may have solved it in one instance, like the cardboard particles. But for some reason, they were never able to solve the contamination,” Avellanet said. “Whatever they are doing for quality control testing doesn’t appear to be working, because if it was working they wouldn’t continue to have these contamination problems.”Pfizer shut down McPherson’s manufacturing in December 2017 even though the FDA had visited two months earlier and improved the facility’s inspection rating. McPherson’s management suspended production and rejected batches of finished products after finding mold on equipment in a filling area, according to an FDA inspection report. The facility returned to production weeks later.When the FDA came back to inspect in late summer 2018, it found that procedures to prevent microbiological contamination of drugs were lacking. It also noted a lack of employee training, employees not following procedures, obstructed surfaces, and in-house testing that did not guarantee drugs met standards.In 2019, when CEO Albert Bourla took the helm at Pfizer, he told analysts it would be another hard year for U.S. hospitals to get their hands on sterile injectables because of ongoing work at the McPherson plant.Since then, the coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on the FDA’s ability to inspect plants, according to a recent report from the U.S. Government Accountability Office. The agency halted non-urgent foreign and domestic inspections in March 2020 out of concerns for staff safety and has since resumed select visits to domestic plants.John Fuson, a partner at the law firm Crowell & Moring and former associate chief counsel at the FDA, said the agency has sent surveys to manufacturers to help it prioritize inspections. While not speaking directly about the Pfizer plant, Fuson said the FDA lacks the resources to do all the inspections “we might like it to do.”It is unclear what oversight Pfizer’s McPherson facility has had in the past year. In 2020, the pharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences signed a multiyear agreement with Pfizer to produce its COVID treatment remdesivir in the Kansas plant. Gilead spokesperson Arran Attridge wrote in an email that Gilead “evaluates our manufacturing partners’ facilities” to make sure they follow regulations.FDA inspectors had visited the McPherson plant annually before the pandemic, according to public FDA records. The plant had been given ratings of VAI, or voluntary action indicated, or OAI, official action indicated, depending on the inspection. John Godshalk, a former FDA investigator who worked on vaccines, said a VAI is one of the most common inspection ratings given. That means the FDA is “trusting the company to fix” the observations made during the inspections, he said.The FDA assigned Pfizer’s McPherson facility a VAI rating in January 2020—and company executives were so pleased they reported in their third-quarter financial filing that the agency had “upgraded” the plant.Before January 2020, the McPherson plant appears to have been operating with the more severe OAI rating since its 2018 inspection, according to FDA reports. Former FDA investigator Godshalk said an OAI puts the company on notice. It’s “what you don’t want as a company,” he said.Pfizer employs about 1,500 people at the McPherson plant, plus contractors. Kasi Morales, executive director of McPherson Industrial Development Co., said the facility is the largest employer in the industrial town about an hour north of Wichita, Kansas, and not far from Interstate 70, a major east-west thoroughfare across the country.The 2020 inspection report that led to McPherson’s “upgraded” rating listed repeat observations that involved quality control procedures not being fully followed and “contamination” with mold and bacteria on surfaces because of humidity and cleaning practices.No contamination was found in the medications themselves during the inspection, but investigators described seeing operators “leaning over and talking over sterilized items being unwrapped.”Notably, the 2020 inspection report states early on that Pfizer had made “significant management changes” since the previous inspection in 2018. That latest inspection spanned three weeks from December 2019 to January 2020, and inspectors wrote that “management was cooperative and no refusals were encountered.”Christopher Smith, vice president of quality operations for Pfizer’s U.S. and European Union sterile injectables, was at the McPherson facility periodically during the visit. In the end, he “expressed discontent” with several of the 2020 observations made by investigators and “repeatedly sought clarifications.”KHN (Kaiser Health News) is a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues. Together with Policy Analysis and Polling, KHN is one of the three major operating programs at KFF (Kaiser Family Foundation). KFF is an endowed nonprofit organization providing information on health issues to the nation.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Republicans Risk Disenfranchising Their Own Voters With New Suppression Laws

    Record turnout in the 2020 election helped send Joe Biden to the White House, so naturally, the Republican party is determined to make it harder for people to vote next time around. #Colbert #ALateShow #VoterSuppression

  • Why have powerful Democrat women ignored Andrew Cuomo scandals?

    Republican Congresswoman Claudia Tenney discusses the lack of leadership in New York on 'America Reports'

  • McConnell compares the U.S. Capitol to Kabul, says security measures are 'overdone'

    It was just two months ago that a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol, some carrying weapons, others chanting, "Where are you Nancy?" and "Hang Mike Pence!" In response, enhanced security measures were put in place to protect lawmakers, but this is all too much for Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). "We've overdone it," McConnell told reporters on Wednesday. "I'm extremely uncomfortable with the fact that my constituents can't come to the Capitol. There's all this razor wire around the complex. It reminds me of my last visit to Kabul." Threats are still coming in from extremists targeting individual politicians, as well as President Biden, with acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman telling lawmakers last month that militia members are threatening to blow up the Capitol during his first State of the Union address. Capitol Police requested that 2,000 National Guard troops remain on guard at the complex, and the Pentagon on Tuesday extended their deployment for another two months. In the aftermath of the Capitol riot, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) tasked retired Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré with reviewing security measures, and earlier this week he recommended installing a retractable fence and creating mounted police units and a quick response force to mobilize during emergencies. "Do we need some changes? We probably do," McConnell told reporters. "[But] it looks pretty terrible to have the beacon of our democracy surrounded by razor wire." During the Jan. 6 riot, it also looked pretty terrible when Capitol Police officers were beaten with pipes, a man carried the Confederate battle flag into the Capitol, and a makeshift gallows with noose was set up outside. More stories from theweek.comThe media is missing the point about Meghan Markle7 royally funny cartoons about Harry and Meghan's tell-all interviewThe Southern Baptist Convention's ominous cracks

  • Biden ends policy forcing asylum-seekers to 'remain in Mexico' – but for 41,247 migrants, it's too late

    The first group of asylum-seekers allowed to cross from a migrant camp in Mexico into the United States following Biden's repeal of the 'Remain in Mexico' policy arrives to Brownsville, Texas, Feb. 25, 2021. John Moore/Getty ImagesThe last residents of Mexico’s Matamoros refugee camp crossed the border into the United States on March 5 to request asylum. The migrants – many of them Central Americans fleeing endemic violence, poverty and corruption – will be allowed to stay in the U.S. as their cases move through the immigration court system. The exodus from the Matamoros camp, which once sheltered more than 2,500 asylum-seekers, marks the end of a Trump-era policy called the Migrant Protection Protocols. Commonly known as “Remain in Mexico,” the January 2019 policy forced 71,000 migrants who were detained along the U.S.-Mexico border back into Mexico to file for asylum and wait for many months while their claims were processed. The Trump administration claimed the Migrant Protection Protocols ensured a “safe and orderly process.” But it created a refugee crisis in Mexico, whose border cities were not equipped to house, feed and protect tens of thousands of refugees. Matamoros is one of many tent camps and Catholic shelters set up to serve this population. On President Joe Biden’s first day in office, the Department of Homeland Security suspended the Migrant Protection Protocols, and by late February asylum-seekers were being screened for COVID-19 and allowed into the United States. The change elicited enormous relief among the more than 15,000 migrants at that point stuck in the camps in northern Mexico. But the border reopened too late for most of the 41,247 migrants whose cases were rejected while they “remained in Mexico.” The Matamoros camp, next to the international bridge to the United States, Dec. 9, 2019. John Moore/Getty Images Dangers of waiting The Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse at Syracuse University, where I research immigration enforcement, collects and analyzes government records procured through the Freedom of Information Act. Records we obtained from the Department of Justice show that 71,036 total asylum cases were filed from Mexico under the Migrant Protection Protocols, which lasted from January 2019 until January 2021. So far, 41,888 cases have been completed or closed. Of those, just 641 people were granted asylum or otherwise given shelter in the United States, an approval rate of 1.5%. In 2017, by contrast, 40% of asylum-seekers had their claims granted by a U.S. immigration judge. Of the 41,888 cases completed under the Migrant Protection Protocols, 32,659 asylum-seekers received a deportation order from an immigration judge – even though they were not physically in the United States. Most of these – 27,898 – received deportation orders because they did not appear for their immigration court hearing on the U.S. side of the border. There are many reasons migrants waiting in Mexico may not have made it to immigration court. One is the dangers of northern Mexico, where drug cartels and organized crime prey on vulnerable migrants. Matamoros is in the Mexican state of Tamaulipas, where rape, torture and kidnapping are so pervasive that the U.S. State Department has a “do not travel” advisory on the state. The nonprofit organization Human Rights First documented 1,544 cases of asylum-seekers who became victims of violence while they waited in Mexico. In one case, Customs and Border Protection returned a Salvadoran family to Mexico in May 2019 despite their expressed fear. In November 2019, the father was stabbed to death in Tijuana, leaving behind his wife and two children. “I told the judge that I was afraid for my children because we were in a horrible, horrible place, and we didn’t feel safe here,” his widow told the news outlet Telemundo. Another victim was a Honduran woman of the Garífuna Afro-Caribbean minority, who was kidnapped and raped in the city of Juárez while she “remained in Mexico.” And Vice Magazine reported on David, an asylum-seeker from Guatemala, who was kidnapped by a cartel five hours after he was sent back to Mexico in 2019. David escaped, but because the cartel had taken his paperwork, making an asylum claim became all but impossible. Asylum-seekers from the Matamoros refugee camp line up for bottled water on Dec. 9, 2019. John Moore/Getty Images Insurmountable obstacles Lack of legal counsel is another reason migrants waiting in Mexico might not have appeared at their U.S. court hearings or may have been denied asylum and issued a deportation order. Immigrants with an attorney are twice as likely to win their cases, and 99% of asylum-seeking families with an immigration attorney attend all their immigration court hearings. But it was much harder to get a U.S. immigration lawyer in Tamaulipas, Mexico, than in Texas in 2019. In fiscal 2020, only 14% of migrants forced to “remain in Mexico” had found an immigration attorney, compared with 80% of asylum cases for migrants inside the U.S. Without a lawyer, communicating with the American court system across an international border while living in a camp became a nearly insurmountable barrier. For example, migrants told BuzzFeed News that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement often filed incomplete or inaccurate paperwork, sometimes listing “Facebook” as migrants’ physical address. And without a lawyer, it was all but impossible for these migrants to receive crucial court notices. End of asylum “Remain in Mexico” made it nearly impossible for asylum-seekers to find safety in the U.S. But the asylum process can have profoundly unequal results – regardless of who sits in the White House. Asylum outcomes are often determined as much by which asylum officer or immigration judge decides the case as they are determined by merit. For instance, immigration judges in Atlanta reject, on average, 97% of asylum cases, while those in New York City approve, on average, 74%. A Cuban migrant discusses next steps in his asylum process under new Biden administration rules at a shelter in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, on Feb. 19. Paul Ratje / AFP via Getty Even though El Salvador and Honduras are among the five top countries in the world for violent deaths, typically courts deny more than 80% of asylum cases from those countries, in large part because the U.S. government has been reluctant to recognize gang persecution and domestic violence as grounds for asylum. [Over 100,000 readers rely on The Conversation’s newsletter to understand the world. Sign up today.] Political and economic instability in Central America is also driving children to flee the region. In the past two weeks, 3,200 unaccompanied minors have arrived at the U.S.-Mexico border. “Remain in Mexico” handed asylum-seekers a difficult choice: Stay and hope to survive or lose your chance, however small, of a new life. Luck and perseverance paid off for the estimated 15,000 migrants who may now pursue their asylum claims from the relative safety of the United States. But for everyone else, there is no second chance.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Austin Kocher, Syracuse University. Read more:Migrant caravans restart as pandemic deepens the humanitarian crisis at the US-Mexico borderMigrants at US-Mexico border must get past cartels before their long journey ends Austin Kocher does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Explainer: What is the U.S. Senate filibuster and why is everyone talking about it?

    Pressure is growing among President Joe Biden's Democrats to end the filibuster, a long-standing Senate custom that requires a supermajority to advance most legislation in a chamber that in recent years has been closely divided and is now split 50/50 between the two parties. As long as the filibuster exists, liberal Democrats say, Republicans in the chamber that likes to call itself "the world's greatest deliberative body" will be able to use it to block progress on their priorities, including addressing climate change, voting rights and immigration. WHAT IS THE FILIBUSTER?

  • South Korean hospitals extract extra COVID vaccine doses from vials

    In a handful of South Korean hospitals, designated nurses are using specially designed syringes to squeeze extra doses of coronavirus vaccine out of each vial in a bid to stretch the still limited number of vials to cover more people. But at Seoul's National Medical Center, healthcare workers say it's actually a safe and easy process that should be a no-brainer for countries struggling to provide enough vaccines quickly. "Two designated nurses take shifts to extract the doses and each of us had no trouble getting seven doses from each vial, vaccinating everyone," said Kim Eun-suk, an intravenous therapy specialist who was taking a shift extracting doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine from vials that officially only hold six.

  • Wonder Woman 1984: Retro Remix (Home Ent. Trailer)

    Wonder Woman 1984 is an upcoming American superhero film based on the DC Comics character Wonder Woman. It is intended to be the sequel to 2017's Wonder Woman and the eighth installment in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). The film is directed by Patty Jenkins, with a screenplay by Geoff Johns, David Callaham, and Jenkins, from a story written by Johns and Jenkins. It stars Gal Gadot in the title role, alongside Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, and Pedro Pascal in supporting roles. It is the fourth live

  • 'We're not racist', says Prince William after Meghan and Harry interview

    Prince William denied on Thursday that Britain's royals were racist after Meghan, wife of his younger brother Harry, said one unnamed member of the family had asked how dark their son Archie's skin might be. Meghan, 39, made the allegation during an explosive tell-all interview that she and Harry, 36, gave to Oprah Winfrey and which was aired on Sunday, plunging the British monarchy into its biggest crisis since the 1997 death of Princess Diana, William and Harry's mother.

  • South Sudan faces conflict, a humanitarian crisis and famine

    The director-general of the International Committee of the Red Cross warned that South Sudan is “a forgotten conflict” facing a “humanitarian crisis” made worse by the pandemic, while the U.N. chief cautioned that 60% of people in the world’s newest nation are “increasingly hungry.” A coalition government formed last year between President Salva Kiir and opposition leader Riek Machar is implementing a peace deal behind schedule, while deadly violence continues in parts of the country. The ICRC’s Robert Mardini, who visited South Sudan last week, called it “one of the most complex humanitarian crises anywhere."