What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

University students return to in-person classes in Ciudad Juarez
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Coronavirus
    Coronavirus

(Reuters) - Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now:

China struggles to find exit from zero-COVID

China's "zero-COVID" stance has put it at odds with the rest of the world and is exacting a mounting economic toll, but an exit strategy remains elusive as authorities worry about the ability of the healthcare system to cope and adapt to new strains.

China is also wary of the risk of new variants, especially as it refuses to import foreign vaccines. Studies suggest China's vaccines are less effective against Omicron and it has not yet rolled out its own mRNA version.

Beijing city limits movement in more areas

Beijing has limited the movement of people in more parts of the Chinese capital, even as it reported fewer COVID-19 cases on Thursday, in a bid to lower virus risk less than 10 days before its hosting of the Winter Olympics Games.

Beijing has not locked down any districts, but several now have mobility restrictions in place in certain areas. Beijing reported five locally transmitted infections with confirmed symptoms for Wednesday, down from 14 a day earlier, according to data from the National Health Commission (NHC) on Thursday.

Expats head for the exit as Singapore's COVID controls bite

Risk-averse Singapore is trying to balance its approach to living with COVID - aiming to protect people in the densely populated island from the disease while reopening its economy and borders to maintain its reputation as a hub for capital and talent.

COVID has prompted soul-searching among many relatively affluent expats in Singapore, where foreign workers make up a fifth of the 5.5 million population. Some compare its strict COVID rules with more freedom back home or bemoan the inability to travel freely to visit family, while others joined the "great resignation" wave seen around the world.

COVID-19 cases at highest ever in Americas, says regional health agency

New cases of COVID-19 in the Americas in the past week have been the highest since the pandemic began in 2020 and the very contagious Omicron variant has clearly become the predominant strain, the Pan American Health Organization said on Wednesday.

The United States continues to have the highest number of new infections, although cases decreased by nearly one million over the last week, the regional health agency said. Mexico's southern states have seen new infections triple and Brazil has seen new cases surge 193% over the last seven days, PAHO said.

New PCR test can identify variants

A new type of PCR test can quickly tell which variant of the coronavirus is causing infection, helping doctors choose the most effective antibody treatments, researchers said. The new test uses special "probes" - fluorescently labeled molecules - called "sloppy molecular beacons" that glow in different colours when they attach themselves to DNA or RNA in the virus.

When the sample from the patient is heated, the probes fall off their DNA or RNA targets and their colour disappears. They fall off at different temperatures depending on the DNA or RNA sequence they were bound to. Because the variants each have some unique sequences, they can be identified based on the pattern of color changes at each temperature, explained Dr. David Alland of Rutgers New Jersey Medical School whose team reported their findings on Friday on medRxiv ahead of peer review.

(Compiled by Karishma Singh; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • ’RHOBH’ Star Crystal Kung Minkoff Shares Her Lunar New Year Traditions With The World

    Lunar New Year, aka Chinese New Year or Spring Festival, begins on Feb. 1. 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Crystal Kung Minkoff shares her traditions.

  • As Omicron ebbs, England revives Plan A: living with COVID

    After an uncomfortable but relatively brief return to coronavirus restrictions triggered by the Omicron variant, England is going back to "Plan A" - learning to live with a disease that is probably here to stay. The bet is that booster jabs, antiviral pills and Omicron's lower severity will enable the government to manage outbreaks of a virus that cannot be shut out. Work-from-home guidance ended last week, and measures such as mask mandates and COVID passes, also introduced in England last month, lapsed on Thursday, returning the rules to where they were last July.

  • U.S. Troops on ALERT amid Russia, Ukraine escalation. Ret. Lt. Col. CAUTIONS against military action

    Retired Lt. Col. Daniel Davis, Briahna Joy Gray, and Robby Soave discuss the potential fallout of U.S. military involvement in Ukraine.

  • Beijing's local COVID cases rise before Olympics; more areas find Omicron

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Beijing reported 14 local confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest daily count in its current outbreak, less than two weeks before the Winter Olympics are set to start in the Chinese capital and the neighbouring province of Hebei. Although the numbers for Beijing's outbreak since Jan. 15 are lower than elsewhere in the world, the city has ordered targeted lockdowns for tens of thousands of people and tested a few million residents to block infection. The restrictions, in line with a national effort to curb virus flare-ups as soon as possible, take on extra urgency as China has vowed to safely host the Winter Games and prevent major outbreaks during the Lunar New Year travel season.

  • Free N95 masks promised by Biden administration are on their way to Arizona pharmacies

    The 400 million free nonsurgical N95 facemasks are on their way to Arizona pharmacies, according to local health organizations.

  • Beijing city limits movement in more areas to curb COVID cases before Olympics

    Beijing has limited the movement of people in more parts of the Chinese capital, even as it reported fewer COVID-19 cases on Thursday, in a bid to lower virus risk less than 10 days before its hosting of the Winter Olympics Games. Beijing's Fengtai district said late on Wednesday residents in more areas should not leave their residential compounds for unnecessary reasons and must have a daily COVID test. The district, which has reported more local virus cases than other districts in the current outbreak in Beijing, had already locked down some residential compounds, impacting tens of thousands of people.

  • Kyle Shanahan: Jimmy Garoppolo’s approach to this run has helped a ton

    Ever since the 49ers selected Trey Lance third overall in last year’s draft, there’s been an expiration date on Jimmy Garoppolo‘s time as the team’s starting quarterback. No exact date was set, but it got pushed to at least next season when the 49ers were able to turn things around from a 3-5 start to [more]

  • Russia puts jailed Kremlin critic Navalny's brother on wanted list

    Russia has put the brother of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on a wanted list, according to interior ministry records, as he faces a summons for a court hearing that could convert a suspended sentence against him into a prison term. Oleg Navalny, whose whereabouts are unknown, was last year held under house arrest between January and April and handed a one-year suspended sentence for violating safety regulations linked to the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Salvadorans react after IMF urges country to stop using bitcoin

    "I disagree with abolishing the bitcoin law," says San Salvador citizen Juan Carlos Perez, after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) called on El Salvador to stop using bitcoin as legal tender. Antonio Molina, a street vendor in the capital, on the other hand, says he doesn’t care what happens to the bitcoin law, as he silll works with dollars.

  • If You're Vaccinated, These Are the Major Omicron Symptoms, Doctors Say

    The Omicron variant has been spreading so quickly that it has caused a surge of new COVID cases in the U.S. much like the previously dominant Delta variant. But unlike Delta, Omicron also appears to be causing a much higher number of breakthrough infections. Doctors have confirmed that both unvaccinated and fully vaccinated people can catch this variant, although they might experience vastly different illnesses. In fact, there are COVID symptoms that are much more likely to occur in vaccinated p

  • 50 Percent of People With COVID Get This Long-Term Symptom, Study Says

    Even though the world has been dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic for nearly two years, we're still learning about the virus and how it can affect our bodies. One area of understanding that has been particularly difficult to grasp has been the wide range of symptoms the virus can cause and how some can stick around long after recovery. Now, a new study has found that one symptom is having a long-term effect on about half of people who have caught COVID. Read on to see which ailment could be stic

  • Bill of the Month: Hospital charges family over $1,000 even though they were not treated by a doctor

    Dhaval Bhatt's toddler went to the emergency room after he burned his hand on the stove. His son was not seen by a doctor, but Bhatt's hospital bill still totaled more than $1,000. Kaiser Health News' Editor-in-Chief Dr. Elisabeth Rosenthal breaks down how this happened and what you should know before visiting an emergency room.

  • Free N95 masks roll out at pharmacies including CVS and Walgreens this week. Here’s how to get yours.

    The Biden administration is issuing 400 million free nonsurgical N95 masks to stop the spread of COVID-19.

  • An Expert Weighs In on Why Our Noses Get Clogged on 1 Side When We're Sick

    Although it's a common occurrence, nothing is stranger than the feeling of having one nostril be completely clogged, while the other is perfectly clear. It can happen when you're sick or dealing with allergies, but sometimes you may notice that you simply wake up after a good night's rest with a stuffed up nostril, seemingly for no reason at all.

  • Iowa doctor goes national and stages hospital 'jailbreaks' for COVID-19 patients

    Dr. Mollie James, who operates a clinic in Chariton, is a surgeon and critical care specialist who trained at Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines.

  • Meghan McCain Reveals COVID Diagnosis, Slams ‘Feckless’ Biden Administration

    McCain says she has been vaccinated, but still contracted the virus

  • New COVID variant has arrived in the US. What to know about 'stealth' version of omicron BA.2

    There's a lot unknow about new variant, including whether it evades vaccines better or causes more severe disease. Here's what we do know.

  • Todd and Julie Chrisley Have Lost a Combined 48 Lbs. Together: 'Back in Fighting Shape!'

    The husband-and-wife stars of Chrisley Knows Best decided to tackling losing weight together using Nutrisystem's Partner Plan

  • Myth busters: Frozen pizza, tons and tons of other things more danger than COVID vaccines

    No amount of logic can convince the staunchly unvaccinated, but the risk and benefit calculus heavily favors vaccination, write two researchers.

  • Lose Your Visceral Fat Fastest This Way, Say Experts

    Visceral fat is a hidden health problem that many people don't know about. It's fat found deep in your abdomen that wraps around your vital organs. Since you can't see or touch it, oftentimes we don't realize we have it, but more than likely it's there. Visceral fat has been linked to serious health issues like stroke, type 2 diabetes, Alzheimer's disease and more. Eat This, Not That! Health talked with experts who revealed the quickest way to get rid of visceral fat and why it's so dangerous. R