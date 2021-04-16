What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

FILE PHOTO: A patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is wheeled from the casualty ward in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) hospital, amidst the spread of the disease in New Delhi,
(Reuters) - Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now:

Brazil and India running out of sedatives and hospital beds

India reported a record daily increase of 217,353 COVID-19 infections over the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed on Friday. Hospitals in the capital New Delhi have been hit hard, and at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, one of India's largest COVID-only facilities with more than 1,500 beds, unrelated patients are sharing beds, while bodies of the recently deceased lie outside the ward before being taken to the mortuary.

In a similar vein, Brazil's hospitals were running out of drugs needed to sedate COVID-19 patients on Thursday, with the government urgently seeking to import supplies amid reports of the seriously ill being tied down and intubated without effective sedatives. More Brazilians are dying of the virus each day than anywhere else in the world, with South America's largest country reporting another 3,560 deaths on Thursday.

India shifts from mass vaccine exporter to importer,

After gifting and selling tens of millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses abroad, India suddenly finds itself short of shots as new infections surge in the world's second-most populous country.

Four sources involved in discussions on vaccine supplies and procurement said factors including delays by India and COVAX in placing firm orders, a lack of investment in production, raw material shortages and underestimating the coronavirus surge at home had contributed to vaccine shortages.

Need for 1-year COVID-19 booster shots explored

The United States is preparing for the possibility that a booster shot will be needed between nine to 12 months after people are initially vaccinated against COVID-19, a White House official said on Thursday.

It is also tracking infections in people who have been fully vaccinated, Rochelle Walensky, director of the U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, told the House subcommittee hearing. Walensky said some of these infections occurred because the vaccinated person did not mount a strong immune response. But the concern is that in some cases, they are occurring in people infected by more contagious virus variants.

How New Zealand's COVID-19 response helped fuel a housing crisis

The number of people seeking emergency housing in New Zealand's capital Wellington has tripled in the last 12 months, as rents hit record highs and the pandemic disproportionately impacted lower earning jobs.

New Zealand is experiencing what economists call a 'K-shaped' recovery, in which those on top benefit while those at the bottom see their prospects deteriorate.

Pandemic-inspired policies have translated into cheaper mortgages, allowing affluent "kiwis" to upsize their homes and build up portfolios of rental investment properties, fuelling a further surge in house prices. The 24% year-on-year increase, on top of a 90% rise in the preceding decade, has locked out first home buyers and low income earners.

Staggered reopening of borders considered in Australia

Australia will consider a staggered reopening of its international borders to allow residents who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to travel abroad first, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday.

Australian citizens and permanent residents cannot leave the country due to coronavirus restrictions unless they have an exemption, while returning international travellers have to quarantine in hotels for two weeks at their own expense.

  • Two to a bed: COVID overwhelms India hospitals

    Two patients, to one bed, gasping for air and wearing oxygen masks.This is the reality inside a government hospital in India's capital New Delhi battling the country's growing COVID-19 crisis.Daily infections in India crossed 200,000 on Thursday (April 15), according to official data, making it the highest anywhere in the world.At Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, one of India's largest COVID-only facilities with more than 1,500 beds, a stream of ambulances ferried patients to the overflowing casualty ward.Doctor Suresh Kumar is the hospital's medical director: "We are definitely overburdened. We are already working at the full capacity, rather double of the capacity. Our initial ICU beds were less but now we have increased, just doubled the number of ICU beds. Initially, it was only 54 ICU beds, now we have 300 plus ICU beds, so we are already over-stressed.”After imposing one of the world's strictest lockdowns for nearly three months last year, India's government relaxed almost all curbs by the beginning of 2021.Now many regions - including Mumbai, and the rest of Maharashtra state - are introducing localized restrictions.The government has blamed a widespread failure to practice social distancing and wear face masks.Experts have blamed everything from official complacency to aggressive variants.

  • Two to a bed in Delhi hospital as India's COVID crisis spirals

    Gasping for air, two men wearing oxygen masks share a bed in a government hospital in India's capital New Delhi, victims of the country's growing COVID-19 crisis. At Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital (LNJP), one of India's largest COVID-only facilities with more than 1,500 beds, a stream of ambulances ferried patients to the overflowing casualty ward on Thursday.

  • Brazil's hospitals running out of sedatives as COVID-19 rages

    RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) -Brazil's hospitals were running out of drugs needed to sedate COVID-19 patients on Thursday, with the government urgently seeking to import supplies amid reports of the seriously ill being tied down and intubated without effective sedatives. Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga said Brazil was in talks with Spain and other countries to secure the emergency drugs. Hospitals, he added, were also struggling to get enough oxygen.

  • Shortage of intubation drugs threatens Brazil health sector

    Reports are emerging of Brazilian health workers forced to intubate patients without the aid of sedatives, after weeks of warnings that hospitals and state governments risked running out of critical medicines. One doctor at the Albert Schweitzer municipal hospital in Rio de Janeiro told the Associated Press that for days health workers diluted sedatives to make their stock last longer. Lack of required medicines is the latest pandemic problem to befall Brazil, which is experiencing a brutal COVID-19 outbreak that has flooded the nation’s intensive care units.

  • 'Denmark is waging psychological war': Trauma for Syrian refugees  facing controversial deportation

    Asmaa al-Natoor never thought she would be comparing her adopted homeland of Denmark to her native Syria from which she fled. "He kills us with missiles directly," she says of Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad. "But the Danish government is waging a psychological war.” Ms al-Natoor is one of dozens of Syrian refugees who have been told their temporary residency in the seemingly progressive haven of Denmark has been revoked. Denmark ruled Syria safe for return last month, the first country in Europe to do so. Ms al-Natoor was encouraged to speak up after a fellow Syrian refugee, 61-year-old Akram Bathish, died of a heart attack just weeks after receiving notice from the immigration services.

  • Kellyanne Conway Joins Campaign Of Senate Candidate In Ohio She Compares To Trump

    Former White House counselor jumps back into the politics fray with a "businessman just like Donald J. Trump," who called Trump a "maniac" in 2016.

  • World whiffs on Biden's pleas for bold climate pledges

    After four years of former President Donald Trump's assault on international climate cooperation, foreign leaders are wary of jumping too quickly to follow Washington's lead.

  • COVID-19 deaths in France exceed 100,000, eighth-highest toll in world

    PARIS (Reuters) -France's COVID-19 death toll rose on Thursday to more than 100,000, according to the latest hospital figures from the health ministry, a bleak statistic for President Emmanuel Macron's government. Data from the health ministry's GEODES website said French hospitals registered 300 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, which, pushing the overall tally to more than 100,000. "As all our energy is now focused on exiting this ordeal, we will not forget any face or any name," Macron said on Twitter.

  • Study finds young U.S. Marines without COVID-19 history at greater infection risk

    The study also found that around 10% of the young marines who were COVID-19 survivors got a second infection. The previously infected marines who got reinfected had lower antibody levels and fewer neutralizing antibodies, compared to previously infected Marines who did not get reinfected, the study found. "Although antibodies induced by initial infection are largely protective, they do not guarantee effective SARS-CoV-2 neutralisation activity or immunity against subsequent infection", the study mentioned.

  • Pfizer CEO Suggests Third COVID-19 Vaccine Dose 'Likely' Needed Within 12 Months

    Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla has suggested that it’s “likely” people will be needing a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine within 12 months of being fully vaccinated.

  • Exclusive: Sinopharm to inject $4.6 billion vaccine assets into unit Tiantan Biological - sources

    Chinese state-owned Sinopharm plans to inject 30 billion yuan ($4.6 billion) in assets into unit Beijing Tiantan Biological Products Corp Ltd to quickly get its fast-growing vaccine business on the public market, two people told Reuters. Sinopharm aims to begin the injection of six vaccine-focused biological products developers including makers of two COVID-19 vaccines into Shanghai-listed Tiantan in the coming weeks, said the people plus two other people with knowledge of the matter. The plan comes as China races to develop more homegrown COVID-19 vaccines to challenge Western rivals.

