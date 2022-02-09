What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

FILE PHOTO: Customers shop at a supermarket, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Sha Tin district, in Hong Kong
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Coronavirus
    Coronavirus

(Reuters) - Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now:

Hong Kong reports first possible COVID-linked death in five months

An elderly man who returned a positive test for COVID-19 in Hong Kong died on Tuesday, the city's Hospital Authority said, the city's first death potentially linked with the virus in five months as it struggles to cope with a worsening outbreak.

The global financial hub is due to report a record of at least 1,160 new infections on Wednesday, broadcaster TVB reported.

Key U.S.-Canada border crossing blocked by truckers fighting Trudeau's COVID curbs

The busiest land crossing from the United States to Canada remained shut on Tuesday after Canadian truckers blocked lanes to protest against their government's pandemic control measures.

Drivers demanding an end to federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates for cross-border traffic began blocking the streets of Canada's capital, Ottawa, on Jan. 28. Since Sunday night, police have started slowly taking back control.

New York state to drop indoor mask mandate this week -NYT

New York Governor Kathy Hochul plans to end her state's mask mandate for most indoor public places on Wednesday, the New York Times reported, joining several states lifting face-covering rules in the weeks ahead as the latest COVID-19 surge loosens its grip.

The Democratic governor intends to let the mask mandate, which has been challenged in court, expire as scheduled rather than seeking to renew it, the newspaper reported.

Global COVID response program 'running on fumes'

The Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator, a global initiative to get COVID-19 tests, treatments and vaccines to poorer countries, has only received 5% of the donations sought to deliver on its aims this year, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) and other aid groups.

On Wednesday, a number of world leaders are set to support the push for more funding, calling for investment to end the emergency phase of the COVID-19 pandemic this year.

U.S. CDC stands by K-12 school masking guidance

With COVID-19 cases still high across the United States, "now is not the moment" to drop mask mandates in schools and other public places, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Dr Rochelle Walensky told Reuters.

Hospital capacity is "one of the most important barometers" for whether COVID-19 should be considered a pandemic-level public health crisis, Walensky said. Right now, U.S. hospitals remain "overwhelmed" by COVID-19 cases, she said.

(Compiled by Karishma Singh)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Photos show trucks and people blocking city streets as Canadian truckers protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates force Ottawa into gridlock

    Truckers have been protesting a COVID-19 vaccine mandate that went into effect in Canada on January 15.

  • Key U.S.-Canada border crossing blocked by truckers fighting Trudeau's COVID curbs

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -The busiest land crossing from the United States to Canada remained shut on Tuesday after Canadian truckers blocked lanes on Monday to protest their government's pandemic control measures. While traffic in both directions was initially blocked, U.S.-bound lanes have since reopened, Windsor Police tweeted. Canadian police also said late on Tuesday another border crossing at Coutts, Alberta, had been shut down https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/pandemic-border-protests-strand-cattle-car-parts-snarling-canada-us-trade-2022-02-08 by protesters for inbound and outbound traffic.

  • 2022 Winter Olympics Biathlon: TV schedule, how to watch online, event times, dates and more

    Biathlon at the 2022 Winter Olympics takes place from Saturday, February 6, through Saturday, February 19 in Beijing, China. See below for the full 2022 Winter Olympics Biathlon schedule as well as additional information on how to watch and stream every moment of the Beijing Winter Games live on NBC and Peacock. Sign up for Peacock here

  • Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

    * Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said he had tested positive for the coronavirus but was continuing to work remotely. * Brazil recorded 177,027 new coronavirus cases and 1,189 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday. * The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stands by its mask-wearing guidance for public K-12 schools with COVID-19 cases still high nationwide, even as some states plan to relax masking rules, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told Reuters.

  • 2022 Super Bowl offers NBC ‘some offset’ for low Winter Olympics ratings, analyst says

    David Heger, Edward Jones Senior Equity Analyst, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the decline in viewership for the Beijing Winter Olympics on NBC and its streaming platform Peacock and what those lower ratings mean for Comcast.

  • Donation site for Ottawa truckers' 'Freedom Convoy' protest exposed donors' data

    The donation site used by truckers in Ottawa who are currently protesting against national vaccine mandates has fixed a security lapse that exposed passports and driver licenses of donors. The Boston, Massachusetts-based donation service GiveSendGo became the primary donation service for the so-called "Freedom Convoy" last week after GoFundMe froze millions of dollars in donations, citing police reports of violence and harassment in the city. A fundraising page on GoFundMe reached about $7.9 million in donations before the crowdsourcing giant stepped in to block the campaign, prompting the fundraising effort to move to GiveSendGo, which publicly declared its support for the protest.

  • Amir Locke’s cousin arrested in investigation that led to police killing

    Amir Locke’s 17-year-old cousin was arrested Monday in connection to a homicide investigation that led to the police killing of […] The post Amir Locke’s cousin arrested in investigation that led to police killing appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Teen girl injured after suspect fires into parked car in Fresno. Police say man fled

    He was in a silver Accord, police said.

  • Lakers, Nets find riding Big 3 to championship not so easy

    Looking back on it, Kevin Garnett was concerned it wouldn’t all work out. It was 2007 and Garnett, coming off his 10th All-Star selection, had just been dealt to the Celtics as the final piece of an offseason shakeup in Boston that paired him with future Hall of Famers Paul Pierce and Ray Allen. The expectation was a championship or bust for that group.

  • Plastic pollution in oceans on track to rise for decades

    Plastic pollution at sea is reaching worrying levels and will continue to grow even if significant action is taken now to stop such waste from reaching the world's oceans, according to a review of hundreds of academic studies. The review by Germany's Alfred Wegener Institute, commissioned by environmental campaign group WWF, examined almost 2,600 research papers on the topic to provide an overview ahead of a United Nations meeting later this month. “We find it in the deepest ocean trenches, at the sea surface and in Arctic sea ice," said biologist Melanie Bergmann who co-authored the study, which was published Tuesday.

  • Former Celtics forward Gordon Hayward out indefinitely with ankle injury

    Former Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward has suffered another injury for the Charlotte Hornets and will be out indefinitely, the team announced.

  • Hong Kong's zero-COVID strategy under pressure as cases soar

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Hong Kong reported a record 614 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, health authorities said, in the biggest test yet for the city's zero-COVID strategy as it grapples to contain a growing outbreak. The global financial hub, which is following mainland China's strategy of suppressing all coronavirus outbreaks as soon as possible, has seen cases soar since January with over 2,000 infections compared with just two in December. In addition to the confirmed infections, there were more than 600 other preliminary positive cases on Monday, authorities said.

  • 5 Ski Jumpers Disqualified Because Their Jumpsuits Were Too Big

    The International Ski Federation says five jumpers were disqualified from the mixed team competition at the Beijing Olympics because their jumpsuits were too big and offered an aerodynamic advantage.

  • Skeleton's Uhlaender overcomes Olympic challenges once again

    It’s never been easy for U.S. skeleton athlete Katie Uhlaender. Uhlaender is a five-time Olympian, joining snowboarders Shaun White and Lindsey Jacobellis and curling’s John Shuster as the only members of this U.S. team in that club. Not bad for a 37-year-old, who just happens to be the oldest American female athlete competing in the Beijing Olympics.

  • Dale Wyngarden: Growth is not without cost

    If jobs are filled by newcomers moving into Holland, the stress on housing affordability grows.

  • Uncovering the Underground Railroad to Mexico

    It's likely more enslaved Black people escaped to Mexico than originally thought, scholars say. Why it matters: The story of the Underground Railroad to Mexico — loosely organized paths allowing enslaved Black people to escape bondage by fleeing south — exposes a neglected history about the Black experience in the Americas.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails: Historians have known for decades that some enslaved Black people

  • Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death in five months

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -An elderly man who returned a positive test for COVID-19 in Hong Kong died on Tuesday, the city's Hospital Authority said, the city's first death potentially linked with the virus in five months as it struggles to cope with a worsening outbreak. Hong Kong has recorded more than 2,600 cases over the past two weeks compared with just two in December. In total, the city has reported about 16,600 infections since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak in 2020 and 213 deaths, far lower tallies than in other similar cities.

  • No handshakes: Philippine presidency hopefuls open campaigns

    Campaigning in the Philippines’ presidential election started Tuesday with a cast of candidates led by a late dictator’s son and the pro-democracy current vice president, with all vowing to bail out a country driven deeper into poverty by the pandemic and plagued by gaping inequalities and decades-long insurgencies. “Let’s unite the entire Philippines,” he said.

  • Mask-wearing Canadians crush ROC in game delayed by controversy

    With masks under their masks, Canada overcame some unexpected adversity to improve to 3-0 in Beijing.

  • Explainer-A guide to the Philippines 2022 election

    Campaigning began on Tuesday for the Philippines' election on May 9 that will decide thousands of positions across the archipelago nation, including who will take over from Rodrigo Duterte and become its president for the next six years. Roughly 67.5 million of the 110 million population are eligible to vote and the vast majority of ballots will be cast on election day. Posts contested include the presidency, vice presidency, 12 senate seats, 300 lower house seats, and roughly 18,000 local positions, from city mayors and provincial governors to local council seats across a country of 7,000 islands.