What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

COVID-19 lockdown remains in place as outbreak of cases affects Sydney
·2 min read

(Reuters) - Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now:

Sydney eases more COVID-19 curbs

Thousands of children returned to school in Sydney on Monday, putting an end to months of home learning, as Australia's largest city eased more COVID-19 curbs, thanks to rising rates of vaccinations. Masks are no longer mandatory in offices and larger groups are to be allowed in homes and outdoors after the state of New South Wales, home to Sydney, hit a double-dose inoculation rate of 80% at the weekend among those older than 16.

The latest in a series of planned easing of restrictions marks a shift by Australia's largest cities to living with the virus, a strategy officials have warned will bring a greater number of COVID-19 cases in coming weeks.

New Zealand PM Ardern extends COVID-19 lockdown in Auckland

New Zealand Prime Minster Jacinda Ardern said on Monday that the country's biggest city Auckland will remain in lockdown for another two weeks as it looks to control the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

There will be no changes in the social restrictions that have already been in place for over two months in Auckland under alert level 3, Ardern said at a news conference.

Melbourne to ease world's longest COVID-19 lockdowns

Melbourne, which has spent more time under COVID-19 lockdowns than any other city in the world, is set to lift its stay-at-home orders this week, officials said on Sunday.

By Friday, when some curbs will be lifted, the Australian city of 5 million people will have been under six lockdowns totalling 262 days, or nearly nine months, since March 2020.

U.S. to lift restrictions Nov 8 for vaccinated foreign travellers

The White House on Friday will lift COVID-19 travel restrictions for fully vaccinated international visitors starting Nov. 8, ending historic restrictions that had barred much of the world from entering the United States for as long as 21 months.

The White House, which held a meeting late Thursday to finalise the Nov. 8 date, faces some remaining questions, including how and what exemptions the Biden administration will grant to the vaccine requirements. Children under 18, for example, are largely expected to be exempt from the requirements, an official said.

Valneva reports positive results for its vaccine candidate

Vaccine company Valneva reported on Monday positive Phase 3 results for its inactivated, adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccine candidate VLA2001, for which it is hoping to get a licence.

Valneva added it was preparing for trials in children aged between 5-12 years and for a Valneva sponsored booster trial to evaluate VLA2001's booster performance for people in need of a COVID vaccine booster shot.

(Compiled by Karishma Singh)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Australia's Queensland state to open to vaccinated travelers

    Australia’s Queensland state announced plans Monday to open up to vaccinated travelers, ending the status it has enjoyed throughout the pandemic of remaining virtually free of COVID-19. Queensland and Western Australia have been among the states most successful in keeping COVID-19 out, and they also were among the most reluctant to relax their strict border controls after the highly contagious delta variant took hold in New South Wales state in June and spread through Victoria and the Australian Capital Territory. Queensland authorities warned infection rates would rise and remain high for months.

  • Former spy Christopher Steele defends controversial Trump Russia dossier

    The author of the "Steele Dossier," containing unverified claims about former President Trump told ABC News he stands by his controversial report, according to excerpts from an upcoming documentary released Sunday.Why it matters: Former U.K. intelligence officer Christopher Steele's dossier was used as part of former special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into the Trump campaign's alleged links to Russia's government.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axio

  • COVID-19: Singapore reports 3,058 new cases, 9 more deaths

    Another nine individuals in Singapore have succumbed to the coronavirus, as the Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed 3,058 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday (17 October), bringing the country's total case count to 148,178.

  • Rescuers: Last Jew of Kabul making his way to Israel

    The man known as the last Jew of Kabul could soon be heading to Israel, after agreeing to grant his estranged wife a religious divorce in a Zoom call — a precondition for smooth entry to the Holy Land. Zebulon Simentov, who fled Afghanistan last month after the Taliban takeover, landed Sunday in Turkey on what his rescuers say is a final stop before traveling to Israel, perhaps as soon as this week. Facing the prospect of legal action in Israel, where his ex-wife lives, Simentov, after resisting for years, finally agreed to the divorce last month in a special Zoom call supervised by Australian rabbinical authorities.

  • The #1 Worst Supplement You Can Take, Says Dietitian

    Browsing the supplement aisle at your local drugstore or supermarket can feel overwhelming. In front of you are countless supplements claiming to provide everything from better heart health to improved cognitive function to weight loss. And while some supplements do deliver on their promises, many fall short. Worse yet, some could do more harm than good.In fact, there's one supplement that has so much potential to cause harm that experts recommend you avoid it entirely. According to Courtney D'A

  • Vaccines, masks? Japan puzzling over sudden virus success

    Almost overnight, Japan has become a stunning, and somewhat mysterious, coronavirus success story. Daily new COVID-19 cases have plummeted from a mid-August peak of nearly 6,000 in Tokyo, with caseloads in the densely populated capital now routinely below 100, an 11-month low. Japan, unlike other places in Europe and Asia, has never had anything close to a lockdown, just a series of relatively toothless states of emergency.

  • Does Apple Cider Vinegar Really Work for Weight Loss, Blood Pressure, and More?

    Some say a fermented apple a day will help stabilize blood sugar, support weight loss, and lower blood pressure—here’s the truth.

  • 'Horses***': CNN contributor slams network's 'dishonest' ivermectin coverage

    A CNN contributor is telling her network to rein it in after the outlet aired "dishonest" coverage about podcast host Joe Rogan's use of ivermectin to fight COVID-19.

  • This Man Lost 35 Pounds and Got Ripped in 5 Months

    Suang Wijaya explains how he learned to balance his busy lifestyle as a lawyer with his health and fitness goals in order to lose 35 pounds in 5 months.

  • Bill Clinton Released from the Hospital After Treatment for Infection: 'We Will Continue to Monitor'

    "His fever and white blood cell count are normalized and he will return home to New York to finish his course of antibiotics," says University of California Irvine Medical Center's Dr. Alpesh N. Amin

  • Marijuana legalization was a mistake. Highly concentrated pot is destroying my son's life.

    My son's story isn't unique. We can’t keep going down this road. We can’t keep sacrificing our children on the altar of pot.

  • Five things not to do before bedtime to promote a better night's rest

    Five different actions you have been doing unknowingly that sabotaged your rest and what to do instead.

  • Ivermectin-Crazy Physician Assistant’s License Is Suspended

    GoFundMeA Washington State physician’s assistant who mounted a “public campaign touting the use of ivermectin” for treating COVID, allegedly bullying hospital staffers to prescribe the unproven drug, had his license suspended by the state medical commission.Scott Miller runs a private pediatric medical practice in Washougal that provides services such as genetic testing, lactation counseling, and treatment for pediatric autism, ADHD, and sleep disorders. A quote from Miller on his office website

  • New York reports a record 15 cases of a rare disease linked to rat urine in 2021, as vermin complaints flood in

    Rats have been terrorizing New Yorkers even more than usual this year. In 2021, New York has recorded 15 cases of leptospirosis, a rare, potentially fatal disease comes from exposure to rats.

  • Simple Tricks to Avoid "Deadly" Dementia, Say Doctors Now

    You might think Alzheimer's Disease or dementia makes you forgetful, debilitatingly so, but can't be fatal. That's a myth. Forgive the bluntness but "Alzheimer's disease has no survivors," says the Alzheimer's Association. "It destroys brain cells and causes memory changes, erratic behaviors and loss of body functions. It slowly and painfully takes away a person's identity, ability to connect with others, think, eat, talk, walk and find his or her way home." No one wants that to happen—and you c

  • Meet the People Who Won’t Have Sex Until They’re Sterilized

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos GettyWhen Sasha was in college, she did what a lot of young women her age do: she Googled which birth control would work for her. But after some research, the answer seemed to be: none of them. Almost every method had drawbacks: increased risk of irregular bleeding, depression, menstrual cramps, or pelvic infections.When Sasha began her first sexual relationship, she ended up temporarily taking hormonal birth control pills. But she was so nervous ab

  • Letters to the Editor: Why would anyone take vaccine advice from a chiropractor?

    Do people go to an infections disease physician for back problems? Why, then, are some people taking medical advice from non-physician chiropractors?

  • Oklahoma doctors called 40 hospitals to find an ICU bed for a COVID-19 patient with internal bleeding. None of them had space and he died.

    Forty hospitals across four states reportedly did not have an available ICU bed for 69-year-old Johnnie Novotny.

  • Teen girls are showing up to the doctor with tics, and experts think anxiety, depression, and TikTok could be playing a role

    Many of the teen girls who developed tics were watching TikTokers who say they have Tourette Syndrome, The Wall Street Journal reported.

  • Say Goodbye to Belly Fat with These 8 Fat-Burner Exercises

    Let’s get moving.