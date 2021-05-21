What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

FILE PHOTO: A pack of AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccines is seen as the country receives its first batch of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines under COVAX scheme, in Accra
·3 min read

(Reuters) - Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now:

COVID-19 death tolls are likely a "significant undercount"

Official tolls showing the number of deaths directly or indirectly attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic are likely to be a "significant undercount", the World Health Organization said on Friday, saying 6-8 million people may have died so far.

Presenting its annual World Health Statistics report, the WHO estimated that total deaths from the pandemic in 2020 were at least 3 million last year or 1.2 million more than officially reported.

WHO data analyst William Msemburi said this estimate included both unreported COVID-19 deaths as well as indirect deaths caused by the lack of hospital capacity and restrictions on movements among other factors.

Japan approves more vaccines

Japan is set to extend a state of emergency to cover the southern island of Okinawa on Friday, just as it approved two more novel coronavirus vaccines to speed up its lagging inoculation campaign.

After health regulators' green light a day earlier, the government said it approved vaccines developed by Moderna and AstraZeneca, which will join that developed by Pfizer together with BioNTech in a vaccination drive that began in mid-February.

Nearly 70% of Japanese firms want the Tokyo Olympics either cancelled or postponed, a Reuters survey found, underscoring concerns that the Games will increase infections.

Thailand sees first local cases of Indian variant

Thailand has detected its first 15 domestically transmitted cases of the highly infectious COVID-19 variant first found in India, authorities said on Friday, a discovery that could complicate efforts to address its most deadly outbreak so far.

The 15 cases included 12 construction workers at their camp in northern Bangkok, where about 1,100 of the 1,667 workers there tested positive for COVID-19.

Clusters have been detected in several of the 409 such camps around the capital, where city authorities say 62,169 workers live, about half of those migrant labour.

Hungary to lift most COVID-19 curbs

Hungary will lift most remaining COVID-19 curbs, including a night-time curfew, as soon as the number of those vaccinated reaches 5 million this weekend, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday.

Orban told state radio that masks would no longer need to be worn in public, and gatherings of up to 500 people could be held in the open air, with events in closed spaces open to though to people with vaccination cards.

"This means we have defeated the third wave of the pandemic," Orban said, adding that the time has come to say "goodbye to masks" in public places.

New type of coronavirus originating in dogs found

A new type of coronavirus believed to have originated in dogs was detected among patients hospitalised with pneumonia in 2017-2018, and may be the eighth unique coronavirus known to cause disease in humans if it is confirmed as a pathogen, a study said.

Researchers in the study, published in the Clinical Infectious Diseases journal, said their findings underscored the public health threat of animal coronaviruses.

The researchers said they had tested nasal swab samples taken from 301 pneumonia patients at a hospital in the east Malaysian state of Sarawak. Eight of the samples, mostly from children under 5 years old, came back positive for a canine coronavirus.

(Compiled by Linda Noakes; editing by Barbara Lewis)

Recommended Stories

  • Pandemic has made shortage of health care workers even worse, say experts

    The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the ongoing shortage of health workers, leaving many health care facilities short-staffed even as the number of nationwide coronavirus cases plummets, experts say. "Nurse shortages are a long-standing issue, but because of COVID, it is anticipated to grow even more by next year," Dr. Ernest Grant, president of the American Nurses Association, told ABC News. "Nurses and other health workers are overworked and they are exhausted from the pandemic."

  • Fact check: No, COVID-19 vaccine isn't transmitted to others via contact

    An Instagram post claims Pfizer trial documents say vaccinated people can transmit vaccine to others through skin contact. That is false.

  • Dangerous storms, flash flood alerts along the Gulf Coast

    There are flash flood warnings and watches in Texas and Louisiana for the fourth straight day. The first named storm of hurricane season could be forming in the Atlantic.

  • The Olympics chief insists the Tokyo Games will go on this summer, despite a COVID-19 surge in Japan and doctors calling for a cancelation

    Thomas Bach said on Wednesday that the Tokyo Olympics would be safe for the country and participating athletes.

  • Spain's migrant drama highlights EU outsourcing policy flaws

    The sight of hundreds of migrants swimming or climbing fences separating the Spanish enclave of Ceuta from the rest of Africa this week is a stark reminder of just how dependent the European Union can be on the whims of countries it chooses to pay to enforce its migration policy. Since well over 1 million migrants entered the EU in 2015, most of them refugees fleeing conflict in Syria, the world’s biggest trading bloc has spent vast sums trying to ensure that migrants no longer set out for Europe on arduous overland treks or dangerous sea journeys. The EU granted billions of euros and other incentives to Turkey, for instance, to stop people leaving for Europe.

  • Bill Maher Cancels ‘Real Time’ Again This Week After Positive Coronavirus Test

    HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher” will be off again this week as the show continues its safety protocols following the host’s COVID-19 diagnosis. Maher revealed last week that he’d tested positive for the coronavirus during the show’s routine testing process. It was expected he’d need to take at least two weeks off before returning to the program. Maher, who is vaccinated and asymptomatic, is now slated to return to his HBO slot on May 28. Instead of running a new “Real Time” episode this week, HBO is filling the slot with an encore of the fifth episode of “Mare of Eastown.” Asymptomatic carriers of the coronavirus can still pass it on to other people in close quarters. One of the dangers of being an asymptomatic carrier is the person with the virus often doesn’t realize they have it until they’re tested, and by then, they could have unknowingly transmitted it. It’s been estimated that up to 50% of people who test positive for COVID-19 don’t have symptoms. Thankfully, HBO’s COVID-19 testing protocols caught Maher’s diagnosis early and he was able to quarantine — even though it meant two weeks off from “Real Time.” In a tweet after his May 13 diagnosis, Maher said he was disappointed he’d missed a show for the first time since 1993, but said he’s been vaccinated and felt “perfectly fine.” Thanks to all wishing me get well – hard to do since I feel perfectly fine, but I appreciate it! Most upset about ending my streak going back to 1993 of never missing a Politically Incorrect or Real Time episode. Oh well, even Cal Ripken had to sit one out at some point.— Bill Maher (@billmaher) May 14, 2021 People with both doses of the coronavirus vaccine can still contract the virus, but that’s not exactly proof that vaccines aren’t effective against it. The CDC reports post-vaccination infections — dubbed “virus breakthrough cases” — are rare but to be expected as more people get the vaccine. The CDC said in late April that less than 10,000 breakthrough cases were reported, compared to over 95 million Americans who got fully vaccinated. Read original story Bill Maher Cancels ‘Real Time’ Again This Week After Positive Coronavirus Test At TheWrap

  • Pelosi slams unvaccinated lawmakers and reiterates House mask mandate, saying she won't let Congress become 'a petri dish because of the selfishness of some'

    "What is this, the honor system?" Pelosi said at a Thursday news conference. "Do you want them breathing in your face on the strength of their honor?"

  • Who has the power to cancel the Tokyo Olympics?

    With Japan in the midst of a COVID surge, many are calling for the Summer Olympics to be cancelled. But does Tokyo even have the power to do so?

  • Israel, Hamas agree to cease-fire after hundreds killed in Gaza

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Security Cabinet approved a unilateral cease-fire to halt the operation in the Gaza Strip.

  • ‘Quite a few’ countries on cusp of green list, says Boris Johnson

    Boris Johnson has privately told MPs “quite a few” countries are on the cusp of joining the green list for quarantine-free holidays at the beginning of next month. The Prime Minister and Grant Shapps, the Transport Secretary, gave the upbeat assessment at a meeting of the 1922 Conservative backbench committee in advance of the review of which amber countries will join the green list in the first week of June. The frontrunners are likely to be destinations that The Telegraph understands were “near misses” in the current green list, which is limited to just 12 countries and territories including Portugal, Gibraltar and Israel. The borderline countries were Malta, Grenada, Cayman Islands, Fiji, British Virgin Islands, Finland and Caribbean islands thought to include Antigua and Barbuda, St Kitts and Nevis, Turks and Caicos and Anguilla.

  • China’s vaccine outreach in Africa is falling short of Beijing’s pledges

    Recent data show that China’s involvement in Africa’s vaccine programs has been the slowest among all regions where its vaccines are in use.

  • UK has 'done more than any other country' to vaccinate world's poorest - 'Gift to the world'

    The health secretary praised the country for its role in protecting the world from coronavirus.

  • Chris Cuomo apologized to his CNN colleagues on-air after reports found that he coached his brother Gov. Andrew Cuomo through sexual harassment allegations

    "It was a mistake because I put my colleagues here ... in a bad spot," Cuomo said. "I am sorry for that."

  • Lady Gaga had a 'psychotic break' after sexual assault left her pregnant

    The star says she had a "psychotic break" after being attacked by a male record producer.

  • Japan reporter freed from Myanmar says inmates were abused

    A Japanese journalist who was freed from a Myanmar prison said Friday that military and police interrogators repeatedly asked him about his friends, clients and made-up allegations. Yuki Kitazumi, a freelance journalist and a former reporter for Japan’s Nikkei business news, also said other inmates told him about abuses they suffered at the hands of authorities, including repeated beatings during nonstop, dayslong interrogations. Kitazumi was detained at Yangon’s notorious Insein prison for a month before his release and return to Japan last week.

  • Boko Haram leader behind kidnapping of 300 girls seriously injured after trying to blow himself up

    The notorious leader of Islamist terror group Boko Haram, Abubakar Shekau, has been seriously injured with some reporting he is dead after trying to blow himself up, according to intelligence sources. Shekau, the man behind the Chibok schoolgirl kidnapping in 2014, tried to kill himself to avoid capture when a rival group supported by the Islamic State surrounded him on Wednesday, sources told AFP. In a confidential briefing leaked to Nigerian media and seen by The Daily Telegraph, the country's intelligence services said: "Shekau detonated a bomb and killed himself when he observed that the ISWAP fighters wanted to capture him alive." But an intelligence source told AFP Shekau had managed to escape with some men after the attack. In 2016, men from Boko Haram defected to create a splinter group, known as Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP). While Shekau revelled in indiscriminate brutality, ISWAP refused to kill Muslim civilians in a ploy to more successfuly recruit from local communities. Bulama Bukarti, a Boko Haram specialist at the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, told The Telegraph that if confirmed, Shekau's death would be "a huge milestone, a turning point in Boko Haram's history." "If his death exacerbates the infighting, it means more killings on both sides and that would be positive news for counterterrorism. If his death leads to the reunification of Boko Haram, then it will become a unified force and they will continue to pursue civilian-friendly policy." The brutal leader has been reported dead several times in the past, but each time he has issued statements or videos to rebut the claims. The cleric became the group's leader in 2010 and launched a sadistic campaign of terror across the Lake Chad region into southern Niger, northern Cameroon and Chad. Hamstrung by low morale, a lack of resources and decades of corruption, the Nigerian military struggled to stop Boko Haram's advance. "Shekau defied the Nigerian armed forces for 12 years, if it's true it speaks volumes about how alarmingly powerful ISWAP is," Mr Bukarti added. Despite frequent declarations of victory by the Nigerian government, Boko Haram and their breakaway group, ISWAP, have proved extraordinarily resilient. Reportedly, the jihadists have killed thousands of local soldiers over the last two years. More than 40,000 people have been killed and over two million have fled their homes due to the conflict in northeast Nigeria. Fighting has spread to parts of neighbouring Chad, Cameroon and Niger.

  • Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon joke about Greg Pence's no vote on solving Mike Pence's attempted murder

    "Last night the House voted 252-175 to form a commission that would investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riots," Jimmy Fallon said on Thursday's Tonight Show. "Not only did 175 Republicans vote against the commission, they also want to make Jan. 6 'Bring Your Insane Rioter to Work Day.'" The commission bill "now heads to the Senate, where it needs support of 10 Republicans," he said. "Come on, there's a better chance of 10 dentists supporting Mountain Dew Cake Smash." "Get this, Mike Pence's brother Greg Pence voted no," Fallon laughed. "People said, 'Don't you care that they tried to kill your brother?' And he was like 'No's before bros!' That will make for a fun family barbecue this summer: 'Mother, ask Judas how he wants his meat patty.'" The Late Show suggested this year's Pence Thanksgiving will be awkward, to the tune of Sister Sledge's "We Are Family." Apparently, "Republicans don't want to find out why they were almost murdered because it could hurt them politically," believing "a Jan. 6 probe could undercut their midterm message," Stephen Colbert sighed at The Late Show. Rep. Tim Ryan's (D-Ohio) explained his bafflement at this strategy on the House floor. "Wow, what an impassioned speech," Colbert marveled. "That guy should run for president." (The joke is, he just did.) "The new new thing in Washington now that's dividing Congress is the mask mandate in the House of Representatives — Democrats want it, so Republicans, naturally, don't," Jimmy Kimmel said on Kimmel Live. "It look a while, but we finally found the one thing House Republicans aren't willing to cover up: their faces. And the main reason these masks are still needed, the only reason they need them on the floor of the House, is because less than half of House Republicans are vaccinated." He explained how certain unvaccinated people are total "freeloaders." Jeff Bezos is auctioning off a seat on his Blue Origin space tourism flight, and the current high bid is $2.8 million, Kimmel said. "Who has $2.8 million and might need to get off the planet fast?" Maybe the rich guy in deepening legal peril. Donald Trump will "finally get to meet all the illegal aliens he's been screaming about," he joked. The former president's former lawyer suggested he'll feed his kids to the wolves to save his own skin, Kimmel said. "The saddest part is going to be when Trump forgets to pin a crime on Tiffany." More stories from theweek.comAngelina Jolie stands perfectly still, unshowered, covered in bees for World Bee DayWhat the left gets wrong about the Israel-Palestine conflictNobody won the 11-day Israel-Gaza battle, but 230 dead Palestinians and 12 dead Israelis clearly lost

  • Prince Harry said he was met with 'total silence or total neglect' when he asked the royal family to help Meghan Markle

    Prince Harry spoke in the new documentary series "The Me You Can't See" about how media attention affected Markle's mental health.

  • Lady Gaga says the producer who raped her dropped her off 'pregnant on a corner' after locking her in a studio for months

    During Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's Apple TV+ docuseries, "The Me You Can't See," the 35-year-old singer described being raped when she was 19.

  • ‘Having God in my corner helps,’ says Fort Worth father raising his 6 young children

    A school nurse created a GoFundMe account to help the father of six kids after four of them were injured in a car accident.