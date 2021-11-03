What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

FILE PHOTO: COVID-19 vaccination campaign for kids, in Bogota
(Reuters) - Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now:

China COVID-19 cases spike ahead of Communist Party conclave

China's new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases spiked to a near three-month high and tighter curbs to contain the spread are expected in the capital Beijing in the run-up to a key gathering of the highest-ranking members of the Communist Party next week. The National Health Commission confirmed on Wednesday 93 new local symptomatic cases for Nov. 2, up from 54 a day earlier and the highest daily count since Aug. 9 at the peak of China's last major outbreak.

While the new cases accrued each day by the Chinese capital city since late October have remained very modest compared to outside of China, the country's zero-tolerance policy has meant the imposition of strict measures to contain the spread of the virus at all costs.

U.S. CDC director backs vaccine for children aged 5 to 11

The director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday backed broad use of Pfizer's and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine in children aged 5 to 11, clearing the way for shots to go into young arms as soon as Wednesday.

Pfizer and BioNTech have asked for authorization of a 10-microgram dose of the vaccine, a third of the dose size given to people 12 and older. The vaccine is still a two-shot vaccine, with doses given around three weeks apart.

Dutch reintroduce face masks as COVID-19 cases surge

The Dutch government on Tuesday decided to reimpose measures, including the wearing of face masks, aimed at slowing the latest spike in COVID-19 infections, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said. Coronavirus infections in the Netherlands have been rising for a month after most social distancing measures were scrapped in late September, and reached their highest level since July in the past week.

The use of a "corona pass", showing proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or recent negative coronavirus test, would be broadened as of Nov. 6 to public places including museums, gyms and outdoor terraces, Rutte said. The government next week could decide to broaden the use of the corona pass to the workplace, Rutte said.

Unvaccinated Greeks will need a negative test to access services

Unvaccinated Greeks will need to show a negative COVID-19 test to access state services, banks, restaurants and retail shops as cases hit a new daily record on Tuesday, health authorities said. Greece reported 6,700 new coronavirus infections in the preceding 24 hours on Tuesday, breaking a previous single-day record of 5,449 that was recorded on Monday.

All unvaccinated workers should also test negative twice a week, Plevris said, adding that the new measures will take effect on Nov. 6. Most unvaccinated people in Greece are now required to present a negative test once a week to get to their workplace.

Vietnam says its Nike manufacturers back to full operations

About 200 contracted factories that make sportswear for Nike Inc across Vietnam have resumed operations after months of COVID-19 suspension, the government said on Wednesday, as it races to get its key manufacturing sector back on track.

Nearly 80% of Nike's footwear makers and half of its apparel providers in Vietnam were forced to halt production in mid-July, after authorities had imposed restrictions on movement to stop a major outbreak from spreading. Those curbs were lifted a month ago, but the country is now facing labour shortages. At least 3 million people in Vietnam work in textiles and footwear manufacturing.

(Compiled by Karishma Singh; Editing by Stephen Coates)

