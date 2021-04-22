What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New Delhi
·3 min read

(Reuters) - Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now:

World record of daily new cases in India

India reported on Thursday 314,835 new cases of the coronavirus over the previous 24 hours, the highest daily increase recorded anywhere, as its second wave and similar surges elsewhere in the world raised new fears about the virus.

Hospitals across northern and western India including the capital, New Delhi, have issued notices to say they have only a few hours of medical oxygen required to keep COVID-19 patients alive. More than two-thirds of hospitals had no vacant beds, according to the Delhi government's online database and doctors advised patients to stay at home.

Cases in Singapore workers' dormitory

Singapore's manpower ministry said authorities were investigating the possibility of COVID-19 re-infections among residents in a migrant workers' dormitory, after finding more positive cases in the facility.

Authorities had conducted COVID-19 tests on all residents at Westlite Woodlands Dormitory after a 35-year-old worker was found positive on April 20 as part of routine testing.

The worker had completed his second vaccination dose on April 13. His room-mate also tested positive. The Straits Times newspaper reported, without citing sources, that plans were now being made to move hundreds of workers to a quarantine facility.

Singapore hoping to announce Hong Kong travel bubble 'very soon'

Singapore's transport ministry said on Thursday it hoped a long-delayed air travel bubble with Hong Kong would start soon, but no date had been fixed yet.

A hotly-anticipated travel link between the two Asian financial hubs was delayed last year after a spike in coronavirus cases in Hong Kong. Bloomberg News reported, citing sources, that Singapore and Hong Kong had called off an announcement planned for Thursday on the bubble.

Australia states investigate infections in quarantine hotels

Two Australian states urged staff and guests in COVID-19 quarantine hotels to get tested immediately and fully self-isolate, launching investigations into three suspected cases of travellers contracting the virus from other residents.

New South Wales and Western Australia state officials said genetic sequencing found links to the same sequence of virus in infected guests resident in Sydney and Perth hotels during routine tests. At this stage the cases, on either side of the country, are not believed to be connected.

Peeling paint, shoddy cleanups among issues at U.S. plant making J&J COVID-19 vaccine -FDA

A U.S. plant that was making Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine must fix a long list of problems including peeling paint, shoddy cleanups, and poorly trained staff to resume operation, according to a highly critical report by the Food and Drug Administration. Experts said addressing the issues raised in the scathing FDA inspection report could take months.

J&J has drawn scrutiny for months over its halting process to scale up production of the one-shot vaccine that is easier to handle and use than other authorized vaccines. Its use in the United States has been paused since last week as health officials study a possible link to a very rare but serious blood clot condition.

(Reporting by Karishma Singh; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Recommended Stories

  • India records biggest ever rise in coronavirus cases anywhere in the world

    India reported on Thursday 314,835 new cases of the coronavirus over the previous 24 hours, the highest daily increase recorded anywhere, as its second wave and similar surges elsewhere in the world raised new fears about the virus. Hospitals across northern and western India including the capital, New Delhi, have issued notices to say they have only a few hours of medical oxygen required to keep COVID-19 patients alive. More than two-thirds of hospitals had no vacant beds, according to the Delhi government's online data base and doctors advised patients to stay at home.

  • India records global record of more than 300,000 daily infections on Thursday

    The 314,000 infections added in the past 24 hours raise India's total past 15.9 million cases since the pandemic began. It's second to the United States. India has nearly 1.4 billion people.

  • 10 ‘recovered’ workers from Woodlands dorm confirmed as COVID-19 cases

    Ten “recovered” workers living in Westlite Woodlands Dormitory were found to be infected with COVID-19, the Ministry of Manpower said late Wednesday (21 April).

  • Lakeland Industries (LAKE) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Forward-looking statements are all statements other than statements of historical facts, which reflect management's expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of today, April 15, 2021. Forward-looking statements are based on current assumptions and analysis made by the company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions, including business affairs, pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic, expect future developments and other factors that believes are appropriate under circumstances. Listeners are cautioned that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and the actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements.

  • India reports global record of 314K new coronavirus cases

    India reported a global record of more than 314,000 new infections Thursday as a grim coronavirus surge in the world's second-most populous country sends more and more sick people into a fragile health care system critically short of hospital beds and oxygen. The 314,835 infections added in the past 24 hours raise India's total past 15.9 million cases since the pandemic began. India has nearly 1.4 billion people.

  • Swiss regulator opens enforcement proceedings against Credit Suisse over Archegos

    The Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) said Thursday that it has "opened enforcement proceedings" against Credit Suisse , in connection with the bank's "significant losses" linked to U.S. hedge fund Archegos Capital Management. In a statement, FINMA said it will "investigate in particular possible shortcomings in risk management," appoint a third-party agent to investigate and continue to exchange information U.K. and U.S. authorities. FINMA said it has also opened proceedings against the bank over losses linked to collapsed supply-chain finance firm Greensill Capital. FINMA said in recent weeks it has ordered the bank to carry out various short-term measures, such as "organisational and risk-reducing measures and capital surcharges as well as reductions in or suspensions of variable remuneration components." The bank on Thursday reported its second straight quarterly loss of 252 million Swiss francs ($274 million), less than analysts expected, but said it expects a further 600 million Swiss franc loss from Archegos in the second quarter.

  • AP PHOTOS: India being overrun by its massive virus surge

    India has been overwhelmed by hundreds of thousands of new coronavirus cases daily, bringing pain, fear and agony to many lives as lockdowns have been placed in Delhi and other cities. India’s Health Ministry reported 295,041 new cases on Wednesday with 2,023 deaths, taking total fatalities to 182,553. India has since the start of the pandemic recorded 15.6 million cases, the second highest behind the United States.

  • Salman Khan Starrer ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ Shifts To Day-And-Date Release As India Grapples With Covid Wave

    Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, the Hindi-language action pic starring Salman Khan, is holding to its Eid release on May 13 but is moving to a day-and-date strategy with many Indian cinemas closed due to the coronavirus wave currently sweeping the country. Zee Studios will debut the film in theaters around the world, plus any […]

  • 22 COVID patients die in Indian hospital as leak cuts oxygen supply

    Damage to the large external supply tank at a hospital for COVID patients took only 35 minutes to repair, but it was a deadly failure in a system already strained by shortages.

  • Virginia governor signs bill legalising marijuana possession from July 1

    "Seventy-one days from now, Virginia will no longer police adults possessing small amounts of marijuana," Northam said at Wednesday's ceremonial signing of the bill. Northam cited a report by the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission that showed Black residents were more than three times as likely to be arrested for possessing small amounts of the drug. The legislation, signed a day after the informal April 20 pot holiday, also known as 4/20, allows anyone aged 21 or more to possess up to one ounce (28.4 grams) of marijuana.

  • Georgia Tech structure certified as 'living building'

    Earth Day — that the building has won certification as the 28th “living building” worldwide. Paid for by a $25 million donation from the Kendeda Fund, the building is, above all, a demonstration project. The Kendeda Fund is the private philanthropic arm of Diana Blank, the first wife of Home Depot cofounder Arthur Blank.

  • *Another* Royal Couple Has Picked Up & Moved

    First, it was Prince Harry and Meghan Markle . Then it was Princess Martha Louise of...

  • Indian COVID-19 patients die as ventilators run out of oxygen; infections surge

    At least 24 COVID-19 patients in western India died on Wednesday when the oxygen supply to their ventilators ran out, amid a nationwide shortage of the gas and a surge in infections. Maharashtra State Health Minister Rajesh Tope confirmed the deaths at a hospital in Nashik city and said the hospital's oxygen supply ran out because a tanker refilling it suffered a leak. Hospitals in Delhi, the capital, and elsewhere have warned that their supplies of medical oxygen given to severely ill COVID-19 patients are running low.

  • U.S. economy on a solid footing, coronavirus still top threat: Reuters poll

    The U.S. economy will grow at its fastest annual pace in decades this year and outperform most of its major peers, with the outlook upgraded sharply, but another COVID-19 surge was the biggest risk over the next three months, a Reuters poll showed. There was a new wave of optimism among economic forecasters predicting a boost to economic activity from the $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package already passed and also from U.S. President Joe Biden's proposed $2 trillion-plus infrastructure plan, according to the April 16-20 poll of over 100 economists. While the International Monetary Fund's latest projection of 6.4% expansion was slightly more optimistic than the poll consensus, about 15% of 105 economists predicted the economy would grow 7% or more this year, with the range of forecasts showing higher highs and higher lows compared with last month.

  • India sets global record of new Covid-19 cases amid oxygen shortage

    The country records 314, 835 new daily cases as Delhi hospitals says they only have a few hours of oxygen left

  • Iowa woman who hit Black, Latino children with her car pleads guilty to federal hate crimes

    Nicole Franklin, who was charged with intentionally hitting children with her vehicle in 2019, pleaded guilty to federal hate crimes on Wednesday.

  • Police offer more details on Columbus shooting victim

    The Columbus Dispatch reported a crowd of protesters had gathered near a home on the city's southeast side where the shooting occurred, just minutes before the guilty verdict was announced against the police officer charged with murdering George Floyd last year.Police involved in the shooting were answering an emergency-911 call reporting an attempted stabbing by a female suspect, interim police chief Michael Woods said.Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther confirmed the fatal shooting, saying on Twitter that "a young woman tragically lost her life."

  • The lawyer who pointed his gun at Black Lives Matter protesters in St. Louis is considering running for Senate

    Mark McCloskey told Politico he was considering running to represent Missouri in the US Senate. Sen. Roy Blunt is not seeking reelection in 2022.

  • Head of neo-Nazi group arrested for pointing gun at Black motorists after his poorly attended rally fizzles out

    Just 15 people showed up for National Socialist Movement’s rally in suburban Phoenix park

  • Reigning Mrs World resigns weeks after pageant controversy

    The reigning Mrs World, Caroline Jurie, has resigned her title, the organisation running the pageant said late on Tuesday, weeks after she was involved in a controversy at the Mrs Sri Lanka event. Jurie was arrested and released on bail this month after a fracas at the Mrs Sri Lanka pageant in Colombo, where Jurie forcibly removed the winner's crown, claiming the other woman was a divorcee and not qualified to win the title. "Her voluntary resignation decision was made solely by Caroline herself," Mrs World Inc said late on Tuesday, in a news release on social media.