What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

FILE PHOTO: A lone woman, wearing a protective face mask, walks across a city centre bridge a in Melbourne
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Reuters) - Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now:

Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lockdown

Millions in Melbourne are readying to come out of the world's longest COVID-19 lockdown later on Thursday even as cases hover near record levels, with pubs, restaurants and cafes rushing to restock supplies before opening their doors.

Officials had promised to lift lockdowns once double-dose vaccinations for people aged above 16 exceeded 70% in Victoria state, of which Melbourne is the capital. Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday confirmed the state had reached that target, with more restrictions set to ease as inoculations hit 80% and 90%.

India administers 1 bln vaccine doses, says health minister

India on Thursday crossed the milestone of 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses administered, the health minister said.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will launch a song and an audio-visual film at the Mughal-era Red Fort in New Delhi around noon to "celebrate the landmark milestone", his ministry said.

U.S. FDA clears boosters, backs use of different vaccine

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorized booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna Inc and Johnson & Johnson, and said Americans can choose a different shot from their original inoculation as a booster. That means all three vaccines authorized in the United States can also be given as boosters to some groups.

The decision paves the way for millions in the United States to get the additional protection as the highly contagious Delta variant of the virus causes breakthrough infections among some who are fully vaccinated.

Experimental oral COVID-19 vaccine shows promise in monkeys

A COVID-19 booster vaccine that can be given by mouth to people who already have antibodies from vaccination or prior infection has yielded promising results in monkeys and is likely to be tested soon in humans, according to the company developing it. A report of the study posted on Monday on bioRxiv ahead of peer review says Vyriad is working with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to plan human trials.

The oral booster uses traditional vaccine technology in which a harmless carrier virus delivers coronavirus proteins into cells on the surface of the tongue, or lining of the cheeks and throat, stimulating production of antibodies that can block the virus before it gets a foothold in the body, said Dr. Stephen Russell, chief executive of Vyriad in Rochester, Minnesota, who led the study. In monkeys at one week after vaccinations, antibody levels increased by nearly 100-fold, with no side effects, Russell said.

Hospitals in Saskatchewan face prolonged crisis

Modelling data in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan showed that severe cases of COVID-19 will continue to overwhelm intensive care units until March before beginning to decline, without a reduction in public mixing, such as smaller gatherings, and greater access to vaccine booster shots.

Reduced mixing should ideally last at least 28 days, Saskatchewan's Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab said. The pandemic's spread has forced Saskatchewan to fly some COVID-19 patients to Ontario for care and to cancel thousands of surgeries.

Thailand prepares airports for quarantine-free travellers

Thai government officials on Wednesday inspected the readiness of the country's airports to welcome quarantine-free travellers, due to return next month after almost two years of strict COVID-19 rules that halted vital tourism.

From Nov. 1, the country will allow vaccinated arrivals from low-risk countries to return to its popular destinations like Pattaya, Chiang Mai and Bangkok.

(Compiled by Karishma Singh)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive - EU decision on Russia's Sputnik V shot 'impossible' this year - source

    The EU drug regulator is unlikely to decide whether to approve Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine until at least the first quarter of 2022 because some data needed for the review is still missing, a source with knowledge of the matter said. "An EMA decision by the end of the year is now absolutely impossible," the source said, referring to the European Medicines Agency. The EMA, which launched its formal review of the Russian vaccine in March, had previously been expected to decide in May or June whether to approve use of the vaccine in the bloc.

  • U.S. FDA clears Moderna and J&J boosters

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorized COVID-19 boosters from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, and also said Americans can choose a booster different from their original shot.That paves the way for millions more Americans to get additional protection as the Delta variant sparks breakthrough infections in vaccinated people.The FDA previously authorized booster shots of Pfizer's vaccine six months after inoculation for people age 65 and older and those at risk of severe disease or infection.Last week, an advisory panel to the FDA voted to recommend Moderna's booster, half the strength of its initial shots, for the same groups.The panel also recommended a second shot of the J&J vaccine for all recipients at least two months after receiving their first.While data indicated that "mixing and matching" different boosters was safe, FDA officials are still unclear on which combination of shots is best.Many countries including the UK have backed mix-and-match strategies for the widely used AstraZeneca vaccine, which is not authorized in the U.S. but based on similar technology as J&J's.FDA officials suggested last week they were considering lowering the recommended age for Pfizer's boosters to as young as 40 based on data from Israel, where they have already been widely used.They did not do so on Wednesday, but said they planned to update the public in the coming weeks.Meanwhile, a CDC advisory committee on Thursday will make its own recommendations about which groups of people should get the Moderna and J&J boosters, which the agency's director will use to inform her final decision.Over 11 million people have received a booster dose so far, according to data from the CDC.

  • US marks 200M COVID-19 shots shared with world

    The U.S. on Thursday donated its 200 millionth COVID-19 shot to help vaccinate the rest of the world, the White House announced. The Biden administration aims to lead a global vaccination campaign even as it rolls out boosters for domestic use, which critics say diverts doses from those who are in greater need around the world. The donated doses include more than 120 million in surplus from the U.S. stockpile of shots, as well as the initial deliveries of the 1 billion doses the Biden administration has purchased from Pfizer for overseas donation by September 2022.

  • US: Couple accused in submarine espionage case indicted

    A Maryland couple arrested earlier this month on charges of trying to sell information about nuclear-powered warships to a foreign country have been indicted, the Justice Department said Tuesday. Federal prosecutors say Jonathan and Diana Toebbe are each charged with one count of conspiracy to communicate restricted data and two counts of communication of restricted data. Jonathan Toebbe, a Navy nuclear engineer, is accused of trying to pass information about the design of submarines to someone he thought was a representative of a foreign government but who was actually an undercover FBI agent.

  • Arriving in fighter jet, S.Korea's Moon urges defence industry growth

    South Korea should redouble its efforts to become a global defence industry leader, President Moon Jae-in told a military expo in the outskirts of Seoul on Wednesday, after landing at the site in an air force fighter jet. The military display came a day after North Korea test fired a ballistic missile https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/nkorea-says-it-conducted-successful-missile-test-submarine-kcna-2021-10-19 from a submarine.

  • Russia reports cases of more contagious COVID-19 variant - reports

    Russia has reported some COVID-19 infections with a new coronavirus variant believed to be even more contagious than the Delta one, the RIA news agency said on Thursday. It is possible that the AY.4.2 variant will spread widely, RIA quoted the state consumer watchdog's senior researcher Kamil Khafizov as saying. That could cause the rate of new COVID-19 cases, already at record highs in Russia, to rise even further.

  • Fifth Third Bank to invest $20 million into Arlington Woods neighborhood

    WRTV's Rachael Wilkerson reports. Major improvements are on the way for one east-side neighborhood. Fifth Third Bank has announced a $20 million investment into the Arlington Woods community. It's part of a three-year partnership with Eastern Star Church.

  • Lowe's exec shares peek into retailer's plans for holiday promotions

    Lowe's is ready for shoppers who want to get a jump-start on the holidays. It kicks off its first holiday campaign this week.

  • The Most Common Places COVID Is Spreading Right Now (And Where It's Not)

    Curious what activities may be associated with higher COVID-19 transmission? Here's what data suggests.

  • According to Health Officials, This Is When You Should Get the COVID-19 Booster Shot

    On Oct. 20, nearly a month after Pfizer booster shots were approved for at-risk groups, the FDA has officially authorized Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters.

  • Bill Clinton Says He's 'Glad to Be Home' in New Video Shared After His Release from the Hospital

    Former U.S. president Bill Clinton addressed the public via Twitter for the first time since his recent hospitalization for a non-COVID-related infection

  • Chart: COVID death risk for age groups by vaccination status

    Data: CDC; Note: Data represents 30% of Americans across 16 jurisdictions: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nebraska, New Mexico, New York City, Seattle/King County, Wash., Utah and Wisconsin; Chart: Danielle Alberti/AxiosEven vaccinated Americans who are 80 or older are at higher risk of dying from the coronavirus than anyone — vaccinated or not — under the age of 50, according to CDC data.Why it matters: The vaccine

  • Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott’s Vaccine Mandate Whine Gets The Treatment On Twitter

    The Republican governor asked "where does this end?" and received some stinging responses.

  • The 6 Smartest Knee Exercises to Help Keep Your Joints Pain-free

    Whether you have arthritis, an injury, or simply have bad knees, these knee exercises will keep them feeling strong and healthy.

  • Scientists are closely tracking a new variant spreading in the UK that could be 10% more infectious than Delta

    The new variant, AY.4.2, is a descendant of the Delta variant. Cases are low outside the UK, and we don't know if its mutations change its behavior.

  • Salmonella outbreak in 37 states linked to onions imported from Mexico

    Officials have linked a salmonella outbreak across 37 states to whole red, yellow and white onions that were imported from Chihuahua, Mexico, and distributed nationwide by ProSource Inc. As of Oct. 18, a total 652 people infected with the outbreak strain of salmonella Oranienburg have been reported, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been no reported deaths linked to the outbreak.

  • New “Delta Plus” OffShoot Called AY.4.2 May Be Most Infectious Covid Variant Yet; It’s On The Rise In The UK

    A new report on Friday from the UK Health Ministry indicated the rising prevalence of a new offshoot of the Delta variant of Covid-19. The offshoot is so new that it does not have an official Pango lineage designation — such as B.1.167.2 for the original Delta variant — which is the nomenclature used by […]

  • An anti-vax doctor who's one of the biggest spreaders of COVID-19 disinformation says he doesn't lose sleep if his remarks cause death

    Dr. Rashid Buttar, a member of the "Disinformation Dozen," appeared on CNN to promote anti-vax theories. He told reporter Drew Griffin: "If I'm wrong, so be it."

  • What Is Oral Thrush? Experts Share Symptoms, Treatment, and Prevention Tips

    Candidiasis, or thrush, is a fungal infection that can occur in different parts of the body, including your mouth. Here, signs, treatments, and prevention tips.

  • This Is How Long You Should Exercise Each Week to Help Lower Your Risk for Cancer, According to Science

    46,000 cases of cancer in America could potentially be prevented each year if we move THIS much.