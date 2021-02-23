What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Senior citizens receive vaccinations against coronavirus disease in Evanston, Illinois

(Reuters) - Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now:

U.S. reaches 500,000 COVID-19 deaths

The United States on Monday crossed the staggering milestone of 500,000 COVID-19 deaths just over a year since the coronavirus pandemic claimed its first known victim in Santa Clara County, California.

About 19% of total global coronavirus deaths have occurred in the United States, an outsized figure given that the nation accounts for just 4% of the world's population. The country has the highest overall death figure, reflecting the lack of a unified, national response.

COVID-19 from UK variant lasting longer

The reason the coronavirus variant first identified in the UK is more transmissible than earlier versions of the virus may be that it spends more time inside infected people, giving them more time to spread the virus, according to a small study. Among individuals infected with the variant designated B.1.1.7, the average duration of infection was 13.3 days, compared with 8.2 days in those infected by an older version of the coronavirus.

"The findings are preliminary, as they are based on seven B.1.1.7 cases," the researchers cautioned in a report posted without peer review on a Harvard University website. "However, if borne out by additional data, a longer isolation period than the currently recommended 10 days after symptom onset may be needed to effectively interrupt secondary infections by this variant," they said.

Pfizer to ship 13 mln vaccine doses a week to U.S. by mid-March

Pfizer Inc expects to deliver more than 13 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine a week to the United States by the middle of March, more than doubling its shipments from early February, a top Pfizer executive said in prepared testimony ahead of a Tuesday congressional hearing.

Other drugmakers including Moderna and Johnson & Johnson also said they intended to boost shipments, putting the United States on track to receive 240 million doses by the end of March and 700 million doses by mid-year, more than enough to dose the entire U.S. population.

WHO backs compensation fund for serious vaccine side-effects

The World Health Organization has agreed a no-fault compensation plan for claims of serious side effects in people in 92 poorer countries due to COVID-19 vaccines from the COVAX sharing scheme, resolving a big concern among recipient governments.

The programme, which the WHO said was the first and only vaccine injury compensation mechanism operating on an international scale, will offer eligible people "a fast, fair, robust and transparent process", the WHO said in a statement. Countries funding their own COVID-19 vaccine procurement also plan their own liability programmes.

(Compiled by Karishma Singh)

Recommended Stories

  • Trump to make his first public appearance since leaving office

    Former President Donald Trump is expected to make his first public appearance since leaving office next week at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida. The New York Post reported that Trump is scheduled to speak on Sunday, Feb. 28 in regards to “the future of the Republican Party and the conservative movement,” according to a source. Why would CPAC want Trump to speak?

  • Genting Malaysia invests over $800 million in theme park, plans second-quarter launch

    Genting Malaysia Bhd has invested more than $800 million in a new theme park targeted for opening in the second quarter of this year, the casino operator said on Tuesday. The hospitality and leisure group said it was "putting the finishing touches" to the outdoor theme park, Genting SkyWorlds, which will incorporate 20th Century Studios brands and intellectual properties among its rides and attractions. The park is located some 6,000 feet above sea level at Genting Highlands.

  • Social Graces: Here’s what to say if a friend stops wearing a mask in public

    Q: What should you do if your friend who has been vaccinated stops wearing a mask in public? A: I like to ask reasonably intelligent people questions that might help me better understand their decision-making. So my initial interaction would be something like this: 1) “I understand you were recently vaccinated. Is that why you’re no longer wearing a mask in public?” If the response is in the ...

  • "Like a soap opera": The glamorous life of El Chapo's detained wife

    The arrest on drug trafficking charges of Emma Coronel Aispuro, a former beauty queen and wife of imprisoned drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, follows a telenovela-style life that straddled hyper-violent Mexican cartels, fame and motherhood. Coronel, 31, married young into infamy and had a front-row seat to Guzman's high-stakes cat-and-mouse game with Mexican and U.S. agents hunting him down. A U.S.-Mexican dual national, Coronel was arrested on Monday at Dulles International Airport and is due to appear in a U.S. District of Columbia court on Tuesday charged with distributing cocaine, heroin and other drugs.

  • Gottlieb says downward trend in virus infections "likely to continue"

    "This has taken a tragic toll on the United States, but we should be optimistic, in my view," Dr. Scott Gottlieb said.

  • US sticking with two-dose COVID-19 vaccine schedule, though study suggests one shot provides good short-term protection

    A new study out of Israel re-opened debate about the spacing between COVID vaccine shots, but Fauci and other US officials are against just one dose.

  • Family Accuses Bay Area Nursing Facility of Hitting 87-Year-Old Grandma

    The family of an 87-year-old woman is demanding an apology from a San Rafael, California nursing facility after she allegedly suffered abuse and neglect from the staff. The woman’s family placed her at the Smith Ranch Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center after suffering a stroke in January, according to KPIX5. In Cantonese, she spoke about the alleged mistreatment and how she was hit by one of the staff members with a call light button, which resulted in bruising.

  • Aerials of Israeli shores after offshore oil spill

    Dozens of Israeli soldiers gathered on a beach near Haifa to remove the clumps of sticky black refuse from the pale beaches as the military said it was deploying thousands of soldiers to help thousands volunteers who have been cleaning the beaches in the past few days.The authorities warned everyone else to keep their distance until further notice.Israel said it was trying to find the ship responsible for the oil spill that drenched much of its Mediterranean shoreline with tar, an environmental blow that will take months or years to clean up, officials said.

  • UK's Prince Philip is 'OK', says grandson Prince William

    Prince Philip, the husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, is "OK", Prince William said on Monday after his 99-year-old grandfather spent a sixth night in hospital. Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, was admitted to hospital on Tuesday as a precautionary measure after feeling ill with an ailment that was not related to COVID-19. "Yes, he's OK, they're keeping an eye on him," William said on a visit to a vaccination centre in eastern England.

  • Garland vows sharp focus on Capitol riot as attorney general

    Merrick Garland, President Joe Biden's attorney general nominee, vowed Monday to prioritize combating extremist violence with an initial focus on the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol as he sought to assure lawmakers that the Justice Department would remain politically independent on his watch. A federal appeals court judge who was snubbed by Republicans for a seat on the Supreme Court in 2016, Garland is now among Biden's most widely supported nominees, putting him on track for a quick confirmation potentially within days.

  • Rep. Jamie Raskin says Trump ‘remains a clear and present danger’ to Americans

    The lead House impeachment manager also tells "The View" why he considers former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial successful despite the acquittal.

  • Over 43 million doses of Sinopharm's COVID-19 vaccines used globally: state media

    More than 43 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from China's state-backed China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) have been used, including over 34 million administered in the country and the rest overseas, official media said on Sunday. China National Biotec Group Company (CNBG), a Sinopharm unit, has two COVID-19 vaccines.

  • I tried 3 cosmopolitan recipes from celebrity chefs, and the best is Carrie Bradshaw-worthy

    I followed recipes from chefs Ina Garten, Guy Fieri, and Alton Brown to see who makes the best classic cocktail, made popular by "Sex and the City."

  • Republicans welcome Merrick Garland and Joe Biden for returning norms to Justice Department

    Prospective attorney general makes ‘vow’ not to let political pressures dictate decisions

  • U.S. inspects Boeing planes after engine fail

    U.S. flight regulators have ordered further investigation into Boeing planes after a United Airlines flight using a Pratt & Whitney engine emergency landed over the weekend.The 26-year-old Boeing 777 shed debris over Denver on Saturday after its right engine, a P&W4000, failed mid-flight.United Airlines and Japan have grounded all Boeing 777s with the Pratt & Whitney engine until further notice.A video on social media captured a cloud of black smoke trailing the Honolulu-bound aircraft on Saturday, shortly after it departed Denver International Airport.There were 231 passengers and 10 crew on board.United said the plane returned safely to the airport without any reported injuries, but debris scattered the city of Broomfield Saturday afternoon.The Pratt & Whitney engine has grounded several flights over the last few years…Japan's transport ministry said that early last December, a Boeing 777 returned to its departure point after its left engine failed and in 2018, another Honolulu-bound flight experienced engine failure 30 minutes after departure.That incident prompted a U.S. Federal Aviation Administration investigation into the PW4000 engines a year later.According to the FAA, United is the only U.S. airline using the Boeing 777s.Boeing said its tech team is supporting U.S. regulators with its current investigation.Pratt & Whitney was not available for immediate comment.

  • British girl receives heart revived outside body

    Freya Heddington's world was turned upside down two years ago when she was diagnosed with restrictive cardiomyopathy.The heart condition causes tiredness, chest pain and breathing problems, and Freya was going to need a heart transplant.The 14 year old expected to have to wait two years for the procedure, but it ended up being just two months."I am ecstatic that I got such an amazing gift," she said. "But it's also upsetting to know that someone also died."Freya received a new heart thanks to pioneering technology which capitalises on harvesting hearts from a range of donors.Usually the vital organ is taken from patients who are brain dead but their hearts are still beating.But a new procedure, first done at a hospital in Cambridge in 2015, retrieves adult donor hearts that have been allowed to stop beating on their own after life support has been withdrawn.A special device is able to then restart the heart and ensure it is healthy before it is transplanted into a patient.Initially, the procedure was only available to adults in need of transplants, but the Royal Papworth hospital has since teamed up with Great Ormond Street Hospital to ensure children can also benefit from it.Transplant surgeon Marius Bergman says more lives have been saved, “In other words, we double the amount of heart transplantation and we reduce the waiting time period and we had to do the exactly same thing for the paediatric recipients and at the same time, for both populations to reduce the mortality in the waiting list, that’s what we achieved.”Freya is one of six British youngsters to have received a new heart using the procedure.Only four others have been carried out worldwide.

  • Senior Republican leader Steve Scalise refuses to admit the 2020 election wasn't 'stolen' from Trump

    Scalise conceded to ABC News that Biden is the "legitimate" president, but claimed that some states violated the law in their election administration.

  • UK speeds up vaccinations: All adults get 1st jab by July 31

    The British government declared Sunday that every adult in the country should get a first coronavirus vaccine shot by July 31, at least a month earlier than its previous target, as it prepared to set out a “cautious” plan to ease the U.K.'s lockdown. The new target also calls for everyone 50 and over and those with an underlying health condition to get their first of two vaccine shots by April 15, rather than the previous date of May 1. The makers of the two vaccines that Britain is using, Pfizer and AstraZeneca, have both experienced supply problems in Europe.

  • From Trump to Hunter Biden, a lot hangs over Merrick Garland's Senate confirmation hearing

    Attorney general nominee Merrick Garland's confirmation hearing Monday could touch on whether Trump will be prosecuted. Also, Hunter Biden. And domestic terrorists. And ...

  • The minimum wage hike Biden ran on is unlikely to be in the $1.9 trillion stimulus package because of 2 centrist Democrats

    Two key Democratic Senators, Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, are opposed to including the wage increase in the bill.