What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

COVID-19 vaccinations in Bangkok
·3 min read

(Reuters) - Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now:

Pfizer says vaccine highly effective against Delta variant

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is highly effective against the Delta variant of COVID-19, a Pfizer official in Israel said on Thursday.

First identified in India, Delta is becoming the globally dominant version of the coronavirus, according to the World Health Organization.

"The data we have today, accumulating from research we are conducting at the lab and including data from those places where the Indian variant, Delta, has replaced the British variant as the common variant, point to our vaccine being very effective, around 90%, in preventing the coronavirus disease," Alon Rappaport, Pfizer's medical director in Israel, told local broadcaster Army Radio.

Russia's new cases surge to highest since January

Russia on Thursday reported 20,182 new COVID-19 cases, the most confirmed in a single day since Jan. 24, amid a wave of infections that authorities blame on the Delta variant and people's reluctance to get vaccinated.

The government coronavirus taskforce also confirmed 568 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours. Both Moscow and St Petersburg recorded the most deaths in a single day since the pandemic began.

As cases began rising rapidly this month, officials scrambled to coax and compel people to get inoculated amid tepid demand for the vaccine despite the widespread availability of shots.

Sydney faces 'scariest period' in pandemic

Australia's most populous state, New South Wales (NSW), reported a double-digit rise in new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 for the third straight day as officials fight to contain an outbreak of the Delta variant.

"Since the pandemic has started, this is perhaps the scariest period that New South Wales is going through," state Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters.

NSW has imposed tough restrictions in Sydney, Australia's largest city and home to a fifth of the country's 25 million population, with health officials saying transmission could be happening even through minimal contact with infected persons.

Britain wants to allow travel again but is wary

Britain wants to allow people to have holidays abroad again but the government is wary of the risks, a minister said on Thursday ahead of an announcement on whether a narrow list of quarantine-free travel destinations would be expanded.

Anger is growing at Britain's onerous restrictions on foreign travel: pilots, cabin crew, travel agents and other workers from the travel industry held protests on Wednesday, begging the government to open up more routes.

Over 2 million people in England might have had COVID-19 for a long period, suffering one or more symptoms that lasted at least 12 weeks, one of the biggest surveillance studies of the coronavirus found on Thursday.

Singapore drawing up road map to live with COVID-19

Singapore is drawing up a road map on how to live more normally with COVID-19 on expectations that the virus will become endemic like influenza and as vaccination rates pick up, said ministers leading the country's virus-fighting task force.

The city-state has vaccinated about half its 5.7 million population with least one dose of vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.

While Singapore's vaccination pace is relatively high, the country has been slower at resuming social activities and travel, compared with other places with similar inoculation rates.

(Compiled by Linda Noakes; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • UK fintech Wise set to list in London on July 7

    British financial technology company Wise confirmed on Thursday that it plans to list in early July, in a test for London's main market as investor appetite for company floats starts to wane. The company, formerly known as TransferWise, plans to do a direct listing on the London Stock Exchange rather than sell shares at a set price in advance, with the opening price to be determined in an open auction on the date of admission to the exchange.

  • Subway’s tuna subs might not contain any tuna at all [Updated]

    Update, June 23, 2021: After the New York Times Subway tuna story broke over the weekend, Subway has been following up with outlets who shared the news in an attempt to provide more context regarding the lawsuit that instigated the Times investigation. Here is what a Subway spokesperson wrote in an email to The Takeout:

  • New 'delta plus' coronavirus variant identified in India

    India has identified a new coronavirus variant "of concern" - named locally as delta plus - and officials say nearly two dozen cases have already been detected in three states. On Tuesday, the variant was found in 16 cases in the state of Maharashtra, according to the Federal Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan. The ministry said delta plus showed increased transmissibility and advised states to increase testing. India vaccinated a record 8.6 million people on Monday as it began offering free shots

  • Schumer blasts GOP over voting rights bill: 'A rot at the center of the modern Republican Party'

    In anticipation of the Senate vote Tuesday on the For the People Act, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer denounced Republican efforts to stop the legislation from being passed.

  • CDC director speaks on rise of delta variant

    CDC Director Rochelle Walensky speaks with NBC News’ Lester Holt about the spread of the delta variant, the effectiveness of the vaccines against it and more.

  • Covid: Sydney faces new restrictions as cluster grows

    Australia's largest city sees its worst outbreak this year as a cluster infected with the Delta strain grows.

  • Colo. newborn requires 13 stitches on face after being cut during emergency C-section

    A couple in Denver, Colorado was traumatized when the birth of their newborn required an emergency cesarean section, resulting in a cut to the baby’s face that required 13 stitches. Damarqus Williams said the injury to his newborn daughter’s face is “upsetting” because “she’s not comfortable,” according to local Denver station KDVR. Kyanni Williams was supposed to be delivered via natural birth at Denver Health in mid-June.

  • Covid-19 Test Positivity Rate, A Key Indicator Of Infections, Steadily Rising In California

    For the first time since December 2020, California’s 7-day Covid test positivity rate is on the rise. The test positivity rate, which hit a pandemic-era low of 0.7% on June 5, has risen slowly but steadily over the past two-and-a-half weeks to 1.1% on Wednesday. It’s the first sustained rise in that key Covid-19 indicator […]

  • Eating More (Baked) French Fries Could Be the Secret to Controlling Your Blood Pressure

    The natural potassium found in potatoes was dubbed more helpful than potassium found in supplements, Purdue University researchers discovered during a recent study. The only catch? The potatoes or fries should be baked or broiled.

  • Her Mother Died of COVID—but That Won’t Convince Her to Get Vaccinated

    Courtesy Molly HartThe daughter of an unvaccinated county employee in Florida who died after COVID-19 swept through the government office building where she worked says she and her family are steadfast in refusing their shots, even though their mother’s inoculated coworkers did not get sick at all.“No one in my family will be getting the vaccine,” Molly Hart told The Daily Beast.Hart’s mom, 58-year-old Mary Knight, passed away last week from complications related to COVID-19, Manatee County auth

  • Boy injured on Branson roller coaster might lose his legs, grandmother says

    It took the Branson fire department about 1 1/2 hours to rescue him, she said.

  • How To Do Kegel Exercises To Get Your Pelvic Floor In Tip-Top Shape

    Real talk: We don’t talk about the pelvic floor nearly as much as we should. This important set of muscles at the base of the pelvis supports the uterus, bladder, and bowel (large intestine). Pelvic floor strength is one of those things you don’t think about until something — in this case, usually peeing a []

  • Angelina Jolie Reveals Issues With Daughter's Post-Surgery Care Due to Her Race

    Angelina Jolie opens up about her daughter, Zahara’s, recent surgery in a an article for ‘Time’ magazine. The ‘Maleficent’ star shares Zahara with her ex, Brad Pitt, and in the article, Angie says their 16-year-old faced post-surgery struggles due to her race.

  • Dealing With Low Testosterone? You Might Give These Supplements a Try

    Low testosterone can cause a myriad of issues in men and women — here are a few ways to fix it.

  • Puberty blockers have ‘life-changing consequences’ for trans children, hears Court of Appeal

    Puberty blockers have “unknown” and “life-changing consequences” for trans children, and could impact their fertility, the Court of Appeal has heard. An NHS Trust, which runs the UK's only gender identity development service for children, began its appeal to challenge a landmark legal ruling over the use of puberty-blocking drugs for children on Wednesday. The legal challenge has been launched after the High Court ruled in December that children under 16 with gender dysphoria can only consent to

  • Considering a string face-lift? You may want to think twice

    Q. All of my friends have had string face-lifts. They’re convincing me I should do it. Would you recommend it?

  • How to Deal With Depersonalization Disorder and Come Back to Your Reality

    Experts explain what causes it, what the symptoms are, and how to treat it.

  • Even Doctors Won’t Take Putin’s Vaccine as COVID-19 Rages in Russia

    Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastMOSCOW—After the Kremlin had all but declared victory against the COVID-19 pandemic in Russia—many across the country now believe they’re back to square one.This month, a raging new wave hit Russia’s big cities. Hospitals quickly turned into “red zones” for infected patients, scientists say they are expecting more than 20,000 new COVID-19 cases a day by the end of June, and all the while, Russian people remain hesitant to take the government at i

  • UPDATE 3-FDA to add warning about rare heart inflammation to Pfizer, Moderna vaccines

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Wednesday it plans to move quickly to add a warning about rare cases of heart inflammation in adolescents and young adults to fact sheets for the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines. U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advisory groups, meeting to discuss reported cases of the heart condition after vaccination, found the inflammation in adolescents and young adults is likely linked to the vaccines, but that the benefits of the shots appeared to clearly outweigh the risk.

  • Want to Keep Your Hormones in Check? Eat These 7 Foods

    The balance is important.