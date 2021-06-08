What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Mass COVID-19 vaccination rollout starts in Bangkok
·3 min read

(Reuters) - Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now:

Australia's Melbourne eyes way out of lockdown

Australia's Victoria state authorities said plans to ease COVID-19 restrictions in state capital Melbourne this week remained "on track" as new locally acquired cases declined on Tuesday.

Victoria, Australia's second most populous state, was plunged into a one-week lockdown on May 27 to contain a virus outbreak, forcing its 7 million residents to remain home except for essential business.

The lockdown was extended in Melbourne until June 10, while some restrictions were relaxed in other regions in the state.

China's Guangdong steps up testing

China's southern Guangdong province, spooked by a rise in infections since May, stepped up mass testing this week in a handful of cities, including those that have yet to report a single case.

While the numbers of confirmed infections and asymptomatic cases remain small compared to massive outbreaks seen in other countries such as India and Brazil, China is taking no chances.

Guangdong, China's manufacturing hub and biggest province by economic output, has reported more than 110 confirmed cases since May 21.

Its provincial capital Guangzhou has accounted for almost 90% of the confirmed cases, spurring the city of over 18 million people to ramp up mass testing.

South Korea's vaccination drive picks up speed

South Korea injected 857,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses on Monday, setting a daily record in an inoculation drive that took its vaccination rate to 16.4% for a first dose, data from the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency showed.

Hitherto a slow vaccine rollout due to global shortages and shipment delays had complicated South Korea's efforts to subdue the latest wave of infections, after the country won plaudits last year for using aggressive and high-tech contact tracing to quickly tamp down outbreaks.

But with the inoculation drive ramping up, South Korea said last week that it expects to meet its vaccination target for the first half of the year by inoculating up to 14 million people ahead of schedule.

Taiwan warns of vaccine delays

Taiwan's health minister warned on Tuesday of further delays in getting more COVID-19 vaccines but said the government was doing all it could to do so, as he reported a stabilisation of new infections.

Taiwan has been struggling to speed up its vaccination programme while it deals with a spike in domestic cases, with only about 3% of its 23.5 million people having received at least one shot.

New Zealand to get another million vaccine doses

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Tuesday that she would get her first COVID-19 shot at the end of next week, as the country prepared to receive another 1 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

"I'm choosing to be vaccinated at this point in order to play my role in demonstrating that I consider it to be absolutely safe and also really critical to keep others safe," she said.

About 20,000 doses a day are being administered, and the Pfizer deliveries will enable that pace to increase significantly, Ardern said.

(Compiled by Linda Noakes; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Recommended Stories

  • US report 'found that Covid may have leaked from Wuhan lab'

    A report on the origins of Covid-19 by a US government national laboratory concluded that the hypothesis claiming the virus leaked from a Chinese lab in Wuhan is plausible and deserves further investigation, according to a report. The study was prepared in May 2020 by the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California and was referred by the State Department when it conducted an inquiry into the pandemic's origins during the final months of the Trump administration, the The Wall Street Jou

  • U.S. report concluded COVID-19 may have leaked from Wuhan lab - WSJ

    The study was prepared in May 2020 by the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California and was referred to by the State Department when it conducted an inquiry into the pandemic's origins during the final months of the Trump administration, the WSJ report https://on.wsj.com/3pw8T5F said. Lawrence Livermore's assessment drew on a genomic analysis of the COVID-19 virus, the Journal said. Lawrence Livermore declined to comment on the Wall Street Journal report.

  • The Justice Department is arguing it should take Trump's place in a defamation lawsuit over his response to a magazine columnist who accused him of rape

    "The DOJ's position ... would give federal officials free license to cover up private sexual misconduct," Roberta Kaplan, attorney for E. Jean Carroll, said.

  • Rocker Bryan Adams to shoot 2022 Pirelli calendar

    Canadian rocker and photographer Bryan Adams will shoot the 2022 Pirelli calendar, the Italian tyre maker said on Tuesday. Adams is best known for songs like "Summer of '69", "Heaven" and chart-topping ballad "(Everything I Do) I Do It for You", which featured on the soundtrack of 1991 film "Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves". As a photographer, he has snapped pictures of celebrities including actor Mads Mikkelsen, rocker Mick Jagger, model Naomi Campbell as well as Britain's Queen Elizabeth.

  • U.S. administers 302.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

    The number of administered doses was up from the 301,638,578 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Sunday. The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Monday. The number of vaccine doses delivered was at 371,520,735 as of Monday morning, as shipments are not always sent on Sundays, according to the CDC.

  • Hard-hit Uruguay is in a race between vaccines and the virus

    Montevideo — For almost a year, Uruguay was an oasis in the hardest-hit region on the planet.Flashback: Not only did the South American country manage to keep cases low after shutting itself off from the world last March, but it also managed to avoid most of the vitriolic political confrontation other countries in the region experienced during the pandemic.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeUruguay never even imposed a lockdown, re

  • Kids 5 and up get shots in tests for COVID vaccine

    Seven-year-old Russell Bright squeezed his dad’s hand tightly as tests of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine started Monday in Louisiana for children ages 5 through 11. Children held stuffed animals, played under chairs and a few cried at Ochsner Medical Center, just outside New Orleans.

  • America says goodbye to the pandemic

    Data: Axios-Ipsos poll; Survey of U.S. adults, March 5-8 and June 4-7, 2021; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/AxiosIn a very short time, Americans have returned to doing the things many haven't done in a long time — and now see less risk than ever in returning to their pre-pandemic lives, according to the latest installment of the Axios/Ipsos Coronavirus Index.The big picture: The number of people who say they've ventured out to eat or see friends and relatives has been inching up steadily as Americans

  • Australia's Melbourne eyes way out of COVID-19 lockdown as cases ease

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia's Victoria state authorities said plans to ease COVID-19 restrictions in state capital, Melbourne, this week remained "on track" as new locally acquired coronavirus cases declined on Tuesday. Victoria, Australia's second-most-populous state, was plunged into a one-week lockdown on May 27 to contain a virus outbreak, forcing its 7 million residents to remain home except for essential business. The lockdown was extended in Melbourne until June 10, while some restrictions were relaxed in other regions in the state.

  • Raya And The Last Dragon is now available for free for Disney+ subscribers

    Its Premier Access period ended on 4 June, whereupon the movie became available to subscribers for free.

  • OnePlus Nord N200 will offer 5G and a full HD 90Hz screen for less than $250

    OnePlus has teased the Nord N200, revealing that it will include 5G and a 90Hz display on par with more expensive models.

  • The COVID Delta Variant Is Rapidly Spreading. How Dangerous Is It?

    LISBON, PORTUGAL – MAY 30: Mask-clad shoppers crowd Rua do Carmo on a Sunday sunny afternoon during the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic on May 30, 2021 in Lisbon, Portugal. Locals and tourists are seen again in the city streets as the epidemiological bulletin released today by the Directorate General of Health (DGS) reported 445 new cases of COVID-19 and no deaths in the last 24 hours. In total, Portugal registers 848,658 infections, 17,023 deaths and 808,813 recoveries. (Photo by Horacio Villalob

  • The Latest: County death toll falls with methodology change

    A Northern California county has changed its methodology to record coronavirus deaths, causing its fatality figures to decrease by 25%. The official COVID-19 death count in Alameda County, in the San Francisco Bay Area, fell from 1,634 to 1,223 after officials changed the criteria for fatalities to match state and national definitions. Previously, the county had included any person who died while infected with the virus.

  • Peru election: Fujimori cries foul as she falls behind in count

    After being overtaken by her rival in the vote count, Keiko Fujimori says there has been fraud.

  • Coco Gauff and Lorenzo Musetti give glimpse of bright future at French Open

    When Serena Williams and Roger Federer bowed out of the French Open on Sunday, possibly for the last time, there was a bleak mood around the grounds. Forebodings, perhaps, of a tennis recession on the way. Yet this resilient sport has survived such setbacks before, regenerating itself more times than Doctor Who. With perfect timing, a pair of potential successors stepped forward in Paris on Monday, each with a style that resembled one of these all-time greats. First it was Coco Gauff, still only

  • The "Not So Little Chicken Sandwich" Is the 1 Thing You Have to Eat at Disney's New Avengers Campus

    Disneyland has entered the chicken sandwich chat. With the opening of Avengers Campus, Disney California Adventure's newest land, the Happiest Place on Earth has now thrown its Mickey ears into the "Who has the best chicken sandwich?"

  • Antibody test won’t reveal if you gained immunity from your COVID vaccine, experts say

    Advice is conflicting for people with weakened immune systems, however.

  • Peruvians await results of knife-edge election

    Peru's presidential election outcome teetered on a knife’s edge on Monday.Conservative candidate Keiko Fujimori was clinging to a razor-thin lead, with socialist rival Pedro Castillo catching up in what could prove a photo finish.The official count showed Fujimori with around 50.2% and Castillo on 49.8%.The vote underscored a sharp divide between the capital city Lima and the nation's rural hinterland that propelled Castillo's unexpected rise.The remaining votes are expected to come from rural areas, favoring the leftist candidate.The tight result could lead to days of uncertainty and tension. The two candidates offered sharply divergent visions for a country that went through three presidents in a week last year.Fujimori pledged to follow the free-market model in the world's second-largest copper producer.Castillo vowed to shake up the constitution and share mining profits with the poor. But with the final votes being counted, both contenders called for calm.Fujimori said the outcome mattered for Peruvians of every political stripe:"There are no winners or losers here. Finally, what we have to look for is the unity of all Peruvians. That is why I ask both groups for calm, patience, peace, to those who voted and didn't vote for us."Castillo beseeched his supporters to wait for the last votes to trickle in:"We need to count our votes, the vote of the province, I ask you for tranquility and unity."Whoever wins will have a weakened mandate given the divisions in Peru, and will face stiff and immediate challenges.Peru is suffering a sharp economic slump brought on by the world's deadliest per-capita COVID-19 outbreak.

  • New Strong Sell Stocks for June 7th

    AL, FET, INO, SWKH, and WPG have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on June 7, 2021.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell’s family complains prison breaching UN’s ‘Nelson Mandela’ rules of dignity

    Ms Maxwell’s lawyers have complained that the jail subjected her to isolation, dirty drinking water, and ‘inadequate’ food