What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Shoppers wait to enter a store on the first day of eased coronavirus disease restrictions in Melbourne
·3 min read

(Reuters) - Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now:

Melbourne joins Sydney in lockdown

The Australian state of Victoria was ordered into a five-day lockdown on Thursday following a spike in COVID-19 infections, joining Sydney as the country's two main population hubs battle an outbreak of the Delta variant.

From midnight, the state of 6.6 million people was told to stay home except for grocery shopping, essential work, exercise, healthcare and getting vaccinated. The lockdown in Australia's second-largest city of Melbourne is its fifth since the pandemic began a year and a half ago.

Indonesia grapples with 'worst-case scenario'

Indonesia is already grappling with a "worst-case scenario", a senior minister said on Thursday, adding the government was preparing for a further climb in cases.

Indonesia began its vaccine rollout in January, but only about 5.8% of its 270 million people have received both shots.

Wednesday's tally of more than 54,000 cases was the latest of many peaks in the past month, and up more than tenfold on the number of infections at the start of June.

Singapore races to find karaoke guests, hostesses

Singapore was racing on Thursday to find people linked to a growing cluster of infections that were traced to KTV lounges in a fresh outbreak that has prompted a wider crackdown on vice and nightspots breaking social distancing rules.

The city state has been largely successful in preventing the spread of virus, but the advent of the Delta variant has heightened concern.

The 56 new local cases reported on Wednesday were the highest daily tally in 10 months, and three-quarters were traced to KTV clubs.

Thailand says AstraZeneca asked to delay vaccine delivery

AstraZeneca has asked Thailand to extend the timeline for the delivery of 61 million doses of its vaccine by five months, a deputy minister said on Thursday, a move likely to further disrupt the country's sluggish vaccine rollout.

The reported request points to a slow production ramp-up at its local manufacturing partner, which had initial production and delivery issues.

Germany's BioNTech denied it was in talks with Thailand's Thonburi Healthcare Group for a deal to import 20 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine to Thailand.

Most Britons want restrictions to remain

Two thirds of people in Britain think at least some coronavirus restrictions should stay in place after July 19 when Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to do away with them in England, according to an opinion poll published on Thursday.

Sixty-six percent of people taking part in the poll by Kantar Public wanted some, most or all of the restrictions to remain and 60% thought everyone should continue to wear face masks in shops and on public transport.

Johnson has said people in England should use their own judgement about whether to use masks after July 19.

Thousands rally in Greek capital against vaccinations

More than 5,000 anti-vaccine protesters rallied in Athens on Wednesday to oppose Greece's coronavirus vaccinations programme.

Shouting "take your vaccines and get out of here!" and calling on Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to resign, the protesters gathered outside parliament under a heavy police presence.

Police in Paris clashed with protesters railing against President Emmanuel Macron's plan to require a COVID-19 vaccine certificate or negative PCR test to gain entry to bars, restaurants and cinemas from next month.

Risk of COVID spread from athletes is 'zero', IOC chief says

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said on Thursday there was "zero" risk of Games participants infecting Japanese residents with COVID-19, as cases hit a six-month high in the host city.

"Risk for the other residents of Olympic village and risk for the Japanese people is zero," Bach said, adding that Olympics athletes and delegations have undergone more than 8,000 coronavirus tests, resulting in three positive cases.

(Compiled by Linda Noakes; Editing by Nick Macfie)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Pope Francis to leave hospital as soon as possible, no longer in wheelchair

    VATICAN CITY (Reuters) -Pope Francis is continuing his planned treatment and rehabilitation after intestinal surgery 10 days ago and will leave hospital as soon as possible, the Vatican said on Tuesday. The Vatican's daily medical bulletin on the 84-year-old pope, who had part of his colon removed on July 4, also said he had met many patients during his stay at the Gemelli hospital but felt particularly close to "those who are bedridden and cannot return home". On Tuesday afternoon, the Vatican released five pictures of the pope during a visit earlier in the day to the children's cancer ward on the same floor as his suite.

  • Insurer UnitedHealth raises 2021 profit view after results top estimates

    The industry bellwether raised its full-year profit target for the second time this year, and now expects adjusted earnings of $18.30 to $18.80 per share in 2021, compared with its previous forecast of $18.10 to $18.60. Revenue from UnitedHealth's Optum unit, which manages drug benefits and offers healthcare data analytics services, rose 17.2% to $38.3 billion from a year earlier. UnitedHealth reported adjusted earnings of $4.70 per share, beating estimates of $4.43 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

  • Kremlin Leak Appears to Confirm Existence of Trump ‘Kompromat’

    Reuters/Mikhail KlimentyevFor years, there have been whispers that the Russian government holds compromising materials on Donald Trump. Now, an alleged leak from the heart of the Kremlin appears to show them boasting about kompromat.The supposed leak obtained by The Guardian reportedly states that Vladimir Putin personally approved a secret plan to throw Russia’s support behind Trump’s 2016 campaign. The document states that Putin, his spy chiefs and senior ministers agreed that a victory for a

  • Ted Cruz Slams Democrats Who Fled Texas And Gets Buried In Mockery

    The GOP senator shamed state lawmakers for leaving in a hurry, months after he jetted off to Cancun amid power outages caused by deadly winter weather.

  • Top US general said Trump spread 'gospel of the Führer' and threatened US democracy with 2020 election lies: new book

    Gen. Mark Milley reportedly compared Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler and said his supporters were like "Brownshirts," according to an upcoming book.

  • Trump's finance chief loses titles, roles after indictment

    The move by Donald Trump's company to strip its top finance chief from several leadership positions less than two weeks after his criminal indictment suggests it is facing a tricky, new business environment as it seeks to reassure lenders and other business partners. Allen Weisselberg, the top numbers man for Trump stretching back decades, has lost positions in companies overseeing a Scottish golf course, payroll operations and other businesses under the Trump Organization, according to government registry records. The moves weren't unexpected, but they mark a possible delicate stage in Trump's legal fight with the Manhattan district attorney's office and his efforts to protect his company.

  • California to Issue More Stimulus Checks as Newsom Signs $100-Billion Recovery Plan

    State leaders in California have approved a $100-billion plan to further the economic recovery in California that includes new stimulus checks for residents, rent relief and grants to businesses. See:...

  • It’s Time for George W. Bush to Stand Down and Shut Up

    REUTERSGeorge W. Bush, who chose to remain quiet as a churchmouse in the face of almost all of Donald Trump’s crimes and abuses as president, has chosen this moment to offer a critique of a decision of Joe Biden’s.George W. Bush, who is responsible for the biggest foreign policy catastrophe in U.S. history with the disastrous invasion of Iraq, has chosen this moment to give Joe Biden foreign policy advice.George W. Bush, who has been at times complicit and at times silent in the face of his own

  • Why have Cuba’s simmering tensions boiled over on to the streets?

    Anti-government protests have rocked the communist-ruled island, supercharged by shortages, social media and sanctions People take part in a demonstration against the government of the Cuban president, Miguel Díaz-Canel in Havana, on Sunday. Photograph: Yamil Lage/AFP/Getty Images Liuba Álvarez leaves her house three times a week at 3.45am to queue outside her local supermarket for basic goods like meat, oil and detergent. Her last queue was “relatively short”: after eight hours she came home wi

  • Israeli demolition in West Bank sparked tensions with top Democrat

    House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Gregory Meeks (D-N.Y.) last week called Foreign Minister Yair Lapid to protest over the demolition of a house in the West Bank owned by a Palestinian American accused of carrying out a terror attack, Israeli officials tell me.Why it matters: The demolition — which sparked the Biden administration's first criticism of the new Israeli government on the Palestinian issue — took place while Meeks was leading a bipartisan delegation to Israel.Get market news wort

  • Governor Abbott Vows Texas Dems Will Be Arrested Upon Return to State

    Greg Abbott confirmed that the absent Democratic lawmakers who defected from a legislative session in a protest "walk-out" will be arrested upon their return.

  • China Says It Chased Away a Trespassing U.S. Destroyer. That's Not How It Works.

    Here's the truth about what really happened in the South China Sea.

  • Trump raged that whoever leaked that he'd hidden in the White House bunker during anti-racism protests should be 'charged with treason' and 'executed,' book says

    Trump was "obsessed" with finding the leaker, and some saw his reaction "as a sign of a president in panic," a new book says, according to CNN.

  • Afghan family stranded at airport fear Taliban "death sentence"

    After militants murdered a relative, Farshad's family sold everything and bought tickets to Russia. They made it to Turkey, where they've been stuck for 21 days.

  • Prolific ransomware gang suddenly disappears from internet. The timing is noteworthy.

    A Russian-speaking ransomware gang has suddenly disappeared from the internet months after executing some of the most high-profile cyberattacks on U.S. targets.

  • Stephen Colbert Mocks Trump Over The 'So Embarrassing' Moment Revealed In New Book

    The former president was reportedly seething when this detail was leaked.

  • Final destination: For many of the world's refugees, Mexico is their new home

    In recent years, Mexico has gone from being a transitory country for refugees seeking to go to the U.S. or other places to becoming their final destination.

  • As Nixa, Missouri, recalls its mayor over mask mandate, COVID-19 isn’t a huge worry

    “At first I was so worried, wearing a mask and washing everything,” said a 20-year-old day care worker. “And now I’m like, ‘You have COVID? Hold my baby.’” | Opinion from Melinda Henneberger

  • As Covid cases rise in Florida, Governor DeSantis digs at Fauci with merchandise

    Republican governor is hoping to ride Trump’s coattails to the White House and generate cash to fund 2022 re-election campaign Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida announces a $106m civics education initiative on 12 July 2021 in Orlando, Florida. Photograph: Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto/REX/Shutterstock For $12, you can buy a red beverage cooler imprinted with the words: “How the hell am I going to be able to drink a beer with a mask on?” Those with deeper pockets can be the proud owner of a $21 T-shirt s

  • 'I came here to fight': Rare footage of Ethiopia's Tigray

    The 16-year-old girl hoped to go to war. Inspired by the sight of resurgent local forces marching in to retake the capital of Ethiopia’s Tigray region six months after being forced to flee, Meron Mezgeb waited in a crowd seeking to get a gun and join them. The scenes of jubilation and determination in the city of Mekele, in video obtained by The Associated Press and smuggled out of Tigray days later, are a rare look at the dramatic turn in a conflict that has threatened to destabilize one of Africa’s most populous and powerful countries.