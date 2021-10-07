What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

People wait in line for a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test at a testing site which is temporarily set up at a public health center in Seoul
·3 min read

(Reuters) - Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now:

Finland joins Sweden and Denmark in limiting Moderna vaccine

Finland on Thursday paused the use of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for younger males due to reports of a rare cardiovascular side effect, joining Sweden and Denmark in limiting its use.

Mika Salminen, director of the Finnish health institute, said Finland would instead give Pfizer's vaccine to men born in 1991 and later. Finland offers shots to people aged 12 and over.

"A Nordic study involving Finland, Sweden, Norway and Denmark found that men under the age of 30 who received Moderna Spikevax had a slightly higher risk than others of developing myocarditis," he said.

Indonesia approves COVID-19 vaccine of China's Zhifei unit

Indonesia has approved a COVID-19 vaccine produced by a unit of China's Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products for emergency use, its food and drug agency (BPOM) said on Thursday, the fourth Chinese vaccine cleared for use in the country.

BPOM chief Penny Lukito said the protein-recombinant vaccine, given three times in a three-month span, has an efficacy rate of about 81%, with 77.47% efficacy against the Delta variant, lower than other variants, she said.

Trials of the vaccine, Zifivax, were conducted in China, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Ecuador and Indonesia, involving 28,000 people, with the efficacy based on any degree of severity.

Sydney to exit lockdown next week

COVID-19 restrictions will be eased further in Sydney from Monday, authorities said, as Australia's largest city looks set to exit a nearly four-month lockdown after hitting its 70% full vaccination target.

Fully vaccinated people in New South Wales state will be able to leave their homes for any reason including visiting pubs, retail stores, cinemas and gyms, which will reopen under strict social distancing rules.

The number of vaccinated visitors allowed to gather in a home will double to 10, while the limit on vaccinated people at weddings and funerals will be raised to 100.

Biden to tout vaccine mandates for large companies

U.S. President Joe Biden is set to visit Chicago on Thursday to meet with United Airlines' chief executive and local Democratic leaders as he touts his decision to impose vaccine mandates on employees of large firms, the White House said.

Biden last month ordered all federal workers and contractors to be vaccinated, with few exceptions, and for private employers with 100 or more workers to require employees to be vaccinated or tested weekly.

WHO says COVID-19 aid to North Korea held in quarantine

COVID-19 aid supplies have arrived in North Korea but are being held in quarantine in its seaport of Nampho, the World Health Organization said on Thursday, as the isolated nation shows few signs of easing strict border lockdowns.

North Korea sealed its borders when the pandemic began last year, though officials in neighbouring South Korea and the United States have cast doubts on its claim to have never had a case, despite a lack of signs of major outbreaks.

Moderna plans African mRNA vaccine factory

Moderna plans to invest about $500 million to build a factory in Africa to make up to 500 million doses of mRNA vaccines each year, including its COVID-19 shot, as pressure grows on the pharmaceutical industry to manufacture drugs on the continent.

Moderna's proposed site will also include bottling and packaging capabilities. The company said it would begin the process of deciding the country and location soon.

(Compiled by Linda Noakes)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Powerball jackpot of nearly $700m won in California

    It was first jackpot win since June and offers lump sum prize of $496m

  • US-China challenge: Easing tensions despite differences

    In a relationship as fraught as America’s and China’s, just an agreement that talks were productive was a sign of progress. Nine months into Joe Biden's presidency, the two sides finally appear to be trying to ease tensions that date from the Trump administration — though U.S. complaints about Chinese policies on trade, Taiwan and other issues are little diminished. A closed-door meeting in Zurich on Wednesday between senior Chinese foreign policy adviser Yang Jiechi and White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan was not accompanied by the public acrimony on display at earlier meetings.

  • U.S. Senate Democrats, Republicans haggle over short-term debt fix

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Senate Democrats and Republicans sought to reach an agreement on Thursday to avert a debt crisis, after Democrats showed openness to a Republican offer to allow an extension of the federal debt ceiling into December. Democrats called off a Wednesday afternoon vote after the Senate's top Republican, Mitch McConnell, floated the plan that would buy a couple of months to resolve the issue. Democrats also want to pass two massive spending bills that make up much of President Joe Biden's domestic agenda in the coming weeks.

  • Kaiser Permanente places over 2,000 unvaccinated workers on unpaid leave

    Kaiser Permanente placed over 2,000 unvaccinated workers who have not complied with the company's vaccine mandate on unpaid leave.

  • 3-year-old Texas boy missing after chasing neighbor’s dog into woods, police say

    “We’re not leaving ‘till we find that young man,” the sheriff said.

  • Congress still trying for deal to raise America's debt ceiling

    Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is considering an offer from Minority Leader Mitch McConnell as the debt ceiling dilemma continues. Ed O'Keefe reports from the White House.

  • Nikki Haley says she will work with Trump come 2024

    Nikki Haley, the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, said Tuesday the GOP needs former President Donald Trump and that she would consult him before launching a 2024 presidential run.

  • 2 men shot while standing at intersection in NYC

    An investigation is underway after two teenagers were shot following a dispute inside a restaurant in Manhattan Wednesday night.

  • NFL Week 4 betting lessons: The struggling rookie quarterbacks all covered for bettors

    If you decided to fade all the first-round rookie QBs in Week 4, it didn't turn out well.

  • Where Is Brian Laundrie? ‘The More He Runs, The More He Hides, The Less He Can Say It Was A Mistake,’ Says Gabby Petito Family Attorney

    Following a large-scale search that involved police, the FBI, volunteers, and tips from the general public, 22-year-old “van life” blogger Gabby Petito’s body was discovered on September 19 in her last known location, Wyoming’s Bridger-Teton National Forest. Gabby had been camping in the wilderness area with her former fiancé, Brian Laundrie, in late August. Laundrie, 23, has been named a person of interest in Gabby’s death, which has been ruled a homicide. The experienced outdoorsman is currently the subject of a vast manhunt by local and Federal law enforcement. “The more he runs, the more he hides, the less he can say it was a mistake or that he had nothing to do with it,” says attorney Richard Stafford, who represents Gabby’s family. Gabby’s parents and stepparents recently started the Gabby Petito Foundation. They say their goal is to bring awareness to the dual causes of domestic violence and missing persons. “They may feel helpless – hopeless – but they’re not alone,” says Gabby’s stepfather, Jim Schmidt. Dr. Phil and his wife, Robin McGraw, say they are donating $25,000 to the organization. Gabby’s family is also encouraging others who may have a missing loved one to use the hashtag #gabbypetito on social media to boost their own search efforts. Gabby’s father, Joe Petito, says, “There is no reason not to. We’re not getting her back, but maybe you can get someone back.” The algorithm booster was reportedly used more than a billion times during the search for Gabby. The conclusion of this two-part Dr. Phil exclusive, “Gabby’s Parents Come Together," airs Wednesday. Check your local listing for airtimes. Visit https://gabbypetitofoundation.org to learn more about the Gabby Petito Foundation or to make a donation. WATCH: Family Of Gabby Petito Say They’re Hopeful Her Foundation Will Help Others TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: Have a story in the news?

  • Vaccines Can’t End Pandemics Alone—And We’ve Known That Since We Eradicated Smallpox

    President Thomas Jefferson in 1806 wrote a letter to English physician Edward Jenner. Ten years earlier, Jenner had intentionally infected a boy with cowpox, in order to protect him against the much more terrifying smallpox disease. Jenner gathered more evidence, and two years later he published his .

  • The boring explanation for what went wrong with our pandemic response

    COVID, Chipotle, and the risks of narrow expertise

  • Chilean tree could be key to next COVID vaccine

    Here in the dusty Casablanca region of Chilean wine country lies what could be the key natural resource behind a new COVID-19 vaccine for low- and middle-income countries: The bark of quillay trees. Long used by the indigenous Mapuche people to make soap and medicine, the trees also been used to make a highly successful vaccine against shingles and the world’s first malaria vaccine. Now, two molecules made from the bark of branches pruned from older trees in Chile’s forests are being used for a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Maryland-based Novavax. The chemicals are used to make a substance that boosts the immune system. Over the next two years, Novavax plans to produce billions of doses of the vaccine, mostly for low- and middle-income countries, which would make it one of the largest COVID-19 vaccine suppliers in the world. With no reliable data on how many healthy quillay trees are left in Chile, experts and industry officials are divided on how quickly the supply of older trees will be depleted by rising demand. But nearly everyone agrees that industries relying on quillay extracts will at some point need to switch to plantation-grown trees or a lab-grown alternative. “My estimate four years ago was that we were heading towards the sustainability limit.” Ricardo San Martin, who developed the pruning and extraction process that created the modern quillay industry, said producers must immediately work toward making quillay products from younger, plantation-grown trees. Quillay producers and their customers say the harvest can continue for now without decimating the supply of older trees. Andres Gonzalez, the manager of Desert King International, Novavax’s sole supplier of quillay extracts, told Reuters it is set to produce enough quillay extract from older trees to make up to 4.4 billion vaccine doses in 2022. “We feel the responsibility and we believe that we are up to it but today we are quite confident that we are capable of producing it.” A relatively small volume of quillay extract is required to make vaccines - just under one milligram per dose - but the supply is stretched by the demand from other industries. While some have expressed confidence in producers’ ability to manage supply and demand, there are concerns about other threats - like drought and fire.

  • Covid cases in kids are soaring. In Tennessee, most remain unmasked and unvaccinated.

    ALTAMONT, Tenn. - Sarah Rymer suspects her 11-year-old son was infected with the coronavirus, and she knows her husband was. He coaches Pee Wee football, and at least two other kids on his team also tested positive. The Grundy County schools, which her three children attend, were forced to close for more than a week soon after the fall semester began. Her best friend's uncle recently died from covid-19, and a close friend's mother spent her 53rd birthday in the hospital at Vanderbilt University

  • Mosquitoes test positive for potentially deadly EEE virus in Connecticut

    Mosquitoes trapped in a forest in Connecticut test positive for eastern equine encephalitis, a potentially deadly virus that has no cure.

  • When should the public health emergency end?

    When should the public health emergency end?

  • Are school COVID-19 quarantines enforced? Health, education officials say they can't do it in Ohio

    Schools, local health departments and the state are relying on individuals to do the right thing and stay home if they're sick.

  • Kansas City fared better with COVID-19 deaths than its Midwestern peers. Here’s why

    When business and public health are on the same page, everyone wins. | Opinion

  • Chicago health commissioner cautiously optimistic about holiday gatherings this year: ‘Go ahead and make some tentative plans,’ but know guidance could change

    Chicago public health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady cast a hopeful but cautious eye Tuesday toward on this winter’s holiday season as the latest COVID-19 wave driven by the delta variant shows signs of ebbing. Though coronavirus in the U.S. has become dominated by that more contagious variant, the introduction of vaccines means Chicago is unlikely to face a cold-weather surge of COVID-19 as ...

  • COVID-19 vaccines have saved more than 39,000 lives in Medicare population, government study concludes, while WHO warns that ‘we are not out of the woods yet’

    The vaccines developed to protect against the coronavirus-borne illness COVID-19 have helped keep more than 100,000 seniors in the U.S. out of the hospital and reduced the number of cases by about 265,000, according to a new study from the Department of Health and Human Services.