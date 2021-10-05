What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

FILE PHOTO: A COVID-19 lockdown remains in place as outbreak of cases affects Sydney
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Reuters) - Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now:

AstraZeneca seeks U.S. authorisation of drug to prevent COVID-19

AstraZeneca has requested emergency use authorisation from U.S. regulators for its new treatment to prevent COVID-19 for people who respond poorly to vaccines because of a weakened immune system.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker said it included data in its filing with the Food and Drug Administration from a late-stage trial that showed the drug reduced the risk of people developing any COVID-19 symptoms by 77%.

J&J files for authorization of vaccine booster

Johnson & Johnson said on Tuesday it had submitted data to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization of a booster shot of its vaccine in people aged 18 and older.

J&J said its submission includes data from a late-stage study that found a booster given 56 days after the primary dose provided 94% protection against symptomatic COVID-19 in the United States and 100% protection against severe disease, at least 14 days after the booster shot.

The effectiveness of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in preventing infection by the coronavirus dropped to 47% from 88% six months after the second dose, according to data published on Monday that U.S. health agencies considered when deciding on the need for booster shots.

Australia to buy Merck's COVID-19 pill

Australia will buy 300,000 courses of Merck & Co's experimental antiviral pill, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Tuesday, as Victoria logged the highest number of daily infections of any state in the country since the pandemic began.

Molnupiravir, which would be the first oral antiviral medication for COVID-19 if it gets regulatory approval, could halve the chances of dying or being hospitalised for people most at risk of contracting severe COVID-19, according to experts.

New Zealand said on Tuesday that it will start using vaccine certificates as proof of inoculation at large events and other high-risk settings from next month, as the country battles the spread of the Delta variant.

Japan's dip in cases baffles experts

Japan's COVID-19 case numbers have plummeted to the lowest in nearly a year just as other parts of Asia are struggling with surging infections, leaving health experts perplexed and raising concern of a winter rebound.

New daily cases in Tokyo dropped to 87 on Monday, the lowest tally since Nov. 2 last year, and a precipitous decline from more than 5,000 a day in an August wave that hammered the capital's medical infrastructure.

The pattern is the same across the country.

Russia, Ukraine cases mount

Russia's Finance Minister Anton Siluanov is self-isolating, the head of the upper house of parliament said on Tuesday as cases in the country increased and a record daily death toll was recorded. In the past 24 hours, at least 895 people died from COVID-19 in Russia.

The number of daily coronavirus-related deaths in Ukraine topped 300 for the first time since mid-May, health ministry data showed on Tuesday.

China reports no new local cases for first time in over 3 weeks

China reported on Tuesday no new local cases of COVID-19 for the first time in more than three weeks after outbreaks in the provinces of Fujian and Heilongjiang were brought under control.

The first case in Fujian in its recent outbreak was reported on Sept. 10 in the city of Putian. Infections later spread to nearby Xiamen, but were contained within the southeastern province.

(Compiled by Linda Noakes; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden admin seems to be building a bigger debt problem: American Action Forum President

    American Action Forum President Douglas Holtz-Eakin joins Yahoo Finance Live with reaction to Adam Shapiro's interview with former President Trump on the economy, debt, and inflation.&nbsp;

  • AstraZeneca seeks U.S. authorisation of drug to prevent COVID-19

    (Reuters) -AstraZeneca has requested emergency use authorisation from U.S. regulators for its new treatment to prevent COVID-19 for people who respond poorly to vaccines because of a weakened immune system. In a statement on Tuesday, the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker said it included data in its filing with the Food and Drug Administration from a late-stage trial that showed the drug reduced the risk of people developing any COVID-19 symptoms by 77%. The antibody therapy called AZD7442 could protect people who do not have a strong enough immune response to COVID-19 vaccines or to supplement a vaccination course for those, such as military personnel, who need to booster their protection further, AstraZeneca has said.

  • Tesla hits new quarterly record, delivers 241,300 vehicles in Q3

    Tesla delivered 241,300 vehicles globally in its third-quarter. Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman weigh in.&nbsp;

  • Expectations for GM's investor day

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi looks ahead to expectations for this week's General Motor's Investor day.&nbsp;

  • Trump on the debt ceiling: We're in trouble no matter what

    Donald Trump, the 45th President of the United States, joins Yahoo Finance's Adam Shapiro and addresses the upcoming debt ceiling deadline.

  • Missing 19-year-old found dead in NC river, spurring homicide investigation, cops say

    His body was found in a town that’s popular with tourists.

  • Wells Fargo slashes price target on Disney, cites subscriber growth concerns

    Steven Cahall, Wells Fargo Managing Director and Senior Equity Analyst, joins Yahoo Finance Live to breakdown why he's still bullish on Disney despite cutting its stock price target, estimating slowed subscriber growth for Disney's fourth-quarter and the importance of pushing out general content.&nbsp;

  • A stock-market correction is brewing in the Nasdaq as Facebook leads tech shares south. Here are the levels to watch for other benchmarks.

    After a woeful September for optimists, the stock market's bullish patina is being further chipped away to start October, with at least one main benchmark and a number of sectors perilously close to a correction.

  • Taiwan's special defence budget to go mostly on anti-ship capabilities

    Taiwan's extra military spending of T$240 billion ($8.6 billion) over the next five years will go mostly toward naval weapons, including missiles and warships, the defence ministry said, warning that the threat from China was worse than ever. Taiwan proposed the extra spending last month as tensions with China, which claims the island as its own territory, have hit a new high and Chinese military aircraft have repeatedly flown through https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/taiwan-says-needs-be-alert-chinas-military-activities-2021-10-05 Taiwan's air defence identification zone. In a preamble to the proposal, the ministry noted China's increased military spending, especially on advanced fighters and amphibious warfare ships, and stepped-up Chinese air force and navy activity near Taiwan.

  • Analysis-Eye on polls, Turkey's Erdogan may regret rate cut he pushed for

    President Tayyip Erdogan's belief that a shock interest rate cut will stoke up Turkey's economy ahead of elections is instead likely to backfire as hot inflation and a lira selloff stall growth. Sources close to the presidency told Reuters that Erdogan pushed the central bank for months - both publicly and privately - to deliver the monetary stimulus in order to boost lending, exports and jobs despite soaring inflation. Investors dumped Turkish bonds and said the move marked the latest blow https://www.reuters.com/business/turkish-central-bank-surprises-with-rate-cut-sought-by-erdogan-2021-09-23 to the central bank's tattered credibility, given inflation had jumped above 19% amid global price pressures that leave emerging markets like Turkey uniquely vulnerable.

  • Tesla, Merck Rise Premarket; 3M Falls

    By Peter Nurse

  • Tesla's High Stock Price 'Justified,' Analyst Says After Q3 Deliveries Beat

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares traded higher Monday morning after the electric vehicle maker reported better-than-expected vehicle deliveries for the third quarter. Investors reacted positively to the delivery beat, but Bank of America analyst John Murphy said Monday that Tesla’s $767 billion market cap leaves little room for valuation upside. The Numbers: On Saturday, Tesla reported 241,300 vehicle deliveries in the third quarter, beating consensus analyst estimates of 221,952 deliveries. Tesl

  • Michael J. Fox to receive honorary AARP Purpose Prize Award

    Michael J. Fox will receive an honorary AARP award for his work through his charity that advocates for Parkinson’s research. The organization announced Tuesday that Fox will receive the honorary AARP Purpose Prize award during a virtual ceremony on Dec 15. The Emmy-winning actor, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 1991, will be recognized for his work with his Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.

  • Facebook down for thousands of users: Tracker

    Facebook goes down for thousands of users across the globe.

  • Brokerage Robinhood introduces 24/7 phone support after communications criticisms

    Robinhood Markets Inc said on Tuesday it had introduced 24-hour customer phone support, seven days a week, addressing criticisms over the app-driven retail brokerage's communications that were also implicated in the suicide of a client. Robinhood said expanding its customer support would help its users feel confident, informed and secure about investing, especially when getting started in trading assets like cryptocurrencies. "We need to help everyone feel like they are ready to become investors, that they belong, and that they will get the support they need in the moments they need it most," Christine Brown, chief operating officer of Robinhood Crypto, said in an interview.

  • It’s time to get your flu shot! (And yes, you can get it at the same time as a COVID-19 vaccine)

    We definitely didn’t need another virus to worry about but, despite our objections, flu season has begun. Central Florida doctors are emphasizing the need to get vaccinated ahead of a potential “twindemic” COVID-19 and flu winter season. You don’t even need to wait between the flu shot or mist and a COVID-19 vaccine or booster — it’s safe to get them on the same day if you want, multiple ...

  • AstraZeneca Submits Covid Antibody Drug for Emergency Authorization

    STOCKSTOWATCHTODAY BLOG U.K.-Swedish pharmaceutical group AstraZeneca (ticker: AZN.London) has submitted an antibody drug for emergency authorization in the U.S., after clinical trials showed it was 77% effective in preventing symptomatic Covid-19.

  • Johnson & Johnson Sends Booster Data to FDA. Here’s What Comes Next.

    The announcement comes two weeks after the company presented the results of a randomized, controlled Phase 3 study showing that a booster dose offered 75% protection against moderate to severe Covid-19 globally.

  • Intel and other chip companies are hiring students who are still in college to plug a labor shortage, a report says

    Oregon chip makers are hiring huge numbers of people, including students, to meet demand during a global chip shortage, The Oregonian reported.

  • Judge Derek Hough sits out 'DWTS' week 3 due to 'potential COVID exposure'

    COVID-19 continues to impact "DWTS." This week, Derek Hough is missing from the judge's panel due to a "potential COVID exposure."