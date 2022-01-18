What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

A woman receives a throat swab test at a street booth as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic continues in Beijing
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Reuters) - Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now:

Australia suffers deadliest day

Australia suffered its deadliest day of the pandemic on Tuesday as a fast-moving Omicron outbreak continued to push up hospitalisation rates to record levels, even as daily infections eased slightly.

A total of 77 deaths was recorded, exceeding the previous national high of 57 last Thursday, official data showed.

Romania sees biggest daily jump in cases in three months

Romania reported 16,760 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, more than double on the day and the biggest single-day rise since October, as the Omicron variant takes hold.

Romania is the European Union's second-least vaccinated state, with just under 41% of the population fully inoculated amid distrust of state institutions and poor vaccine education.

Neighbouring Bulgaria reported 9,996 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, setting a new record daily tally.

Elsewhere in eastern Europe, the Czech Republic reported more than 20,000 new cases, the biggest single-day rise since Dec. 1.

Poland is experiencing a fifth wave of infections, the health minister said on Monday, warning that the spread of Omicron could send daily case numbers soaring to levels not yet seen in the country.

China's Tianjin reports fewer COVID-19 cases

The Chinese city of Tianjin reported fewer COVID-19 cases on Tuesday after mass testing and lockdowns in some areas to curb the Omicron variant, steps that have affected the local operations of foreign firms such as Boeing.

Tianjin, a key port in northern China, reported 18 domestically transmitted cases with confirmed symptoms for Monday, National Health Commission data showed on Tuesday. That marks the lowest daily number in a week.

China is urging people to wear masks and gloves when opening mail, especially from abroad, after authorities suggested the first case of the Omicron coronavirus variant found in Beijing could have arrived via a package from Canada.

Thailand to lower COVID-19 alert

Thailand will lower its COVID-19 alert level and is considering easing more restrictions to boost its economy, its health minister said on Tuesday, in response to a slower infection rate.

Among measures being considered are establishing more "sandbox" areas for tourists, who can skip quarantine if they stay in specified areas for seven days and undergo two COVID-19 tests.

Israel sees Omicron wave waning in a week

Israel will continue to offer a fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot despite preliminary findings that it is not enough to prevent Omicron infections, a senior health official said on Tuesday, predicting cases stoked by the variant will wane in a week.

The fastest country to roll out vaccinations a year ago, Israel last month started offering a fourth shot - also known as a second booster - to its most vulnerable and high-risk groups. It has held off on expanding the offer to the wider population.

Hong Kong orders hamster cull after COVID-19 hits pets

Hong Kong ordered a cull of 2,000 hamsters on Tuesday and warned pet owners not to kiss animals after a new cluster of COVID-19 cases was traced to a pet shop.

The outbreak of Delta variant cases in humans linked to the shop worker prompted tests on hundreds of animals, with 11 hamsters showing up positive.

(Compiled by Linda Noakes; editing by Jason Neely)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • CloseUp: Urgent care takes front-line role in pandemic

    CloseUp: Urgent care takes front-line role in pandemic

  • Nepal says COVID-19 cases may double as daily infections hit record level

    Nepal recorded 10,258 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, government data showed, the highest number reported in a single day as the government projected the tally could double by the end of the month. Total infections topped 972,198 and COVID-19-related deaths stood at 11,624. The previous daily record was 9,483 cases in May last year.

  • Once, twice, sold? Rome villa with Caravaggio up for auction

    A Rome villa containing the only known ceiling painted by Caravaggio is set to go on a court-ordered auction block Tuesday, thanks to an inheritance dispute pitting the heirs of one of the Italian capital's aristocratic families against their step-mother, a Texas-born princess. Princess Rita Jenrett Boncompagni Ludovisi, formerly known as Rita Carpenter, woke up Tuesday morning in the Casa dell’Aurora surrounded by her dogs, as usual, on what might be the last day that her home of nearly two decades is actually hers. An online auction organized by the Rome tribunal is planned to start at 3 p.m. sharp.

  • Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron drives up hospital cases

    Australia suffered its deadliest day of the pandemic on Tuesday as a fast-moving Omicron outbreak continued to push up hospitalisation rates to record levels, even as daily infections eased slightly. Australia is dealing with its worst COVID-19 outbreak, fuelled by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus that has put more people in hospitals and intensive care than at any time during the pandemic. "Today, is a very difficult day for our state," New South Wales (NSW) Premier Dominic Perrottet said during a media briefing as the state reported 36 deaths, a new pandemic high.

  • Andy Murray ‘could not ask for any more’ after winning on Melbourne return

    Murray defeated Nikoloz Basilashvili in five sets on John Cain Arena.

  • Philippines must flatten COVID-19 curve or risk 'superspreader' election - expert

    The Philippines must bring down COVID-19 cases, hovering at record highs, by April to ensure this year's presidential election will not become a "superspreader" event, a top government adviser said on Monday. The country of 110 million people, which is battling one of Asia's worst coronavirus outbreaks, is holding an election in May for thousands of positions, from president down to hundreds of lawmakers, mayors and governors. "We need to push the virus cases down in April so when we have elections in May, people will be safe," Dr. Teodoro Herbosa, medical adviser to the COVID-19 task force, told Reuters.

  • Cadence Design Systems aims to cash in on new custom-chip era

    Microchip design software maker Cadence Design Systems Inc is betting on growth from automakers and other chip users strapped by global supply shortages who face mounting competition from rivals such as Tesla Inc and Apple Inc that design their own chips. Cadence and rivals Synopsys Inc and Siemens EDA are at the center of a microchip industry shift as cloud computing providers, software makers and others who traditionally have bought semiconductors from a few big companies now want to draw up their chips own in-house. Tesla, Apple and Alphabet Inc's Google are among the leaders of in-house design.

  • How powerful is your country’s passport?

    The most recent ranking shows the greatest disparity between top and bottom nations since the survey began 17 years ago.

  • Thinking About Dogecoin? 4 Safer Ways To Make Some Real Passive Income

    Crypto can make you rich. That is if it doesn't make you worse off than before. There are safer ways to make money. Hello real estate investing.

  • China urges caution opening overseas mail after Omicron case

    China is urging people to wear masks and gloves when opening mail, especially from abroad, after authorities suggested the first case of the Omicron coronavirus virus variant found in Beijing could have arrived via a package from Canada. Authorities vowed to step up disinfection of overseas mail and are insisting postal staff handling it are fully vaccinated. The precautions come less than three weeks before the capital opens the Winter Olympic Games and as several cities work to stamp out new outbreaks of coronavirus infections.

  • Tonga tsunami sparks 'unprecedented disaster', government says

    Tonga's government gives its first statement since a deadly tsunami to hit the island nation.

  • Youngkin asks divided Virginia General Assembly to help enact 'vision of change'

    In his first State of the Commonwealth address, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) asked the divided General Assembly to help enact his "vision of change," The Associated Press reported. "I'm asking each of us in this body, Republicans and Democrats alike, to come together," Youngkin on Monday told the Republican-majority state House and Democratic-majority state Senate. "To rise above the Richmond of division, special interests, the small and the...

  • The Morning After: Spain sets rules (and fines) for cryptocurrency promotion

    Spain sets rules (and fines) for cryptocurrency promotion, Even Walmart might be getting into cryptocurrency and NFTs, Apple may have dropped built-in noise cancellation on the iPhone 13.

  • China won't 'bully' neighbours over S. China Sea, foreign minister says

    China will not use its strength to "bully" its smaller neighbours including the Philippines, its foreign minister said on Monday, as he highlighted the importance of settling disputes in the South China Sea peacefully. "Stressing only one side's claims and imposing one's own will on the other is not a proper way for neighbours to treat each other and it goes against the oriental philosophy of how people should get along with each other," Wang Yi, the Chinese government's top diplomat, told a virtual forum organised by China's embassy in Manila and a local advocacy group. His remarks come less than two months after the Philippines condemned China's blocking of a military resupply ship in the South China Sea, which prompted a warning from treaty ally the United States that an attack on Philippine vessels would invoke its mutual defence commitments.

  • How ‘The Power of the Dog’ Rebooted Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons’ Creative Partnership

    Being romantically involved became a creative asset for this acting duo in Jane Campion's Oscar contender.

  • Poland has entered a fifth wave of COVID, says minister

    WARSAW (Reuters) -Poland is experiencing a fifth wave of COVID-19 infections, the health minister said on Monday, warning that the spread of the Omicron variant could send daily case numbers soaring to levels not yet seen in the country. While daily case numbers have fallen since early December, the European Union's largest eastern member has had little respite since the fourth wave, regularly reporting over 10,000 new infections per day amid low vaccine take-up and limited restrictions on public life. "We predict that the peak of infections will be in mid-February and that peak is about 60,000 cases a day," Adam Niedzielski told a news conference.

  • Nursing home workers set to get hazard pay after nearly two years of pandemic work

    Nursing home workers in the Hudson Valley are set to get belated hazard-pay bonuses after risking exposure through the pandemic for nearly two years.

  • Bob Saget’s Wife Kelly Rizzo Shares Moving Tribute to Late Star After His Funeral

    Bob Saget's wife Kelly Rizzo shared how "lucky" she was to be married to "THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH" in a poignant tribute to her late husband on Instagram. Read it below.

  • Djokovic out, but vaccine debate stays in Australian Open

    To some, it seemed a cloud had been lifted from the Australian Open. To others, Novak Djokovic still was almost palpably present, the name on everyone's lips on the opening day of the first major tennis tournament of the year. Djokovic left Australia late Sunday when he failed in his legal challenge to overturn the cancellation of his visa due to his lack of a COVID-19 vaccination.

  • Australia has record COVID-19 deaths, hospitals under stress

    Australia reported a record high of COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, and its second-largest state declared an emergency in hospitals to cope with surging patient admissions and a staffing shortage due to the coronavirus. New South Wales reported 36, Victoria reported 22 and Queensland 16. The previous daily record was 59 coronavirus-related deaths on Sept. 4, 2020.