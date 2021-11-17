What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

FILE PHOTO: Measures undertaken to curb the increasing COVID-19 infections in Germany
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Reuters) - Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now:

Germany's coronavirus situation is 'dramatic', Merkel says

Germany's coronavirus situation is dramatic, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday, calling for a push to distribute booster shots faster and appealing to those sceptical of vaccination to change their minds.

Germany reported 52,826 new infections on Wednesday - a jump of a third compared with a week ago and another daily record, and 294 people died, bringing the total to 98,274, as the pandemic's fourth wave tightened its grip on Europe.

"It is not too late to opt for a first vaccine shot," Merkel told a congress of German city mayors. "Everyone who gets vaccinated protects himself and others. And if enough people get vaccinated that is the way out of the pandemic."

Austrian COVID-19 cases hit record on third day of lockdown for unvaccinated

Austrian coronavirus infections hit a new daily record on Wednesday, the third day of a lockdown that is for those not fully vaccinated and is aimed at halting the surge.

Roughly 65% of Austria's population is fully vaccinated against the virus, one of the lowest rates in western Europe. Austria also has one of the highest infection rates in the region, with a seven-day incidence https://covid19-dashboard.ages.at of 925 per 100,000 people.

Soaring infections across Europe as winter approaches are prompting governments to consider reintroducing unpopular lockdowns. In contrast to the Netherlands, which has ordered a partial lockdown that applies to all, Austria has sought to avoid placing extra restrictions on the fully vaccinated.

South Korea to cut vaccine booster interval for elderly to fight rise in cases

South Korea plans to cut to four months from six the gap for coronavirus booster doses given to senior citizens as it looks to dampen a spike in serious cases, authorities said on Wednesday.

After managing to keep infections relatively low with aggressive testing and tracing, authorities are now grappling with a surge in critical cases since an easing of distancing rules this month under a "living with COVID-19 https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/skorea-eases-curbs-imposes-vaccine-passports-living-with-covid-19-campaign-2021-11-01" scheme.

More than 90% of South Korean adults have been vaccinated, but breakthrough infections have been growing among elderly people, straining the medical system.

U.S. secures GSK-Vir COVID-19 antibody therapy doses worth $1 bln

The United States has signed contracts worth about $1 billion for doses of the antibody-based COVID-19 treatment from Britain's GSK and U.S.-based Vir Biotechnology, as countries seek to secure promising options beyond vaccines.

The drugmakers said on Wednesday the U.S. orders bring the total number of doses to be supplied to more than 750,000 globally, without specifying how many doses of the treatment, sotrovimab, the U.S. government had signed up for.

However, other public deals for the drug include 10,000 doses for Canada https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/gsk-supply-10000-doses-covid-19-drug-canada-2021-10-04 and up to 220,000 doses for the European Union https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/eu-signs-deal-with-gsk-supply-potential-covid-drug-2021-07-28. Values of those orders have not been disclosed.

New Zealand to ease Auckland domestic border curbs from Dec. 15

Domestic borders of New Zealand's largest city Auckland will reopen from Dec. 15 for fully vaccinated people and those with negative COVID-19 test results, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Wednesday.

Auckland was cut off from the rest of the country after the outbreak of the Delta variant of COVID-19 in August.

(Compiled by Alex Richardson, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Germany's COVID-19 situation is dramatic: Merkel

    Earlier on Wednesday, the Robert Koch Institute reported that confirmed cases had increased by 52,826 as the pandemic's fourth wave tightened its grip on Europe."It is not at all too late to decide for a first vaccination," she told a congress of German city mayors to applause, adding "everyone who gets vaccinated protects himself and others."

  • COVID: Boris Johnson says definition of 'fully vaccinated' will change

    The COVID-19 booster programme is being rolled out to 40 to 49-year-olds, the government has announced.

  • Germany's coronavirus situation is dramatic, Merkel says

    Germany's coronavirus situation is dramatic, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday, calling for a push to distribute booster shots faster and appealing to those sceptical of vaccination to change their minds. Germany reported 52,826 new infections on Wednesday - a jump of a third compared with a week ago and another daily record, while 294 people died, bringing the total to 98,274, as the pandemic's fourth wave tightened its grip on Europe. Only 68% of people in Europe's most populous country are fully vaccinated - lower than the average in western Europe due to a tradition of vaccine hesitancy, while 5% of the population has had a booster shot.

  • Why Teachers Haven’t Joined ‘The Great Resignation’

    This article is a collaboration between FiveThirtyEight and The Fuller Project, a nonprofit newsroom reporting on issues that affect women. Sarah Caswell is stressed about her job every day. The science and special-education teacher in Philadelphia sees things going wrong everywhere she looks. Her high school students have been falling behind during the COVID-19 pandemic, […]

  • Akasa Air buys engines worth $4.5 billion for new 737 Maxs

    India's startup Akasa Air announced on Wednesday it had chosen CFM International's LEAP-1B turbofan engines to power its newly bought Boeing 737 Max jets, a deal valued at some $4.5 billion. The companies struck the agreement, which includes spare engines and long-term servicing, at the Dubai Air Show, the five-day trade expo underway in the United Arab Emirates' commercial hub. Chicago-based aviation giant Boeing Co. scored its first major sale of the show on Tuesday, clinching a deal with Akasa Air, a new budget carrier backed by Indian billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, to sell 72 Maxs for some $9 billion.

  • WHO: Europe is only region with increasing COVID deaths

    The World Health Organization says coronavirus deaths in Europe rose by 5% in the last week, making it the only region in the world where COVID-19 mortality increased. The U.N. health agency said confirmed cases jumped 6% jump globally, driven by increases in the Americas, Europe and Asia. In its weekly report on the pandemic issued late Tuesday, WHO said COVID-19 deaths in all regions other than Europe remained stable or declined, and totaled 50,000 worldwide last week.

  • British Columbia mudslide photos and videos: Intense rain floods homes, highways and sparks a state of emergency

    A local state of emergency has been declared in parts of British Columbia because unrelenting rainfall has caused flooding, mudslides and the closure of major highways.

  • LeVar Burton to host a Trivial Pursuit game show after being passed over by Jeopardy!

    LeVar Burton to host a Trivial Pursuit game show after being passed over by Jeopardy!

  • Suspended Texas doctor who promoted ivermectin as Covid treatment resigns

    Dr. Mary Bowden, the Texas doctor who had her privileges suspended last week by Houston Methodist, has resigned from the hospital.

  • Michigan is now worst COVID-19 hot spot in nation; hospitals pushed to capacity

    Michigan catapulted Tuesday to the worst COVID-19 hot spot in the nation, as the case rate rose to 503.8 per 100,000 residents, according to the CDC.

  • Alarm grows as mortuaries fill with thousands of extra non-Covid deaths

    Nearly 10,000 more people than usual have died in the past four months from non-Covid reasons, as experts called for an urgent government inquiry into whether the deaths were preventable.

  • OPINION: No, our hospitals are not overcrowded with COVID patients

    OPINION: No, our hospitals are not overcrowded with COVID patients

  • After decline, new COVID cases skyrocket in Tri-State; 25 die from illness last week

    The number of new reported COVID cases surged last week in the Tri-State area, with some counties reporting a more than 95% increase.

  • I Got My COVID Booster Shot. Can I Go Back To 'Normal'?

    Experts share what they feel comfortable doing after getting the COVID-19 vaccine and a booster shot, plus what you should consider.

  • A Quirky Ping-Pong Ball Lottery Just Dealt a Blow to Biden's COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

    A peculiar ping-pong ball lottery—think: the NBA draft, only required by federal law—on Tuesday dimmed the fate of the Biden Administration’s new mandate governing COVID-19 vaccine requirements for large employers. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) issued the emergency rule on Nov. 4 and it was almost immediately challenged. More than two dozen Republican-led states, as well as companies, business groups, unions, and religious organizations filed nearly three dozen lawsuits challenging the mandate.

  • The 6 Healthiest Carbs You Should Be Eating, According to a Dietitian

    Reap all the benefits of these energizing, nutritious foods.

  • Do you need a COVID-19 booster shot? UGA study looks at vaccine protection

    If you got the COVID-19 shots back in early spring, your antibodies are likely waning. But it’s not something you need to be worried about, UGA study says.

  • Eating disorder hospitalizations doubled during COVID-19 pandemic, new data shows

    The number of people who were hospitalized for eating disorders in the United States doubled during the COVID-19 pandemic, new research shows. The increase in in-patient treatment for eating disorders came as early as May 2020, according to researchers from the University of Pennsylvania, whose study was published Monday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA). Rising cases were seen across anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa and unspecified eating disorders, according to the study.

  • Mysterious neurological illness haunts Canadian Atlantic region

    The cases have prompted a row between health officials who deny the sicknesses form a true ‘cluster’ and medical experts looking for a link Steve Ellis displays a photo of his father, Roger, before he fell ill. Photograph: Darren Calabrese/Darren Calabrese/The Guardian When Roger Ellis fell ill two years ago, his family rushed to the hospital, fearing he was having a heart attack. Doctors quickly ruled that out, but days later, he suffered from a seizure. In the following weeks, the retired indu

  • Florida woman who sued for ivermectin dies from COVID

    A Florida teacher hospitalized with COVID-19 has died after her husband unsuccessfully sued to force doctors to treat her with ivermectin, a drug popular among some skeptics of accepted coronavirus treatments despite a lack of studies proving its effectiveness. Tamara Drock died Friday, 12 weeks after being admitted to Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center, Ryan Drock told the Palm Beach Post. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has not approved the drug to treat COVID-19, saying it hasn’t proved effective in pre-clinical trials.