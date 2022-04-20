What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

  • Coronavirus
    Coronavirus

(Reuters) - Here's what you need to know about the pandemic right now:

Shanghai hopes COVID tide turning

China's commercial capital of Shanghai reported no new COVID-19 infections outside quarantine areas in two districts on Wednesday, fanning hopes that the tide is turning in its pandemic battle, as some factories began to resume operations.

State media trumpeted the resumption of production by electric car company Tesla at its Shanghai plant on Tuesday, after a halt of more than three weeks.

Taiwan may see 10,000 daily cases by month-end

Taiwan may see domestic COVID-19 infections top 10,000 a day by the end of the month, Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said on Wednesday, calling on people to exercise caution and stick to wearing face masks.

The island of 23 million people moved early to control the pandemic, adopting measures such as closing its borders and tracing the contacts of those infected, but it has seen a rise in infections since the beginning of the year.

Biden administration will appeal lifting of mask mandate, if CDC agrees

U.S. President Joe Biden's administration said on Tuesday it would appeal a judge's ruling ending a mask mandate on airplanes if public health officials deem it necessary to stem the spread of COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, to whom the administration was deferring, said it would continue to study whether the mandates were still needed. The mandates apply to planes, trains and other public transportation and, prior to Monday's ruling, had been due to expire on May 3.

Canada to keep mask mandate

Canada's government said on Tuesday it has no plans to stop requiring masks on planes.

"We are taking a layered approach to keeping travelers safe, and masks remain an incredibly useful tool in our arsenal against COVID-19," a spokesperson for Canada's Transport Minister wrote in an email.

Omicron BA.2 makes up over 90% of COVID variants in U.S. - CDC

The BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron and its sublineage BA.2.12.1 is estimated to make up more than 90% of the coronavirus variants in the United States as of April 16, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Tuesday.

Overall cases have dropped sharply nationally since hitting record levels in January, but infections have been on the rise during the last few weeks, particularly in Northeast states like New York and Connecticut.

Unvaccinated children hospitalized at twice the rate during Omicron surge - U.S. study

Hospitalization rates for unvaccinated children ages 5 to 11 were twice as high as among those who were vaccinated during the record COVID-19 surge caused by the Omicron variant, according to a U.S. study released on Tuesday.

For every 100,000 unvaccinated children in the age group, 19.1 per were hospitalized with COVID-19 between mid-December and late February, compared with 9.2 per 100,000 vaccinated kids, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported.

Israel scraps indoor mask order for second time

Israel told its citizens on Wednesday they could stop wearing masks indoors, its second such revision after the measure was briefly dropped and then restored last year in response to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

The scrapping of mandatory masks in closed public venues will go into force on Saturday, subject to approval by a parliament oversight committee, a government statement said.

(Compiled by Linda Noakes; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

  • Shanghai hopes COVID tide turning, with fewer cases outside quarantine areas

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China's commercial capital of Shanghai reported no new COVID-19 infections outside quarantine areas in two districts on Wednesday, fanning hopes that the tide is turning in its pandemic battle, as some factories began to return to work. State media trumpeted the resumption of production by electric car company Tesla Inc at its Shanghai plant on Tuesday, after a halt of more than three weeks. The U.S. carmaker was on a list of 666 firms the Chinese government said last week would get priority to reopen, or keep operations running, in Shanghai.

  • Shanghai reports more Covid deaths as officials push work resumption

    China reported seven more Covid-19 deaths in Shanghai on Tuesday, as major firms such as Tesla forged ahead to resume production after a damaging weeks-long lockdown.

  • Taiwan may see 10,000 daily COVID cases by month-end

    Taiwan may see domestic COVID-19 infections top 10,000 a day by the end of the month, Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said on Wednesday, calling on people to exercise caution and stick to wearing face masks. The island of 23 million people moved early to control the pandemic, adopting measures such as largely closing its borders and tracing contacts of those infected, but it has seen a rise in infections since the beginning of the year. The 13,164 domestic cases since Jan. 1 have been driven by the more infectious Omicron variant, though more than 99% have shown only mild symptoms or none at all.

  • Majority of Americans want masks for travelers: AP-NORC poll

    A majority of Americans continue to support a mask requirement for people traveling on airplanes and other shared transportation, a new poll finds. A ruling by a federal judge has put the government’s transportation mask mandate on hold. The poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that despite opposition to that requirement that included verbal abuse and physical violence against flight attendants, 56% of Americans favor requiring people on planes, trains and public transportation to wear masks, compared with 24% opposed and 20% who say they’re neither in favor nor opposed.

  • CDC shakes up COVID travel advisory system, removes every country from its 'Do Not Travel' list

    The CDC on Monday removed all 89 countries from its COVID-19 "Do Not Travel" list. The Level 4 designation will now be for "special circumstances."

