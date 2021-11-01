What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Sydney drops quarantine for Australian travellers for first time in pandemic
·3 min read

(Reuters) - Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now:

Thailand, Australia, Israel ease travel curbs

Thailand, Australia and Israel eased international border restrictions significantly on Monday for the first time in 18 months, offering a broad test of demand for travel worldwide.

The relaxation contrasts with tightening lockdowns elsewhere, notably in eastern Europe, where infections have hit record numbers, and in parts of China, which has taken a zero-tolerance approach to the pandemic despite relatively few cases.

Hundreds of vaccinated foreign tourists arrived in the Thai capital for quarantine-free travel after the Southeast Asian nation approved visitors from more than 60 countries, including China and the United States.

In Sydney, hundreds of citizens were greeted by family and friends as they became the first to arrive from abroad without a permit or the need to quarantine since April 2020.

In Israel individual tourists who have received COVID-19 vaccine boosters will be allowed to enter but not if more than six months have lapsed since their last dose, with some exceptions.

South Korea imposes vaccine passports

New rules aimed at moving South Koreans toward "living with COVID-19" came into effect on Monday, with the easing of a range of curbs and the introduction of vaccine passports at high-risk venues such as gyms, saunas and bars.

The switch of focus comes as more than 75% of the country's population has been fully vaccinated. The first phase of the revised rules is due to last for a month, with plans to scrap all restrictions by February.

Cambodia reopens to 'new way of life'

Cambodia's prime minister, Hun Sen, declared his country reopened and ready for a new way of life on Monday, having surpassed its vaccination target and recorded one of Asia's highest inoculation rates.

Cambodia has vaccinated nearly 86% if its more than 16 million people, with 2 million given booster shots already and 300,000 school children age 5 set to be inoculated on Monday alone.

Novavax vaccine receives first emergency use authorization

Novavax and partner Serum Institute of India said on Monday they received emergency use authorization for their COVID-19 vaccine in Indonesia, making it the first approval anywhere in the world for Novavax.

Novavax also said it had filed an application for emergency use for the vaccine to Canada and the European Medicines Agency.

For Indonesia, the shot will be manufactured by Serum Institute and sold under the Indian company's brand name, Covovax.

Singapore may see 2,000 COVID-19 deaths each year -minister

Singapore could see as many 2,000 COVID-19 deaths annually over time, mainly among the elderly, but it was focused on avoiding excess mortality, a minister said on Monday, as the country battles its biggest surge in infections.

At 0.2% Singapore's case fatality rate is similar to the rate of deaths from pneumonia before the pandemic struck, said Janil Puthucheary, a senior minister of state in parliament.

It is also lower than other countries where cases surged before vaccination, he said.

China says U.S. COVID origins report is without credibility

A declassified U.S. intelligence report saying it was plausible that the pandemic originated in a laboratory is unscientific and has no credibility, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said in a statement on Sunday.

The updated U.S. intelligence briefing, published on Saturday, said that a natural origin and a lab leak were both plausible hypotheses to explain how SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19, first infected humans, but that the truth may never be known.

(Compiled by Linda Noakes; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Thai capital welcomes first tourists for quarantine-free holiday

    There were 1,534 foreign arrivals and 890 Thais on 40 international flights on the opening day on Monday, senior health official Kiattiphum Wongraijit said. The waiver covers more than 60 countries, including the United States and China, plus several places in Europe, from where some were escaping the winter blues. "Right now, in Europe as you know it’s quite cold, so we decided to go come here," said German tourist, Simon Raithel, among the first arrivals.

  • Thailand, Australia, Israel ease travel curbs, lockdowns bite elsewhere

    BANGKOK/SYDNEY (Reuters) -Thailand, Australia and Israel eased international border restrictions significantly on Monday for the first time in 18 months, offering a broad test of demand for travel worldwide amid the coronavirus pandemic. The relaxation contrasts with tightening lockdowns elsewhere, notably in eastern Europe where infections have hit record numbers, and in parts of China, which has taken a zero-tolerance approach to the pandemic despite relatively few cases. Several European nations are also on the list as Thailand, one of Asia's most popular destinations, looks to capitalise on northern hemisphere visitors keen to escape the winter blues.

  • ‘Huge day’: Australia reopens border for first time in 20 months

    Sydney’s international airport came alive with tears, embraces and laughter on Monday as Australia’s border opened for the first time in 20 months, with some arriving travelers tearing away mandatory masks to see faces of loved ones they’ve been separated from for so long.

  • Factbox-EU, United States end their clash over steel and aluminium

    The United States will not apply Section 232 duties imposed by former president Donald Trump and will allow duty-free importation of steel and aluminium from the EU at a historical-based volume. - The EU will suspend tariffs on U.S. products like whiskey, power boats and Harley-Davidson motorcycles, imposed in retaliation for the steel and aluminium tariffs.

  • China Struck By Diesel Shortage

    Coal prices in China have come down significantly following government intervention, but the energy crisis in China is far from over as gas stations throughout the East Asian country now face diesel shortages

  • New COVID-19 restrictions in force in Ukraine's capital amid spike in cases

    The Ukrainian capital Kyiv implemented tough new restrictions on Monday in an attempt to stem a surge in COVID-19 infections that is affecting many countries across eastern Europe amid a low take-up of vaccinations. Ukraine had registered 2.94 million infections and 68,027 deaths as of Nov. 1. From Monday residents of Kyiv will have to present vaccine certificates or evidence of a negative COVID-19 test to use restaurants, cafes, gyms, entertainment facilities and shopping malls.

  • Woman gives birth to ‘third biggest newborn’ at 14lb 15oz

    ‘My other children were all normal,’ says mother of four

  • Ahmaud Arbery’s family visits site where he was killed: ‘It’s sacred ground’

    The family of Ahmaud Arbery visited the site of his death as proceedings in the case against the three men […] The post Ahmaud Arbery’s family visits site where he was killed: ‘It’s sacred ground’ appeared first on TheGrio.

  • U.S. toymaker looks beyond port logjams to the risk of gluts

    Along with the supply-chain headaches everyone is fighting - from clogged ports to empty store shelves - Ryan Gunnigle is focused on the potential for the opposite problem: gluts. "Customers are just flinging crazy orders right now, so it's hard to determine the real level of demand," said the chief executive of Kids2, the Atlanta-based toy company best known as the maker of Baby Einstein and other baby-oriented brands. Nancy Lazar, head of economic research at Cornerstone Macro, said in a seminar on Friday that spending on items like furniture and computers - which exploded during the pandemic - have already cooled and that demand for many consumer goods will lessen in 2022.

  • These 10 Stocks Were in the Spotlight This Week

    In this article we will take a look at the some notable stocks that trended this week. You can skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and go to read These 5 Stocks Were in the Spotlight This Week. Stocks that were in the spotlight this week include The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA), McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD), […]

  • The shrinking of India’s informal economy may be deceptive

    India’s informal sector has reportedly contracted during the pandemic, but that may not be reason enough to cheer yet. This shrinking of the country’s informal economy from 52% of the GDP three years ago to around 15% in 2020-21, follows the adoption of the goods and services tax regime, increased digitisation, and the demonetisation exercise in 2016, a report by the State Bank of India’s (SBI) economic research department has said. “Our starting point is an assumption that the shrinkage in the economy post-pandemic is mostly informal and hence the loss in output across sectors gives us a measure of the informal sector,” it said.

  • Russia hits new high daily coronavirus cases

    Russia has recorded a new daily high number of coronavirus cases as much of the country's businesses remain closed in an effort to counter a weekslong surge in infections. The national coronavirus task force on Sunday reported 40,993 new infections over the previous day, up more than 700 on the previous record of a day earlier. Russia has tallied new record of infections or deaths almost daily during October.

  • BT hits cost savings target early as Drahi circles

    Britain's BT , fresh from bolstering its defences against a possible takeover bid, said on Monday it had delivered its annual 1 billion pounds ($1.37 billion) cost savings target 18 months ahead of schedule, driving its shares higher. Britain's biggest broadband and telecoms group announced the news less than a week after a source confirmed it had also appointed boutique advisory firm Robey Warshaw to help with its largest shareholder, Patrick Drahi. BT shares hit an 18-month high in June of 207 pence, in the days after Drahi confirmed his stake purchase, but have since steadily declined to a low of 135 pence at the beginning of last week.

  • Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

    * Leaders of the world's 20 biggest economies endorsed in Rome a global minimum tax aimed at stopping big business from hiding profits in tax havens, and also agreed to get more COVID vaccines to poorer nations. * Britain will send 20 million vaccine doses to developing countries by the end of this year in what Prime Minister Boris Johnson will tell other world leaders is a much needed step to speed up the post-pandemic economic recovery. * U.S. President Joe Biden tested negative for COVID-19 on Sunday, the White House said.

  • UK steel makers 'left behind' as US ends trade war

    The US ended a feud with the EU over everything from Harley-Davidsons to whiskey but the UK was left out of the deal.

  • Top Thai Female Leader Warns of Chaos Without Charter Reform

    (Bloomberg) -- Thailand’s most prominent female politician is pushing for a constitution overhaul to pave the way for a pro-democracy government and avoid a political gridlock amid talks of an early election. Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismThe Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at Stake“If we do

  • What you need to know about the COP26 climate summit

    For the next two weeks, governments around the world will convene for a highly anticipated summit on climate change that has been billed as the "last best chance" to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement and prevent the worsening effects of climate change. What is the climate summit? The climate summit in Glasgow is called COP26, which stands for the 26th "Conference of the Parties" and represents a gathering of all the countries signed on to the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Climate Agreement.

  • The Pros and Cons of Drinking Coffee Before Workout

    Your alarm is blaring. It’s 6:30 a.m. and you booked a 7 a.m. spin class. You’ll be charged $20 if you skip it. Ugh, fine. There is one thing that could make this whole situation a little more tolerable,...

  • Rampant corruption crippled Afghanistan. The international community did little to help.

    The failure to address corruption in Afghanistan reflects the international community's superficial efforts to promote world peace and security.

  • Column: This priest died of COVID-19. His congregants got vaccinated in his honor

    Francisco Valdovinos was a beloved priest in the Coachella Valley. His death from COVID-19 spurred vaccinations.