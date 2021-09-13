What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Residents register to take nucleic acid tests at a testing site in Quanzhou, Fujian
·3 min read

(Reuters) - Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus:

Chinese city imposes travel curbs

A city in China's southeastern province of Fujian has closed cinemas and gyms, sealed off some entries and exits to highways and told residents not to leave town as it battles a local COVID-19 outbreak.

The virus situation in the city of Putian is "serious and complex," and it is very likely more new cases will emerge in communities, schools and factories, state broadcaster CCTV said on Monday.

Certain offline lessons in schools have also been suspended in Putian, and China's national health authority has sent a team of experts to the city, which has a population of 3.2 million.

New Zealand keeps Auckland in strict lockdown

New Zealand extended a strict lockdown in its largest city on Monday, requiring 1.7 million people living in Auckland to remain indoors for at least another week to snuff out small outbreaks of the highly infectious Delta variant.

Health authorities recorded 33 new cases of the Delta variant on Monday, all in Auckland, which was higher than 23 and 20 cases reported over the weekend.

The government of the Australian state of New South Wales said on Monday the pace of COVID-19 vaccinations had slowed as first-dose coverage neared 80% and urged the unvaccinated to get shots soon or risk missing out on freedoms when curbs ease.

Seriously ill COVID-19 patients double in Singapore

The rapid pace of new infections and a doubling of seriously ill patients in Singapore have raised unexpected hurdles to reopening plans for the vaccination frontrunner, where 81% of the population is fully vaccinated.

Singapore, one of the fastest in the world to reach that level, has seen its inoculation rates plateau, and this month paused its gradual reopening plans, spooked by daily infections that returned to one-year peaks this month.

Infections over the weekend were more than a combined 1,000 cases, a tenfold increase from a month ago. Many experts, though, are not overly concerned about the rise in infections because of the low number of serious cases and Singapore's high vaccination percentage.

Vietnam's biggest city to keep virus curbs

Vietnam's coronavirus outbreak epicentre, Ho Chi Minh City, will extend its restrictions, state media reported on Monday, as the capital Hanoi and several provinces sought an easing of curbs and the aviation authority proposed that domestic flights resume.

Ho Chi Minh City authorities said an extension until the end of September was necessary to isolate clusters, speed up inoculations and prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed in the city of 9 million people.

Although more than 1 million vaccine shots have been administered daily of late, Vietnam's vaccination rate of 5.2% of its 98 million population is one of the region's lowest.

India worried about complacency over second vaccine dose

India is worried that growing complacency as a decline in COVID-19 infection rates and deaths could lead to people skipping their second vaccine shots, leaving communities vulnerable to the coronavirus, said two health experts briefed on the matter.

India has administered more than 744 million vaccine doses - with 60% of its 944 million adults getting a first shot and 19% fully vaccinated with the required two shots.

The country has the most partly immunized people in the world, according to the Our World in Data website, mainly due to a long gap of 12 to 16 weeks between doses, as prescribed by the government.

(Compiled by Linda Noakes; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Doctor says 'death is imminent' for a woman on a hospital bed in Michigan who refused the COVID-19 vaccine 'adamantly'

    "Despite everything that could possibly be done for her, she's going to lose her battle and lose her life," Dr. Nicole Linder said.

  • Is Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate a law? What happens to those who don't get the shot?

    Biden's pathway to enforce the COVID-19 mandate is through the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

  • The Common Cold Versus COVID: A Doctor Explains How to Tell the Difference

    How are the symptoms of COVID and the common cold different? Dr. Kadaj tells us there are a few ways to distinguish between a cold and Covid-19. “Symptoms of the common cold would resemble allergy-like symptoms...

  • Even on their death beds, some COVID-19 patients in Idaho still reject vaccination

    Just a few months ago, there were only five COVID-19 patients, at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, Idaho. Nearly all of these patients are not vaccinated, a reflection of "the amount of misinformation that's being absorbed, and taken as truth in our community because people are convinced that they don't want to be vaccinated, and then they end up here," Dr. Meghan McInerney, the intensive care unit's medical director, told ABC News. Hospitals across the state of Idaho are now facing their most significant surge yet, as COVID-19 patients flood into emergency departments.

  • Delta variant: Unvaccinated and vaccinated people 'are not in the same ballpark' of risk, doctor explains

    Amid fears of new variants emerging and evading COVID-19 vaccines, health experts are urging the public to remember that being fully vaccinated is very different from being unvaccinated.

  • Florida hospitals continue to report fewer COVID hospitalizations and ICU patients

    In a continuing downward swing, 11,701 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 in Florida, according to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services report on Sunday from 259 Florida hospitals.

  • Chinese city with coronavirus outbreak stops buses, trains

    A city in southern China that is trying to contain a coronavirus outbreak told the public Sunday not to leave town, suspended bus and train service and closed cinemas, bars and other facilities. Anyone who needs to leave Putian, a city of 2.9 million people in Fujian province south of Shanghai, for an essential trip must have proof of a negative coronavirus test within the past 48 hours, the city government announced. China declared the coronavirus under control in early 2020 but has suffered outbreaks of the more contagious delta variant.

  • Five things you can do in five minutes that will improve your heart health

    Climbing a flight of stairs at home is just as good as a gym class when it comes to warding off a heart attack, scientists have found.

  • Does the supplement Prevagen improve memory? A court case is asking that question.

    The front of the box of the dietary supplement Prevagen says it improves memory and supports healthy brain function, sharper mind and clearer thinking. The side of the box says: "These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease."Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. The disclaimer, required by FDA rules, offers a remin

  • Middle-aged Americans in US are stressed and struggle with physical and mental health – other nations do better

    Middle age was often a time to enjoy life. Now, it brings stress and bad health to many Americans, especially those with lower education levels. Mike Harrington/Getty ImagesMidlife was once considered a time to enjoy the fruits of one’s years of work and parenting. That is no longer true in the U.S. Deaths of despair and chronic pain among middle-aged adults have been increasing for the past decade. Today’s middle-aged adults – ages 40 to 65 – report more daily stress and poorer physical health

  • New Zealand keeps Auckland in strict lockdown to beat Delta

    WELLINGTON (Reuters) -New Zealand extended a strict lockdown in its largest city on Monday, requiring 1.7 million people living in Auckland to remain indoors for at least another week to snuff out small outbreaks of the highly infectious Delta variant of coronavirus. Health authorities recorded 33 new cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19 on Monday, all in Auckland, which was higher than 23 and 20 cases reported over the weekend. "It's clear there is no widespread transmission of the virus in Auckland, but so long as we have new cases emerging, there are risks," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told a news conference, announcing the decision to prolong the city's lockdown until Sept. 21.

  • Joe Biden's $2B rapid testing plan calls for discounted COVID tests at Amazon, Kroger and Walmart

    President Joe Biden's plan includes spending nearly $2 billion to procure 280 million rapid coronavirus tests for vulnerable U.S. populations.

  • Phony Diagnoses Hide High Rates of Drugging at Nursing Homes

    The handwritten doctor’s order was just eight words long, but it solved a problem for Dundee Manor, a nursing home in rural South Carolina struggling to handle a new resident with severe dementia. David Blakeney, 63, was restless and agitated. The home’s doctor wanted him on an antipsychotic medication called Haldol, a powerful sedative. “Add Dx of schizophrenia for use of Haldol,” read the doctor’s order, using the medical shorthand for “diagnosis.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the N

  • Seriously ill COVID-19 patients double in vaccine pace-setter Singapore

    The rapid pace of new COVID-19 infections and a doubling of seriously ill patients in Singapore have raised unexpected hurdles to reopening plans for the vaccination frontrunner, where 81% of the population is fully vaccinated. Singapore, one of the fastest in the world to reach that level, has seen its inoculation rates plateau, and this month paused its gradual reopening plans, spooked by daily infections that returned to one-year peaks this month. Infections over the weekend were more than a combined 1,000 cases, a tenfold increase from a month ago.

  • Israel Eyes Fourth Dose; U.K. Drops Vaccine Passes: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden will announce his next steps to boost the global vaccine supply before this year’s United Nations General Assembly begins, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said. Republican governors said the vaccine mandates Biden announced last week will backfire and harden resistance to getting the shot. The U.K. will abandon plans to call for proof of vaccination to enter certain venues, and may soon drop mandatory testing for returning travelers as part of a further easin

  • Alabama man dies after hospital contacts 43 ICUs in 3 states, family says

    “He would not want any other family to go through what his did,” his family said.

  • One in 9 nursing home residents are being diagnosed with schizophrenia so understaffed facilities can better handle patients

    "People don't just wake up with schizophrenia when they are elderly," Dr. Michael Wasserman, a former nursing home executive said.

  • Here's What a Nutritionist *Really* Thinks About the Keto Diet

    Celebrities love it , we’ve tried it and, most importantly, the recipes are totally...

  • Northwestern states struggle with delta variant surge

    Three states in the Northwest, Idaho, Oregon, and Washington, are now experiencing the full brunt of the delta variant surge that for weeks was largely confined to Southern states.

  • A journey inside the human body as it goes to war with COVID-19

    Sorting out long-haul COVID-19’s symptoms and their impact is key to diagnosis and treatment. And it’s complicated.