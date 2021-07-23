What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

A COVID-19 lockdown remains in place as outbreak of new cases affects Sydney
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Reuters) - Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now:

Sydney's outbreak throws spotlight on vaccine rollout

Australia's New South Wales state on Friday reported its biggest daily rise in new COVID-19 cases this year, prompting a tighter lockdown in Sydney and a request for additional vaccine doses that was rebuffed by other state leaders.

Australia reported another record day for vaccination with almost 200,000 doses delivered in one day. Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who on Thursday apologised for the slow pace of inoculation, said the latest data signalled the country's vaccination rollout had turned a corner.

New Zealand will pause its quarantine-free travel arrangement with Australia for at least eight weeks starting Friday night, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

Philippines to bar travel from Malaysia, Thailand

The Philippines will suspend travel from Malaysia and Thailand, as well as tighten restrictions in the Manila area, in a bid to prevent the spread of the contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus, the presidential spokesperson said on Friday.

The travel restriction will take effect from Sunday and run to the end of July.

Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City extends lockdown

Vietnam will extend a strict lockdown in Ho Chi Minh City until Aug. 1, state media reported on Friday.

After successfully containing the virus for much of the pandemic, Vietnam has been facing a complicated outbreak of the virus, with southern business hub Ho Chi Minh City and surrounding provinces accounting for most new infections.

Banking and securities services in the city will be reduced to minimal levels, while unnecessary construction projects will be suspended.

Taiwan to ease restrictions as cases drop

Taiwan will ease its COVID-19 restrictions next week, the government said on Friday, as rapidly falling case numbers give authorities confidence to further lower the alert level.

Taiwan imposed restrictions on gatherings, including closing entertainment venues and limiting restaurants to take-out service, in mid-May following a spike in domestic cases after months of no or few cases apart from imported ones.

While some of those curbs were eased this month, the so-called level 3 alert has been in force and is due to end on July 26.

Pfizer says U.S. govt buying 200 mln more doses

Pfizer and German partner BioNTech said on Friday the U.S. government had purchased 200 million additional doses of their COVID-19 vaccine and had the option to buy an updated version of the vaccine targeting new variants of the virus.

The announcement brings the total number of the doses to be supplied to the United States to 500 million, out of which roughly 208 million doses have already been delivered.

A longer gap between doses of Pfizer's vaccine leads to higher overall antibody levels than a shorter gap, a British study found on Friday, but there is a sharp drop in antibody levels after the first dose.

Sinopharm's shot offers weaker protection among elderly

Sinopharm's COVID-19 vaccine was less effective in offering protection against the disease among the elderly, according to the results of a Hungarian study.

The study of 450 participants who had received two doses of the vaccine showed measurable antibody levels were present in about 90% of people under the age of 50, but the protection reduced as age increased.

(Compiled by Linda Noakes; Editing by Joe Bavier)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Greta Thunberg: Who is she and what are her climate aims?

    The Swedish teenager started a climate change protest that grew into a global movement.

  • Sydney's COVID-19 outbreak throws harsh spotlight on Australia vaccine rollout

    Australia's New South Wales state on Friday reported its biggest daily rise in new COVID-19 cases this year, prompting a tighter lockdown in Sydney and a request for additional vaccine doses which was rebuffed by other state leaders. State premier Gladys Berejiklian characterised the escalating virus outbreak as a "national emergency" and raised the likelihood that stay-home orders for the country's biggest city would be extended beyond the current end-date of July 30. "There is no doubt that the numbers are not going in the direction we were hoping they would at this stage," Berejiklian said as she announced 136 new cases in the New South Wales.

  • Olympics-Rowing-Monday races moved to Sunday due to 'adverse weather' forecast

    Monday's Olympic rowing races have been moved to Sunday, the World Rowing Executive Committee said on Friday, citing concerns over an inclement weather forecast. "Adverse weather is expected on Monday 26 July 2021 which would bring high winds and strong gusts creating probably unequal and potentially unrowable racing conditions," the committee said in a statement. The announcement follows in the footsteps of the 2016 Rio Olympics, when high winds forced disruptions to the competition schedule, though competitors at the Sea Forest Waterway on Friday offered generally favourable reviews of the Tokyo course.

  • ‘Gangs of London’ U.K. Shoot Paused For 10 Days Due to Positive COVID-19 Case

    Production on season 2 of Sky and AMC’s crime drama series “Gangs of London” has been paused after a crew member tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. The crew member tested positive during regular production testing, Variety understands. Production will pause for the appropriate isolation period — 10 days — in line with the latest […]

  • Olympians On TikTok Are Spilling The Tea & Testing The Limits Of Their Cardboard Beds

    After rumors swirled that the beds in the Athletic Village at the Olympic Games were "anti-sex," athletes are revealing what the beds can withstand.

  • Australian states squabble as NSW seeks COVID vaccine priority

    Australia's largest state of New South Wales on Friday urged the federal government to divert vaccine doses to Sydney, the epicentre of a flaring COVID-19 outbreak, raising objections from other states desperate for protection from the virus. "We know that in some places around Australia there are very few cases or zero cases," Berejiklian said in a televised news briefing on Friday. Only 15% of Australia's adult population is fully vaccinated, partly due to health advice regarding rare cases of blood clots among some recipients of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

  • COVID-19 on the rise in Swedish cities as Delta outbreaks dominate

    Cases of COVID-19 have increased in Sweden's main cities with the more contagious Delta having emerged as the dominant variant in the country, health authorities said on Friday, though it added infection levels nationally remained low. Sweden reported 1,855 new cases of COVID-19 last week, a 24% increase compared to the previous week. "The number of cases nationally of Covid-19 continues to be at a low level, but an increase is seen in all metropolitan regions," the authority said in a statement, adding that 75% of Sweden's adult population had now received at least one dose of vaccine.

  • German railway: Floods caused $1.5 billion damage to network

    Authorities are still working to determine the overall cost of the floods that did their worst damage in western Germany and eastern Belgium. German Chancellor Angela Merkel said this week that the damage is “immense” and will take a long time to repair. At least 177 people died in Germany in the flooding and a further 31 deaths were reported in Belgium, taking the overall death toll to 208.

  • Italy Turns Heads At Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony With 'Interesting' Outfits

    "With all the fashion designers in Italy you’d think their #Olympics outfit will come harder than this," one Twitter user joked.

  • Alphabet's latest moonshot aims to make industrial robots more practical

    Alphabet has launched its latest X moonshot company, Intrinsic, with the goal of making industrial robots more practical for many people.

  • Eritrean refugees under attack in Ethiopia's Tigray war

    Thousands of Eritrean refugees are increasingly caught in the middle of the conflict in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, where witnesses and U.N. officials say forces have attacked their camps, abducted or killed some of the residents, and stolen their food and possessions. The refugees are among the most vulnerable groups in the Tigray conflict, which broke out in November between the region's forces and Ethiopian federal troops. Before the conflict, around 50,000 Eritrean refugees — many of whom fled their country's authoritarian government and its policy of indefinite military service — were present in four camps in Tigray, according to the United Nations.

  • United States buys 200 million more doses of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

    It also follows the government's move in June to buy 200 million more doses of Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine. The announcement brings the total number of doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to be supplied to the United States to 500 million, out of which roughly 208 million doses have already been delivered, as of Thursday's data from the government. "These additional doses will help the U.S. government ensure broad vaccine access into next year," Pfizer Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla said in a statement.

  • Alabama governor says ‘it’s time to start blaming the unvaccinated folks’ as pandemic worsens

    “I can’t make you take care of yourself,” Republican Kay Ivey said of her state’s residents who have yet to receive their shots.

  • Analysis-China crackdown could knock crude oil import growth to 20-year low

    Beijing's crackdown on the misuse of import quotas combined with the impact of high crude prices could see China's growth in oil imports sink to the lowest in two decades in 2021, despite an expected rise in refining rates in the second half. Shipments into the world's top crude importer and No. 2 refiner could be steady, or increase by up to 2% to just over 11 million barrels per day (bpd) this year, consultancies Energy Aspects, Rystad Energy and Independent Commodity Intelligence Services (ICIS) found. That compares to an average annual import growth rate of 9.7% since 2015, and would be the slowest growth since 2001, China customs data showed.

  • Biden tells crowd: 'I don't care if you think I'm Satan reincarnated. The fact is you can't look at that television and say nothing happened on the 6th.'

    President Joe Biden made the comment when asked whether he was confident Congress could effectively investigate the January 6 riot at the US Capitol.

  • Sean Hannity’s Clueless Question About Biden Gets Turned Right Back At Donald Trump

    The Fox News host's attempted slam of Biden turns into a scathing reminder of the former guy's history.

  • Bonkers New Trump Audio Stuns Anderson Cooper: Sounds Like 'Nixon Drunk Rambling'

    The former president doesn't drink.

  • India’s homegrown Covid vaccine is running into deeper troubles abroad

    The Brazilian government’s inquiry into Bharat Biotech, which has developed and manufactures India’s homegrown Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin, has intensified over the past two weeks.

  • GOP Lawmaker Tries To Shame Democrats On Vaccinations. Except They’re All Vaccinated.

    Rep. Ronny Jackson was hoping to deflect attention from the huge number of Republicans who aren't vaccinated or won't say if they are.

  • The Matt Gaetz-Marjorie Taylor Greene Fundraising Tour Is Actually a Cash Fire

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos GettyAt the height of the controversy surrounding Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and the revelations that he’s under investigation for sex trafficking, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) bet big on a nationwide joint fundraising tour with her embattled colleague. But new campaign filings show that not only did the gamble not pay off, but that the much-maligned Republicans actually spent four times as much as they raised.Greene, the House GOP’s top fundraise