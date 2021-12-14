What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Reuters) - Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now:

Pfizer vaccine less effective against hospitalisation - study

Two doses of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine appear to have given 70% protection against hospitalisation in South Africa in recent weeks, according to a major real-world study which suggests weaker efficacy against the new Omicron variant.

The study said this compares with 93% efficacy against hospital admission during South Africa's outbreak of the Delta variant.

Pfizer on Tuesday said final analysis of its antiviral COVID-19 pill still showed near 90% efficacy in preventing hospitalisations and deaths in high-risk patients, and recent lab data suggests the drug retains its effectiveness against the Omicron variant.

Eli Lilly, Regeneron antibody therapies lose out against Omicron

German researchers have found that COVID-19 therapies developed by Eli Lilly and Regeneron lose most of their effectiveness when exposed in laboratory tests to the Omicron variant.

The group of Cologne and Berlin-based scientists found that protection from GlaxoSmithKline and Vir's antibody cocktail Xevudy held up when exposed to Omicron in a lab experiment but that this was not the case for Lilly's antibodies bamlanivimab and etesevimab and the antibodies in Regeneron's Ronapreve drug.

British PM Johnson faces rebellion in parliament

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces a large rebellion among his Conservative lawmakers on Tuesday in a parliamentary vote over new restrictions to try to curb the spread of the Omicron variant.

The measures, including ordering people to work from home, to wear masks in public places and use COVID-19 passes to enter venues, are expected to be approved by parliament but with Johnson relying on the opposition Labour Party for votes.

Omicron is showing a higher rate of reinfection than other variants and its growth rate is shortening in the United Kingdom, the Health Security Agency's chief medical adviser said on Tuesday.

Long queues formed at vaccine centres in England as hundreds of thousands of people rushed to get booster shots.

The chair of Britain's vaccine group said on Tuesday that calling an earlier and faster booster campaign would not necessarily have been the right policy given the scientific evidence at the time.

COVID-19 rattles major Chinese manufacturing province

Multiple companies have suspended operations in one of China's biggest and busiest manufacturing hubs as authorities double down to contain a COVID-19 outbreak, halting production of goods from batteries and clothing to textile dyes and plastics.

Zhejiang has reported 217 locally transmitted cases with confirmed symptoms in just eight days since the first case on Dec. 6. Prior to the current outbreak, it had reported just one local case this year.

Singapore mulls boosters requirement to qualify as 'fully' vaccinated

Singapore is considering requiring its residents to get a booster shot to qualify as fully vaccinated against COVID-19, its health minister said on Tuesday, as it seeks to protect its population from the Omicron variant.

The city-state of 5.5 million people currently allows only those counted as fully vaccinated - or recipients of two shots - to enter malls or dine in at restaurants or at hawker stalls.

(Compiled by Linda Noakes, editing by Ed Osmond)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ireland estimates Omicron accounts for 11% of COVID-19 cases

    Ireland has so far confirmed 18 cases of the variant through whole-genome sequencing out of an average 4,000 COVID-19 cases it has been reporting each day. A trait distinguishing Omicron from the dominant Delta variant suggests a much higher total, said the National Public Health Emergency Team. "Using this methodology, we estimate that 11% of cases are now due to the Omicron variant, an increase from less than 1% only one week ago," Ireland's Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan said in a statement. Just over 90% of Ireland's eligible 3.9 million people over the age of 12 have been fully vaccinated - one of the highest rates of protection in Europe - and it has administered a further 1.2 million booster doses.

  • Kroger ending some COVID-19 benefits for unvaccinated staff

    Kroger, the country's biggest traditional grocery chain, is ending some benefits for unvaccinated workers as big employers attempt to compel more of their workforce to become vaccinated with cases of COVID-19 again rising. Unvaccinated workers will no longer be eligible to receive up to two-weeks paid emergency leave if they become infected, a company spokesperson confirmed Tuesday. The Cincinnati company also confirmed changes in benefits first reported by The Wall Street Journal for non-union or management. Unvaccinated workers in that category will pay a monthly $50 surcharge for their company health plan.

  • China targeted Taipei's allies while U.S. hosted democracy summit - Taiwan foreign minister

    Nicaragua's decision last week to cut ties with Taiwan was part of a deliberate move by China to target the island's diplomatic allies after it was excluded from a democracy summit hosted by Washington, Taiwan's foreign minister said on Tuesday. Nicaragua broke its longstanding diplomatic ties with Taiwan last week, switching allegiance to Beijing in a recognition of the Chinese Communist Party's One China policy and reducing Taipei's dwindling pool of international allies.

  • Massillon police: Washington High student arrested after posting threat on social media

    The student is accused of a threat involving a weapon while at the Massillon school. Officials said no weapon was found.

  • Pfizer finds COVID pill 89% effective, some hospitals drop vaccine mandates amid labor shortage

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani details reports alleging the effectiveness of Pfizer's COVID-19 treatment pill for reducing hospitalization as well as its vaccine's ability to provide protection from the Omicron variant, plus how the labor force crunch has hospitals reconsidering implementing vaccine mandates for employees.

  • Notre Dame loses a 2022 California wide receiver commit

    This one stings

  • Factbox: Five potential flashpoints between Russia and Ukraine

    A Russian troop build-up near Ukraine has led to fears that a war could break out between the former Soviet neighbours. Confrontation has periodically flared up in the Sea of Azov, flanked by the Ukrainian and Russian coastlines, since Moscow's annexation of Crimea in 2014. The waters contain two large Ukrainian ports - Mariupol and Berdyansk, where Kyiv is building a naval base. Kyiv says Moscow seeks de facto control of the entire sea and impedes shipping.

  • Protect the unvaccinated, then offer boosters - WHO's Ryan

    DUBLIN (Reuters) -Getting an initial course of COVID-19 vaccines to unprotected groups all over the world should remain a top priority before offering booster shots to vulnerable groups, World Health Organisation (WHO) Emergency Director Mike Ryan said on Tuesday. A major study on Tuesday found that two doses of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine appear to have given 70% protection against hospitalisation in South Africa in recent weeks, suggesting weaker efficacy against the new Omicron variant. Ryan said he expected the current vaccines would provide significant protection against hospitalisation and death, but that the data coming through was very preliminary and the WHO did not have enough of it yet to make a full determination. "We should be focusing on getting those who are unvaccinated vaccinated as quickly as possible and then being able to give booster doses to those in vulnerable groups."

  • Swiss ski resorts show what 2022 Olympics could have been

    With the Beijing Winter Olympics only weeks away, China has become a more problematic host than expected for an event that originally seemed destined to be staged in Europe. The past weekend of World Cup ski races in two upscale Swiss towns showed what might have been: Games in snow-covered resorts with decades of winter sports tradition and without diplomatic boycotts or talk of human rights records. St. Moritz hosted its annual women’s Alpine races on Saturday and Sunday while Davos, 75 kilometers (46 miles) away, staged cross-country skiing for men and women. Nine years ago, the small towns with global luxury brands were set to bid together for the 2022 Olympics, promising to revive the intimacy of the magical 1994 Lillehammer Games.

  • Poll: 71 percent support Biden's omicron travel ban

    A vast majority of voters support President Biden's ban on travel imposed on eight nations in southern Africa in response to the omicron variant of the coronavirus, according to a new Hill-HarrisX poll. Seventy-one percent of registered voters in the Dec. 6-7 survey said they approve of Biden's decision to restrict travelers from those countries, while 29 percent of respondents said they disapprove. Seventy-eight percent of Republicans, 88...

  • Inside Queen Elizabeth's Inner Circle: She Is 'Chatty with Those She Trusts,' Says Insider

    The life and enduring legacy of the Queen, 95, as she enters her Platinum Jubilee year is the cover story of the winter issue of PEOPLE Royals

  • Pfizer says COVID-19 treatment pill could be approved as early as year-end

    The pharmaceutical company's new coronavirus treatment pill could be authorized for emergency use in the U.S. by the end of this year or early next, according to CEO Albert Bourla.

  • Apple stock turns negative, Bitcoin falls below $48,000, AMC and GME plunging

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre details some notable stocks in midday trading on Monday.

  • ‘Zero Covid’ Isn’t Stopping Omicron. Here’s What Will.

    The Omicron variant is just too infectious to be stopped through lockdowns and travel bans, writes epidemiologist Chris Beyrer.

  • Pfizer's Covid-19 pill cut risk of hospitalization and death by 89 percent, final results show

    The results tracked with interim findings the company reported last month.

  • What Parents Need to Know About COVID-19 Booster Shots

    With COVID-19 booster shots rolling out, parents have plenty of questions: Why are booster shots necessary? Will children be eligible in the future? Can you mix and match booster shots? We spoke with experts to learn more.

  • U.S. COVID-19 cases continue to spike as Omicron is found in 27 states

    CBS News’ Mark Strassmann reports on the ongoing impacts of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States.

  • Thwaites: Antarctic glacier heading for dramatic change

    Scientists say a section at the front of Thwaites Glacier could soon "shatter like a car windscreen".

  • U.S. records over 50 million Covid cases

    More than 50 million cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in the U.S. as new cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus continue to be identified across

  • Man whose wife won a court battle to treat his COVID-19 with ivermectin has died

    Keith Smith, who had been on a ventilator, received two doses of the controversial drug before his condition worsened. He died Sunday at age 52.