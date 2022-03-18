We know corporal punishment in schools is child abuse. Why can’t we stop it?

“All violence is the tragic expression of unmet needs.”

These are the words of Marshall Rosenberg, founder of the Center for Nonviolent Communication. In a time where angry words and violence are prevalent in homes and schools, and another war shakes us to our core, these words take on a deeper meaning and create a greater sense of urgency.

Violence is the physical, emotional, psychological, and/or spiritual assault of a nation, a culture, a system, or an individual. Violence is defined as “a physical or emotional force intended to hurt, damage, or destroy.” Punishment is one form of violence, based on the belief that unless a child (person) suffers that they cannot learn to do better. Unfortunately, what people learn from experiencing violence is violence.

Thanks to advancements in the study of the sciences, we have a more in-depth understanding of how the human brain matures. The first 3-5 years are critical in shaping how the brain works. For optimum development, safety and connection are essential. Anything that disconnects or stresses a child makes healthy development less likely. Even though the foundation is laid early, the needs for safety and connection continue throughout life. Most perpetrators of violence feel neither safe nor connected to others.

The Adverse Childhood Experiences Study (ACES) concluded that children who suffered one or more forms of violence, described as adverse experiences were increasingly more likely to experience mental health and substance abuse issues, commit suicide, and struggle with employment.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2016 formally asserted that physical punishment is, indeed, child abuse. They have made policies and legislative recommendations that the use of corporal punishment be prohibited.

The American Academy of Pediatrics in the November 2018 Issue of Pediatrics published a Policy Statement stating that “all forms of corporal punishment and yelling at or shaming children, are minimally effective in the short-term and not effective in the long-term. With new evidence, researchers link corporal punishment to an increased risk of negative behavioral, cognitive, psychosocial and emotional outcomes for children.”

Archbishop Desmond Tutu suggested, “There comes a point where we need to stop just pulling people out of the river. We need to go upstream and find out why they’re falling in.”

The Adverse Childhood Experiences Study also gives some insight as to what can be done upstream. The Protective Factors support families in ways that give them the sense of connection and safety they need to survive and to thrive. Kentucky Strengthening Families is a partnership of organizations that are collectively committed to promoting protective factors as a way to support children and their families.

In addition to providing services to children, we need to meet parents with compassion. We have to create systems that help support parents who struggle with their own traumatic pasts and help them heal—and teach them ways to interrupt long, generational waterfalls of hurt. We need comprehensive changes in the way we approach the problem of violence and provide solutions. Parents, teachers, and anyone who works with children need ways to be supported, encouraged, informed and guided.

Kentucky House Bill 119 and Senate Bill 139 are currently stalled in committee. These bills would eliminate the use of corporal punishment in schools. Kentucky is one of only 19 states in the country that still permit paddling in educational settings. In matters of behavior and discipline, violence is not the answer. All adults who work with children need education, training and ongoing support so that children do not suffer additional trauma that pushes them further and further toward a high risk of becoming violent.

There are constructive ways to address the problem of violence that begin with some of the root causes. HB119 and SB139 provide a way to begin by addressing the problem of violence against children in our schools.

Lesley Iwinski is a retired family physician, mother of three grown children, and owner of Growing Peaceful Families, LLC.