What we know about The Covenant School shooting in Nashville

Here's what we know about Monday morning's mass shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville.

Three adults and three children are confirmed dead at the private Christian school in Nashville. The female suspect was also killed, in an altercation with police.

At the scene of one of the deadliest school shootings in Tennessee history, scores of parents and onlookers gathered in a parking lot, awaiting updates, as helicopters circled the area, surrounded by a residential and busy businesses district.

How many people were killed?

Three children and three adult staff members are confirmed dead in the shooting. Police have not released their identities or ages.

The 28-year-old female shooter was also killed, by police.

Who was the shooter?

She was a 28-year-old woman from Nashville. Police have not yet released her identity.

What is The Covenant School?

The Covenant School was founded in 2001 as a ministry of Covenant Presbyterian Church and has students in pre-kindergarten through sixth grade. Enrollment fluctuates between 195 and 210. The school employs about 33 faculty members.

How did the shooter get into the school?

Don Aaron, a spokesperson for the Metro Nashville Police Department, said the shooter was believed to have entered a side entrance around 10:13 a.m. with two assault rifles and a handgun.

How did police respond?

"The police department response was swift," Aaron said. "Officers entered the first story of the school and begin clearing it. They heard shots coming from the second level; they immediately went to the gunfire."

The suspect was fatally shot by a five-member police team around 10:27 a.m. in a second floor lobby.

Where do students go after The Covenant School?

The school typically feeds area private schools that include Battle Ground Academy, Brentwood Academy, Christ Presbyterian Academy, Ensworth, Davidson Academy, Lipscomb Academy and others.

Is there a recent history of school-related shootings in Middle Tennessee?

In 2022, an 18-year-old was killed in a shooting after Riverdale High School’s graduation — on Middle Tennessee State University's campus.

