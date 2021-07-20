Here’s what we know about COVID-19 surge in Missouri: St. Louis crisis, masks and more

Kansas City Star Staff
·4 min read

The coronavirus continues to surge across Missouri, due in part to the spread of the delta variants as well as loosened COVID-related restrictions and continued vaccine hesitation.

Here’s what we know about how Missouri, and the Kansas City region in particular are responding to the continued surge:

Missouri clergy urge vaccination

On Wednesday the pastors, led by Word&Way editor-in-chief Brian Kaylor, will launch an advertising campaign and issue a plea for Missouri Christians to get vaccinated, “as a way of following Jesus’s command to ‘love your neighbor as yourself.’”

Missouri is second in the nation, behind Arkansas, for the most new COVID cases per capita on a weekly basis. Full vaccinations in recent days crept just above 40% of the population — far below the 75 to 80% needed to contain the virus

With individuals still hesitant to get vaccinated, endorsements from trusted figures in the community such as clergy is critical, health officials have said. In Springfield, which has been hard hit by the surge of COVID cases and the delta variant, health officials and clinics have partnered with two prominent local churches to host clinics in recent weeks.

The Missouri clergy on Wednesday plan to make a faith-based plea: for “every follower of Jesus to realize their responsibility to act justly, love mercy, and walk humbly (Micah 6:8). At this moment that means increasing vaccination rates in our community.”

St. Louis area hospitals struggle

Ninety-one COVID-19 patients have been admitted to intensive care units in the St. Louis region in the past day — seven people have died.

Dr. Clay Dunagan, acting head of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, attributed a spike in cases to a low vaccination rate, the delta variant, and the easing of masking and social distancing.

St. Louis County has had a 28.6% increase in cases in the past seven days compared to the previous week, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The City of St. Louis has seen a 40.8% increase in cases in the past seven days.

“We are strongly encouraging all citizens of our region to return to or continue wearing masks in public places,” he said in a video posted Tuesday. “This is not currently being mandated, but it is a personal decision that all of us can make to use one of the most effective weapons we have to mitigate the surge we’re currently experiencing.”

Get vaccinated... and a Sporting scarf

Vaccination drives will take place at Children’s Mercy Park during two home matches this month: Wednesday vs. San Jose and again on July 31. The initiative is being carried out in partnership with the KCK’s Unified Government Public Health Department.

Fans who choose to get vaccinated at this month’s two vaccine-drive games will receive a free Sporting KC scarf.

“Like any sports team, we care about our community,” Sporting KC director of fan development Blake McFarland said. “We want everyone to be safe and healthy and to get us to a spot where we can get back to doing anything we want to do. If we just need to have a vaccine clinic at the entrance of our stadiums to give people the option and make it more accessible to people, then it’s a no-brainer for us to do something like that.”

Masks are back

In response to the increasing COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations across the Kansas City metro area, local health officials and hospitals issued a joint public health advisory Friday with recommendations for vaccinated and unvaccinated residents.

The recommendations vary based on individuals’ vaccination status.

Unvaccinated residents should wear masks in indoor public spaces and crowded outdoor settings, according to the public health advisory. They should avoid indoor spaces without fresh air from the outdoors.

The advisory recommends that vaccinated individuals still be cautious. If they don’t know the vaccination status of people around them, they should practice social distancing, according to the recommendations.

Why not a mask mandate?

The advisory was issued to provide clear guidance on how people should protect themselves and people around them. They stopped shy of another mask mandate because at this time there’s not much appetite for further restrictions.

“Mask mandates are unpopular,” Frank Thompson, deputy director of the Kansas City Health Department said. “The motivation to wear a mask needs to come from somewhere else other than a mandate.”

Not to mention, a new Missouri law curbing the power of local health departments during pandemics for the most part also leaves it up to local elected officials to decide when to issue a mask mandate.

However, the health advisory came a day after the Kansas City Council approved a resolution requiring the health department to be more aggressive in addressing the Delta variant.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Mississippi urges masks, more vaccinations

    State of Mississippi continues to confront vaccine hesitancy as it urges people to get vaccinated against the COVID-19; state officials warn of Delta variant spread. (July 20)

  • CDC: Delta variant accounts for 83% of US cases

    Health officials say the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to surge and accounts for an estimated 83% of U.S. COVID-19 cases. (July 20)

  • Missouri hits new peak in delta variant summer surge with almost 3,000 COVID cases

    “The higher the COVID census the more strain on non-COVID resources,” a Missouri health officials said. “It’s about the whole system.”

  • As California Covid Cases Jump Newsom Says, “We Don’t Need Masking. Just Get Vaccinated”

    For the second day in a row, California Gov. Newsom was asked on Tuesday if the state’s mask mandate is returning. At first, Newsom sidestepped, as he had Monday with, “We’ll see. At the end of the day, the epidemiology on the variants will make that determination.” Newsom also said that July numbers show the […]

  • Small farms vanish every day in America’s dairyland: ‘There ain’t no future in dairy’

    Farming families are facing a choice: compete with high-production outfits, if they can, or abandon generations of dairy farming Ron and Lori Wallenhorst in their empty barn in Cuba City, Wisconsin. ‘It’s quiet, eerily quiet, for the first time in 50-some years. It’s pretty strange,’ Ron said. Photograph: Greg Kahn/The Guardian “Look at that sweet heifer, high, tight udder, in her first lactation, idn’t she sweet?” auctioneer Tom Bidlingmaier shouts as his son Cory plods and slips and pushes the

  • Fox News' Geraldo Rivera says it's 'crazy talk' to say not getting the COVID-19 vaccine is a 'constitutional right'

    "We too have rights: to deny the unvaccinated access to our home, school or business," Rivera said, slamming anti-vaccine talk on cable news.

  • This State’s Fair Is Set to Be a Cesspool of COVID & the Unvaxxed

    Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastIn a display of total sanity amid an alarming COVID outbreak, the organizers of the annual Birthplace of Route 66 Festival in Springfield, Missouri, have voted unanimously to cancel the annual event for a second year.“With our region’s low vaccination rate against COVID-19, the resulting surge of infections are overwhelming our hospitals and making our community sick,” said Cora Scott, Springfield’s director of public information and civic engage

  • The CDC Says You Don’t Need a Mask. These Cities Are Requiring Them Again as Covid Cases Climb.

    The CDC says fully vaccinated people needn't weak masks, indoors or out, but some local authorities are taking a more cautious approach.

  • Limited Vaccination Mandate, Craft Services Adjustments Among Changes in Return to Work Rules

    The major studios and entertainment unions confirmed Monday that they have agreed to relax the COVID protocols that have governed physical production for the last 10 months. But with COVID cases again on the rise, the changes are not as sweeping as was once expected. Especially in the Los Angeles area — where the spike […]

  • Delta variant now accounts for more than 8 in 10 COVID-19 cases

    The delta variant now accounts for 83% of new COVID-19 cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

  • What top pediatricians want you to know about the delta variant and children

    As parents have been preparing for camp, vacations and the school year ahead, families are concerned about how safe their summer or fall plans may be for their kids.

  • 3 Areas Where Pfizer Is Crushing Moderna

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) have been marching in lockstep for nearly a year. Pfizer won Emergency Use Authorization for its vaccine only about a week ahead of Moderna. It's fair to say both of these companies today are leading the coronavirus vaccine market.

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    Australia's two largest states reported sharp increases in new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, a blow to hopes that lockdown restrictions would be lifted with more than half the country's population under stay-at-home orders. New South Wales state, home to the country's most populous city Sydney, reported 110 new cases, up from 78 the day before, nearly four weeks into a lockdown of the city and surrounding areas to contain an outbreak of the virulent Delta variant. South Korea reported a daily record of 1,784 coronavirus cases for Tuesday, breaking a mark set last week, as the authorities struggled to get on top of a surge in outbreaks linked to the Delta variant.

  • Doctor acquitted of theft charges for going door-to-door to administer expiring COVID-19 vaccines says the method wouldn't work now

    Gokal said those hesitant to get vaccinated now are young and healthy, and local entities need to partner up with institutions they already trust.

  • More than half of all Australians now in lockdown

    Australia's two largest states reported sharp increases in new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday (July 21),with more than half the country's population now under stay-at-home orders.New South Wales reported 110 new cases, up from 78 the day before, nearly four weeks into a lockdown of Sydney and surrounding areas to contain an outbreak of the Delta variant.Victoria clocked 22 new cases and a third state, South Australia went into its first full day of a week-long lockdown on Wednesday.A year and a half into the pandemic, the pressure's on the federal government- which has seen its polling at its lowest in a year due to a sluggish immunisation program. Just over 11% of the population is fully vaccinated.New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the lockdown end date of July 30 can only be reached if those numbers improve. ''We won't live as freely as we need to or would like until those vaccination rates increase. Now that is one thing the New South Wales government can't control. We can't control the doses we get.''Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Wednesday that he took responsibility for both delays in the country's vaccination rollout, as well as for the solutions to make up for lost ground.He said his government has asked its independent expert panel to relax its advice on the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which has been recommended only for people over the age of 60.

  • Idaho lawmaker who shared rape accuser's name faces hearing

    An Idaho lawmaker who publicized the name of a 19-year-old intern who accused another state lawmaker of rape will face a legislative ethics hearing over her actions next month. The House Ethics and Policy Committee found probable cause that Rep. Priscilla Giddings, a Republican from the tiny town of White Bird, engaged in “conduct unbecoming a representative, which is detrimental to the integrity of the House as a legislative body,” the committee announced Tuesday. The finding came after two formal complaints — including one signed by a bipartisan group of roughly two dozen lawmakers — were filed, alleging Giddings threatened the intern's privacy and safety by sharing her identity and that the lawmaker tried to mislead the ethics committee when asked about it under oath.

  • Difficulty hearing speech in busy environments could be an early sign of dementia

    People who go out for a meal at a bustling restaurant but are unable to hear what their friends are saying may be at increased risk of developing dementia, a new study warns. The inability to detect speech in a noisy environment is a hallmark of hearing impairment and Oxford academics now believe it is linked to dementia. Researchers studied data from more than 82,000 people who are older than 60 and followed them for eleven years. During the study 1,285 people developed dementia and the researc

  • Opinion: Next few days loom large for US gymnasts after alternate's positive COVID test

    Gymnastics alternate Kara Eaker tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday following a training camp with US Olympic team. Eaker was fully vaccinated.

  • As inflation continues to heat up, Jerome Powell is going to have some ‘splaining to do

    Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and many economists were surprised by how much inflation has accelerated. May and June prices, as measured by the consumer price index, were up at 8% and 11.4% annual rates over their prior months. Powell has convinced himself and financial markets that the recent surge in inflation will moderate.

  • J&J Earnings Beat Expectations as Study Raises Doubts Over Vaccine’s Efficacy

    (JNJ) said it expects $2.5 billion in sales of its Covid-19 vaccine this year, as a new study by researchers at New York University raised questions about the vaccine’s efficacy against the Delta variant. The company reported adjusted earnings of $2.48 per share, up 48.5% from the same quarter last year and 8.3% better than the FactSet consensus estimate of $2.29. (JNJ) (ticker: JNJ) also raised its financial forecasts for the year, saying it now expects reported sales of between $93.8 billion and $94.6 billion, both above the current FactSet consensus estimate of $92.3 billion.