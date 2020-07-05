What You Need To Know About Credit Corp Group Limited's (ASX:CCP) Investor Composition

Every investor in Credit Corp Group Limited (ASX:CCP) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

Credit Corp Group is a smaller company with a market capitalization of AU$1.1b, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about Credit Corp Group.

ASX:CCP Ownership Breakdown July 5th 2020 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Credit Corp Group?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Credit Corp Group does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Credit Corp Group, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

ASX:CCP Earnings and Revenue Growth July 5th 2020 More

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Credit Corp Group. Bennelong Australian Equity Partners Pty Ltd is currently the largest shareholder, with 14% of shares outstanding. Pengana Capital Ltd. is the second largest shareholder owning 4.0% of common stock, and The Vanguard Group, Inc. holds about 4.0% of the company stock.

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 25 shareholders collectively hold less than half of the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no one share holder has a majority.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.