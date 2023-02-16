What we know about the criminal, administrative cases surrounding Tyre Nichols' death

Five former Memphis police officers are charged with second-degree murder and other felonies in the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, a FedEx employee and father who died Jan. 10, three days after being beaten during a traffic stop. All five were members of the department's SCORPION Unit, which has since been disbanded.

Here's what we know about the cases against the officers, their status with the Memphis Police Department and the administrative proceedings against others:

Criminal cases stemming from Tyre Nichols' death

-- Tadarrius Bean, 24, is scheduled to appear in in court Feb. 17 for a first appearance on multiple felony charges, including second-degree murder. He has been fired from the Memphis Police Department. Bean, who attended the University of Mississippi, was hired by the Memphis Police Department in August 2020.

-- Demetrius Haley, 30, is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 17 for an initial appearance on a second-degree murder charge and other felonies. Haley, a former jailer in Shelby County, was fired by the Memphis Police Department. Haley was hired by the Memphis Police Department in August 2020.

-- Justin Smith, 26, faces a second-degree murder charge and other felonies related to the beating of Nichols. He was fired by the Memphis Police Department. Smith is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Feb. 17. Smith was hired by the Memphis Police Department in March 2018.

-- Emmitt Martin III, 30, is scheduled to make his first appearance in court on a charge of second-degree murder and other felonies on Feb. 17. He has been fired by the Memphis Police Department. Martin's attorney has filed a motion requesting prosecutors preserve all body camera and other video of the incident. Martin was hired by the Memphis Police Department in March 2018.

-- Desmond Mills, Jr., 32, has been fired by the Memphis Police Department and is scheduled to make an initial appearance in court on Feb. 17 on multiple felony charges, including second-degree murder. Mills, who previously worked as a jailer in Tennessee and Mississippi, was hired by the Memphis Police Department in March 2017.

Story continues

Firefighters, deputies reprimanded

-- Shelby County Sheriff's deputies Jeremy Watkins and Johntavious Bowers were suspended without pay Feb. 15 for five days. Watkins and Bowers were spotted on police body camera video at the scene were Nichols was beaten. Sheriff Floyd Bonner said he does not expect criminal charges to be filed against either man.

Memphis Fire Department EMTs Robert Long and JaMicheal Sandridge, and fire engine driver Lt. Michelle Whitaker, were fired Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, for failing to provide Tyre Nichols an "adequate patient assessment" to Tyre Nichols, the Memphis Fire Department said.

-- Memphis Fire Department Lt. Michelle Whitaker was fired Jan. 30 after an internal investigation found that she did not give Nichols a proper assessment after arriving at the scene where he was beaten. Whitaker is appealing the dismissal. City officials said Whitaker can keep her pension because she has not been convicted of a felony. Whitaker has not been charged criminally.

-- The two emergency medical technicians, Robert Long and JaMicheal Sandridge, were fired from the Memphis Fire Department on Jan. 30. An internal investigation concluded the men failed to provide an "adequate patient assessment" when they were called to provide medical aid after Nichols was beaten by police officers. They are appealing the dismissal. Neither has been charged criminally.

-- Former Memphis police officer Preston Hemphill was fired Feb. 3 after an internal investigation found he violated policies including: personal conduct, truthfulness, compliance with Taser regulations, compliance with uniform regulations, and a policy governing inventory and recovered property. No criminal charges have been filed against Hemphill, who had been on the police force for about three years.

FBI, TBI and administrative investigations

-- The FBI and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation continue to review the circumstances surrounding Nichols' death. The breadth and depth of those investigations is unknown.

-- At least seven other Memphis police employees are under internal investigation related to Nichols' death, city officials said. Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn “CJ” Davis told a Memphis City Council committee on Feb. 7 the department continues to conduct interviews to determine whether there were administrative violations in addition to violations by officers on the scene.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: What we know about the cases surrounding Tyre Nichols' death