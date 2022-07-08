What we know about the crude, homemade gun used in Shinzo Abe's assassination

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Richard Winton
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Shinzo Abe
    Shinzo Abe
    90th・96th〜98th Prime Minister of Japan
CORRECTS SECOND SENTENCE - Tetsuya Yamagami, center, holding a weapon, is detained near the site of gunshots in Nara, western Japan Friday, July 8, 2022. Yamagami is accused of assassinating former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe by opening fire on at him from behind as he delivered a campaign speech, an attack that stunned a nation that has some of the world's toughest gun laws.(Nara Shimbun/Kyodo News via AP)
Tetsuya Yamagami, center, holding a homemade weapon, is suspected in the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. (Nara Shimbun / Kyodo News via Associated Press)

Within hours of a 41-year-old suspect's arrest in the fatal shooting of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe with an improvised gun, police raided Tetsuya Yamagami's home Friday and found a small arsenal of homemade weapons — so-called zip or pipe guns.

Moments after an assassin fired the deadly shots as Abe delivered a campaign speech, a video showed an unwieldy, more-than-foot-long weapon with two metal barrels and a wooden board featuring some kind of firing mechanism. A puff of smoke emanated from the gun after a loud bang as the shooter discharged its barrels.

"We are conducting forensics, but clearly it looks homemade," the police chief of Nara, the city in western Japan where the assassination occurred, told reporters at a news conference.

The weapon is far cruder than guns considered homemade in the United States, including 3-D-printed firearms and lower receivers assembled in metal shops.

The metal barrels of the weapon believed to have been used in the attack on Abe were wrapped in black tape.

Similar crude weapons were found in a raid of Yamagami's home and, so far, there is no evidence the pieces were licensed under Japan's strict regulations.

Japan has some of the toughest gun restrictions in the world. In 2021, only one person was killed and four injured in the 10 shootings in the country. Most of the shootings were tied to Japan's infamous organized crime syndicates, according to the national police.

Guns are extremely difficult to obtain in Japan.

Improvised firearms aren't a new phenomenon and parts can be easily acquired and, with some machine-shop skills, constructed, said Steve Gordon, a retired Los Angeles police special weapons and tactics officer. Zip guns have popped up in prisons across the globe, and during World War II, resistance members in the Philippines created shotgun-like pipe guns.

"Almost anything can be made in a metal workshop," Gordon explained. "They are just metal and alloy parts."

With 3-D printing, online guides and manufacturers willing to sell already-made parts, the once-tough task of building a gun has become much easier.

"Based on all the smoke ... seems homemade or real bad ammo," Gordon said of the weapon after watching a video of the attack on Abe. Some firearms experts on Friday speculated that wiring on the suspected weapon meant it may have been intended to be fired electrically.

Such weapons are rarely seen in the United States because of the wide availability of ready-made firearms. Inmates in some U.S. prisons over the years have constructed crude zip guns as weapons. The Angola prison in Louisiana displays improvised firearms as a warning against the threat.

Firearms made with 3-D-printed parts and so-called ghost guns, which are assembled at home and can't be traced, have begun turning up in crimes nationwide.

The Los Angeles Police Department said in a report released last year that detectives had linked ghost guns to 24 killings, eight attempted homicides and dozens of assaults and armed robberies since January.

During the first half of 2021, the department confiscated 863 ghost guns, a nearly 300% increase over the 217 it seized during the same period in 2020, the report said.

But it’s not just in Los Angeles. In 2020, California accounted for 65% of all ghost guns seized by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, according to prosecutors.

Ghost guns typically are made of polymer parts created with 3-D-printing technology and can be assembled using kits at home. They often are relatively inexpensive. Because they are not made by licensed manufacturers, they lack serial numbers, making them impossible to track.

Felons who are banned from possessing firearms because of previous offenses increasingly are turning to ghost guns, LAPD homicide investigators say.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom last week signed a new state law enabling law enforcement to seize such weapons under restraining orders related to gun and domestic violence. Newsom previously signed a law requiring the sale of firearm precursor parts to be processed through a licensed vendor, but that law doesn’t take effect until 2024.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Homemade gun used in assassination of Shinzo Abe; attack highlights flood of 'ghost guns' in U.S.

    The attack's link to a self-made weapon highlights the flood of so-called "ghost guns" in the U.S., largely untraceable firearms assembled from kits.

  • Texas Power Grid Flirts With Record as Heat Bakes State

    (Bloomberg) -- Texas grid operators braced for near-record electricity demand Friday as triple-digit heat blanketed most of the state, sending power prices soaring. Most Read from BloombergEx-Japan Leader Abe Killed in Shooting That Shocks NationWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarStocks Score Weekly Gain as Jobs Fuel Rate Bets: Markets WrapNetflix to Stream Johnny Depp’s Return to Film in FranceShinzo Abe's Assassination Will Scar Japan ForeverDemand on the power grid was expe

  • Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe assassinated

    Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe died less than six hours after getting shot in the chest and neck while delivering a speech at a campaign event on Friday morning. Abe, 67, was campaigning for a parliamentary election in the Japanese city of Nara at around 11:30 a.m. JST when a man shot him from behind with what was reportedly a homemade gun. One of the assigned physicians stated on national television that Abe had no vital signs upon reaching the hospital.

  • Auto dealerships help to fuel Graham Holdings’ growth. It just bought two more.

    Arlington’s Graham Holdings Co. has purchased a 90% stake in another two auto dealerships, adding to its diversified business holdings. The newly acquired Toyota and Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram dealerships in Woodbridge were purchased from Lustine Automotive Group. With six dealerships now in its portfolio — all of which are local and operated by the Ourisman Automotive Group — Graham Holdings (NYSE: GHC) appears to be driving its heels into the industry.

  • Administration seeks Supreme Court OK on deportation policy

    The Biden administration asked the Supreme Court on Friday to allow it to put in place guidance that prioritizes deportation of people in the country illegally who pose the greatest public safety risk. The emergency request to the court follows conflicting decisions by federal appeals courts in recent days over a September directive from the Homeland Security Department that paused deportation unless individuals had committed acts of terrorism, espionage or “egregious threats to public safety.” The federal appeals court in Cincinnati overturned a district judge's order that put the policy on hold in a lawsuit filed by Arizona, Ohio and Montana.

  • Wisconsin Court of Appeals rules for former Racine alderperson in open records lawsuit

    In the latest turn of a long, strange open-records lawsuit, the Court of Appeals says a former Racine alderperson should get a PowerPoint from 2017

  • Patrol agents on horseback did not whip migrants, but used force and inappropriate language, investigators say

    One agent admitted to twirling horse reins as a distancing tactic.

  • Polish scientist is being held in Iran, government confirms

    A citizen of Poland is being held in Tehran, the Polish government said Thursday, confirming the detention after Iran's Revolutionary Guard accused several Europeans of spying on military sites as tensions remain high between Tehran and the West. Poland’s Foreign Ministry said that Iran had arrested a “highly reputed scientist” last September, adding that the government was providing consular assistance to the detainee and working to secure his release.

  • U.S. counterintelligence warns of China stepping up influence operations

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. counterintelligence agency on Wednesday warned state and local officials that China is intensifying influence operations aimed at manipulating them into pressing the federal government to pursue more Beijing-friendly policies. China "understands that U.S. state and local leaders enjoy a degree of independence from Washington and may seek to use them as proxies to advocate for national U.S. policies Beijing desires," the National Counterintelligence and Security Center said in a bulletin sent to state and local officials.

  • Videos show Shinzo Abe shooting suspect standing near him with little security moments before assassination

    The former Japanese prime minister was shot twice during a campaign event on Friday morning. He died hours later.

  • Maroon 5 removes Japanese Rising Sun flag from world tour promo following South Korea backlash

    Maroon 5 has changed the promotional poster for their 2022 world tour after receiving backlash for the original design consisting of the Japanese Rising Sun flag, which is symbolic of the nation’s wartime atrocities. The group released their tour schedule on their official website on July 3, announcing their first stop as Quebec City before moving on to Singapore, Seoul, Tokyo, Osaka, Manila and Bangkok. The Rising Sun flag was representative of the Japanese Imperial Army during its colonial rule of the Korean peninsula and other neighboring territories from the early 1900s until the end of World War II. The flag is still deemed to be offensive by many within these countries.

  • Japan's Shinzo Abe assassination: China sends condolences

    A spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in the US expressed sadness at the news of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's assassination in Nara prefecture Friday.

  • Muslim pilgrims pray at Mount Arafat as hajj reaches apex

    Hundreds of thousands of Muslim pilgrims from around the world raised their hands to heaven and offered prayers of repentance on the sacred hill of Mount Arafat in Saudi Arabia on Friday, an intense day of worship considered to be the climax of the annual hajj. Muslims believe prayer on this day at Mount Arafat, about 20 kilometers (12 miles) east of the holy city of Mecca, is their best chance at salvation and spiritual renewal. The pilgrims set out for Arafat before dawn, chanting as they trekked.

  • Severe storms move through Colorado

    Strong storms triggered two tornado warnings along the Eastern Plains this afternoon.

  • Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe assassinated at a campaign event

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith reports that former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been assassinated.

  • 'Dilbert' cartoonist Scott Adams has a bleak take on our 'dangerous young man problem'

    After the Highland Park parade shooting, cartoonist Scott Adams says parents have only two choices when dealing with troubled young men. Both are dark.

  • Report finds 'unnecessary' force by agents at Rio Grande

    U.S. Border Patrol agents on horseback engaged in “unnecessary use of force” against non-threatening Haitian immigrants but didn't whip any with their reins “intentionally or otherwise," according to a federal investigation of chaotic scenes along the Texas-Mexico border last fall that sparked widespread condemnation. In a 511-page report released Friday, Customs and Border Protection blamed a “lack of command control and communication” for mounted agents using their horses to forcibly block and move migrants during an influx of Haitians arriving last September at the U.S. border outside Del Rio, Texas. “We’re gonna learn from this incident and we’ll find a way to do better,” CBP Commissioner Chris Magnus said during a news conference announcing the report.

  • Rafael Nadal withdraws from Wimbledon semifinal vs. Nick Kyrgios with injury

    Nick Kyrgios will advance to the championship round to face either Novak Djokovic or Cameron Norrie.

  • Romania Reopens Soviet-Era Rail Line to Aid Ukraine Grain Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- Romania reopened a Soviet-era rail link connecting its Danube River port of Galati to Ukraine a month earlier than expected to help boost vital grain exports from its neighbor.Most Read from BloombergTycoon Whose Bet Broke the Nickel Market Walks Away a BillionaireMusk Tweets About Underpopulation After Report He Fathered Twins With EmployeeBoris Johnson Odds: Who Are the Front-Runners to Replace PM?US Mortgage Rates Plunge to 5.3% in Biggest Drop Since 2008China Considers $220 Bi

  • Paul Rudd Befriends Kid Whose Classmates Wouldn't Sign His Yearbook

    The "Ant Man" star sent a sweet letter to Brody Ridder and has been texting him, according to the 12-year-old's mom.