Do You Know What CT Environmental Group Limited’s (HKG:1363) P/E Ratio Means?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll look at CT Environmental Group Limited’s (HKG:1363) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company’s share price. CT Environmental Group has a price to earnings ratio of 4.38, based on the last twelve months. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 23%.

See our latest analysis for CT Environmental Group

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for CT Environmental Group:

P/E of 4.38 = HK$0.42 ÷ HK$0.096 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each HK$1 of company earnings. That isn’t a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business’s prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

If earnings fall then in the future the ‘E’ will be lower. That means unless the share price falls, the P/E will increase in a few years. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.

CT Environmental Group saw earnings per share decrease by 5.4% last year. But EPS is up 13% over the last 5 years. And it has shrunk its earnings per share by 2.7% per year over the last three years. This growth rate might warrant a low P/E ratio. So we might expect a relatively low P/E.

How Does CT Environmental Group’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. The image below shows that CT Environmental Group has a lower P/E than the average (7.3) P/E for companies in the water utilities industry.

SEHK:1363 PE PEG Gauge February 13th 19 More

This suggests that market participants think CT Environmental Group will underperform other companies in its industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with CT Environmental Group, it’s quite possible it could surprise on the upside. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

Don’t Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

Don’t forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

CT Environmental Group’s Balance Sheet

CT Environmental Group has net debt worth a very significant 123% of its market capitalization. This level of debt justifies a relatively low P/E, so remain cognizant of the debt, if you’re comparing it to other stocks.

The Bottom Line On CT Environmental Group’s P/E Ratio

CT Environmental Group has a P/E of 4.4. That’s below the average in the HK market, which is 10.6. Given meaningful debt, and a lack of recent growth, the market looks to be extrapolating this recent performance; reflecting low expectations for the future.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, ‘In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine.’ So this free report on the analyst consensus forecasts could help you make a master move on this stock.