What to know about cursive in schools and a related bill currently in Wisconsin legislature

A bill that would require cursive to be taught in Wisconsin schools has been reintroduced again after a previous version stalled out in 2022. The state Assembly passed the bill Feb. 20 and it is now in the state Senate.

Here's what to know about cursive in schools and the proposed bill.

Why are legislators proposing the cursive bill and what does it do?

One proponent of the bill, Republican state representative Paul Melotik, said in documents submitted as part of testimony at a public hearing Jan. 17 by the Assembly Committee on Education for the Assembly bill that cursive writing helps with developing critical and creative thinking skills, enhance memory retention, develop motor skills and help students with learning disabilities such as dyslexia.Another proponent, Republican state senator Joan Ballweg, also submitted written testimony in support of the bill, saying "there is an abundance of research" showing handwriting, particularly cursive, "helps build foundational skills for literacy."

If passed, the bill would require cursive writing to be incorporated into Wisconsin's model academic standards for English language arts. Model academic standards are a resource for districts to use when implementing curriculum. This bill would also require all school boards, independent charter schools and private schools participating in a parental choice program to include cursive writing in the curriculum for elementary students. Students would also need to be able to write legibly in cursive by the end of fifth grade.

Isn't cursive already taught in schools?

Many Milwaukee area school districts already teach cursive in schools. For example, the Kettle Moraine and Richmond School Districts both teach cursive in second grade. The Swallow School District teaches cursive in both second and third grades while the Grafton School District starts teaching cursive in third grade and it's part of a writing block that's part of the English Language Arts curriculum.

What happened to the last proposed bill requiring cursive?

Similar bills was proposed in 2021 and in 2019 but neither bill got out of the legislature.

Why are some schools and state organizations opposed to the cursive bills?

Opponents to the legislative bill generally cite three reasons: potential budget concerns, cursive is already part of the state's English Language Arts academic standards, and a loss of local control over curriculum.

Swallow School District superintendent Jill Ries said in an email the new bill would not impact the district, but could become a budget issue due to it being "an unfunded mandate" that could cause a district to spend additional money to address the bill's requirements.

Wisconsin Association of School Boards executive director Dan Rossmiller said in an email the group is opposed to the bill.

In a separate phone interview, he said the state already has cursive writing incorporated into its English language arts academic standards and takes away school districts' ability to decide voluntarily whether to adopt their own policies.

The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI) has also opposed the bill.

Like Rossmiller, DPI State Superintendent Jill Underly also cited in legislative testimony filed from the Jan. 17 public hearing on the Assembly bill, the state English Language Arts standards already include cursive writing and said the bill "minimizes local control."

Underly also said the bill does not provide funding for curriculum, materials or professional learning nor include any information or direction for assessing cursive writing, takes time away from teaching core subjects and other school activities like recess or lunch. She also said " there is no decisive body of research about cursive writing."

Contact Alec Johnson at (262) 875-9469 or alec.johnson@jrn.com. Follow him on Twitter at @AlecJohnson12.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: What to know about cursive education bill in Wisconsin legislature