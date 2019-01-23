Need To Know: CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So before you buy or sell CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock on the market. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Columbia University study found that ‘insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers’.

Check out our latest analysis for CVS Group

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

CVS Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when Senior Independent Non-Executive Director Michael McCollum sold UK£395k worth of shares at a price of UK£10.20 per share. That is hardly a positive sign, even though it took place above the latest price (UK£6.65). So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 11.45k shares for UK£71k. But they sold 41.72k for UK£424k. In total, CVS Group insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The average sell price was around UK£10.15. It is certainly not great to see that insiders have sold shares in the company. But the selling was at much higher prices than the current share price (UK£6.65), so it probably doesn’t tell us a lot about the value on offer today. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

AIM:CVSG Insider Trading January 23rd 19 More

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

CVS Group Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we’ve seen significant insider buying at CVS Group. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought UK£71k worth of shares. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Based on our data, CVS Group insiders have about 0.7% of the stock, worth approximately UK£3.2m. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

So What Do The CVS Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. On the other hand the transaction history, over the last year, isn’t so positive. The transactions over the last year don’t give us confidence, and nor does the fairly low insider ownership, but at least the recent buying is a positive. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in CVS Group, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.