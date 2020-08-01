What you need to know about DACA

The Trump administration announced earlier this week it will begin a new formal review of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, during which it will limit the renewal of deportation protections to one-year periods and continue to reject first-time applications.

The announcement comes less than two months after the Supreme Court ruled that the administration's previous reasoning for ending the program was in violation of federal law. The administration's original justification for moving to end the program in 2017 is part of the review, according to a senior administration official.

Amid the back and forth, ABC News breaks down where DACA currently stands.

What is DACA?

PHOTO: In this file photo Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) demonstrators stand outside the US Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., June 15, 2020. (Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images, FILE) More

DACA allows young people who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children under the age of 16 to stay in the country and work without being deported.

As of March 31, 640,000 people had active DACA status, and since 2012, more than 825,000 people have utilized the program.

DACA began under President Barack Obama in 2012.

"This morning, Secretary [of Homeland Security Janet] Napolitano announced new actions my administration will take to mend our nation's immigration policy, to make it more fair, more efficient, and more just -- specifically for certain young people sometimes called 'Dreamers,'" Obama said during a speech from the Rose Garden on June 15, 2012. "These are young people who study in our schools, they play in our neighborhoods, they're friends with our kids, they pledge allegiance to our flag. They are Americans in their heart, in their minds, in every single way but one: on paper."

"That's what gave rise to the DREAM Act," he added. "It says that if your parents brought you here as a child, if you've been here for five years and you're willing to go to college or serve in our military, you can one day earn your citizenship."

In 2017, then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions sent a letter to then-acting Secretary of Homeland Security Elaine Duke saying the administration should rescind DACA. The next day, Duke released a memorandum saying the "DACA program should be terminated," citing Sessions' wishes and a lawsuit in a lower court having to do with Deferred Action for Parents of Americans.

A president likely has the power to end DACA

Since Trump announced in 2017 his administration would end DACA, what the federal government can and cannot do regarding changes to DACA has been debated in court.

The Supreme Court ruled in June that President Donald Trump's rationale for canceling the DACA program was "arbitrary and capricious" and was in violation of federal law.

MORE: Supreme Court blocks Trump from ending DACA

"We do not decide whether DACA or its rescission are sound policies," Chief Justice John Roberts wrote. "We address only whether the agency complied with the procedural requirement that it provide a reasoned explanation for its action. Here the agency failed."

The plaintiffs had argued that the administration violated the Administrative Procedure Act and that it also infringed the equal protection guarantee of the Fifth Amendment’s Due Process Clause.

But Roberts made it clear that a president has the power to end DACA, however, he must do so in a lawful, non-arbitrary and non-capricious way.

This ruling left the door open for the Trump administration to make another attempt at canceling the program.

Trump administration is considering ending DACA -- again

Acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Chad Wolf set the stage on Tuesday to present new arguments that may eventually end DACA once and for all. Wolf released a statement announcing DHS is rescinding the 2017 and 2018 memorandums, which announced the end of DACA and were rejected by the Supreme Court, and will be making immediate changes to DACA policies.

Some of those immediate changes mean DHS will not be accepting any new DACA applications from immigrants who haven't applied before, and that DHS will limit DACA renewals to one year, instead of the usual two.