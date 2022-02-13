What You Need To Know About Daktronics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:DAKT) Investor Composition

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

The big shareholder groups in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) have power over the company. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

Daktronics is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$212m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Daktronics.

See our latest analysis for Daktronics

ownership-breakdown
ownership-breakdown

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Daktronics?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Daktronics already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Daktronics' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Institutional investors own over 50% of the company, so together than can probably strongly influence board decisions. Daktronics is not owned by hedge funds. Our data shows that BlackRock, Inc. is the largest shareholder with 6.1% of shares outstanding. The second and third largest shareholders are The Vanguard Group, Inc. and Dimensional Fund Advisors L.P., with an equal amount of shares to their name at 5.2%. Additionally, the company's CEO Reece Kurtenbach directly holds 1.1% of the total shares outstanding.

A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 20 shareholders have a combined ownership of 51% implying that no single shareholder has a majority.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Daktronics

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Daktronics, Inc.. Insiders own US$24m worth of shares in the US$212m company. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 31% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Daktronics (1 shouldn't be ignored) that you should be aware of.

Of course this may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free free list of interesting companies.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Monster Stocks I'd Buy First if I Had to Build a Portfolio From Scratch

    If you are new to investing or even an experienced investor, this trio of stocks should be considered as key holdings for your portfolio.

  • Here Is Another Stock Pick That Warren Buffett Nailed During the Pandemic

    Buffett took some criticism for selling a bunch of stocks during the pandemic. But he made a bunch of smart moves as well.

  • The Stock Market Dropped Because There’s Something Scarier Than Rate Hikes

    The stock market shrugged off the Fed and inflation this week. It couldn’t shrug off warnings from the U.S. and U.K. that Russia could soon invade Ukraine.

  • 3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Own in a Market Crash

    Stock market crashes can be difficult to endure. While not all dividends can withstand a prolonged economic downturn that usually causes a crash, some stand out for their ability to not only maintain their dividend payments but also continue to grow them during tough times. Three of these crash-proof dividend stocks are Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD), Waste Connections (NYSE: WCN), and Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIPC)(NYSE: BIP).

  • Should You Buy Alphabet Now or Wait Until After the Stock Split?

    There's no denying that Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) has become a force to be reckoned with. Not many companies can boast that their signature product or service has become a verb: "Google it." Beyond search, Alphabet is a leader in digital advertising, smartphone operating systems led by Android, and cloud computing with its fast-growing Google Cloud.

  • Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square Portfolio: Top 6 Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 6 stock picks of Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square portfolio. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Ackman’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square Portfolio: Top 3 Stock Picks. William Albert “Bill” Ackman is a renowned hedge fund manager […]

  • The Chip Shortage Will Linger. These 4 Stocks Are a Good Way to Stay Protected.

    Shortages could linger for longer than the optimists think.The big problem: a dearth of new production capacity.

  • Want $10,000 in Yearly Dividend Income? Invest $97,200 in These Ultra-High-Yield Stocks

    While there are a lot of ways to build wealth on Wall Street, putting your money to work in dividend stocks is among the most effective. The first ultra-high-yield dividend stock you can buy hand over fist if you want a mountain of annual dividend income is Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY).

  • 5 Unstoppable Stocks That Can Turn $150,000 Into $1 Million by 2032 (or Sooner)

    Both the growth stock-dependent Nasdaq Composite and broad-based S&P 500 underwent their largest correction since the March 2020 pandemic-induced crash. The first stock that could deliver a 567% (or greater) return over the next decade and make people millionaires off a $150,000 investment is cloud-based lending platform Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST). The traditional lending process, at least for personal loans, can be slow, arduous, and costly, for both banks and the customer attempting to take out a loan.

  • Want $5,000 in Passive Income? Invest $30,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait 3 Years

    Investing in equal parts of Rio Tinto (NYSE: RIO), Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI), and Autoliv (NYSE: ALV) gives an investor an average dividend yield of 5.8% and exposure to different sectors of the economy. Scott Levine (Rio Tinto): With a market cap of nearly $130 billion, Rio Tinto is one of the largest mining stocks available to investors.

  • Diabetes device maker lands crucial FDA approval after a year of Covid delays

    The approval comes after regulators spent a year prioritizing work directly related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

  • A Wave of Bankruptcies and Foreclosures Appears to be Building

    A perfect storm of COVID-related economic issues mixed with inflation and a stay-at-home workforce is bearing down on small businesses and real estate investors. Don’t wait to take evasive action.

  • What a Russian invasion of Ukraine would mean for markets as Biden warns Putin of ‘severe costs’

    A White House warning that Russia could invade Ukraine “any day now” shook up financial markets Friday. Here's what investors need to know about military action and markets.

  • Here's My Top Value Stock to Buy Right Now

    Value stocks have been on a pretty good run the last two years, outperforming growth stocks. For the one-year period ended Feb. 9, value stocks have returned 17%, while growth stocks have returned 11.4%, as measured by the Russell 1000 Value and Growth indexes, respectively. Of course, the market goes in cycles, and growth stocks have beaten value stocks over the long term, generally speaking.

  • A bullish stock market story is quietly unfolding

    Since the beginning of the year, business news has been riddled with stories about historic market volatility, decades-high inflation rates, and an increasingly hawkish Federal Reserve. Amid this backdrop, a bullish story has been emerging.

  • Lumen Stock Crashes 21% as Guidance Disappoints

    Shares of the telecom company plunged after it projected that adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow will fall dramatically in 2022.

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks According to Billionaire Larry Robbins’ Glenview Capital

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best dividend stocks according to billionaire Larry Robbins’ Glenview Capital. You can skip our detailed analysis of Robbins’ hedge fund and its past performance, and go directly and read 5 Best Dividend Stocks According to Billionaire Larry Robbins’ Glenview Capital. Larry Robbins, an American hedge fund manager, founded […]

  • 3M, T. Rowe, and 7 More Companies That Raised Their Dividends This Week

    Interpublic Group of Companies Kimco Realty and DuPont de Nemours were among the larger U.S. companies that declared dividend increases this week. Others included 3M T. Rowe Price Yum! Interpublic Group of Companies (ticker: IPG), whose businesses include marketing and advertising, declared a quarterly disbursement of 29 cents a share, up 2 cents, or 7%.

  • 7 Energy Stocks That Shorts Are Betting Against

    It could be a good time to go short, because the consensus wisdom is that oil prices will stay high all year. Evidence to the contrary could slam the stocks.

  • 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    The market may rise or fall on any given day, for many reasons. Those short-term fluctuations are unavoidable and unpredictable. But the longer you stay invested, the more likely you are to make money.