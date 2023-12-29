Know the dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning
Know the dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning
There's no place like (a safety-device-equipped) home for the holidays.
A 1961 Volkswagen Beetle with vintage aftermarket Baja Bug conversion, found in a Colorado self-service wrecking yard recently.
Everything you need to know injury-wise about Week 17.
Whether you need sneakers for New Year workouts or boots for upcoming storms, now's the time to update your footwear collection on the cheap.
Save up to 60% on amazing hidden deals, from cleaning solutions to winter essentials.
The Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 are back on sale after an appeals court granted the company a temporary stay on an import ban. The watches may be banned again on January 10.
AI is all the rage -- particularly text-generating AI, also known as large language models (think models along the lines of ChatGPT). In one recent survey of ~1,000 enterprise organizations, 67.2% say that they see adopting large language models (LLMs) as a top priority by early 2024. According to the same survey, a lack of customization and flexibility, paired with the inability to preserve company knowledge and IP, were -- and are -- preventing many businesses from deploying LLMs into production.
A 1991 BMW E34 5 Series sedan, found in a Colorado wrecking yard.
Rubbernecking a car wreck is a primal instinct, and right now the Detroit Pistons are a 15-car pile up.
Stars tend to shine during Championship Week. Here is a lineup of players who could blow up and win titles almost on their own.
Everyone knows that this post-Christmas bonanza is the time to snag staples at up to 50%.
With this price slash, you'll score six colorful blades for under $4 a pop.
When the 'Hell's Kitchen' chef makes a reco we listen, especially when he's talking about knives.
We learned a lot about sex this year. Here are the things that fascinated us most.
The bestseller contains a magical mix of ingredients that promises to help stimulate collagen production.
Reviewing the 2024 Forester, which carries over unchanged. There's a new model coming next year.
'This beats the Dyson by every measure,' gushed a five-star fan.
Antonio Pierce is 4-3 leading the Raiders after he was promoted into the interim role.
A 1998 Ford Contour SVT, now crashed in Colorado. You could only get these with a manual, which probably turned off a lot of buyers.
Shoppers say the Satina high-waisted leggings fit and flatter all body types. We're sold!