Do You Know What Darden Restaurants, Inc.'s (NYSE:DRI) P/E Ratio Means?

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. To keep it practical, we'll show how Darden Restaurants, Inc.'s (NYSE:DRI) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Based on the last twelve months, Darden Restaurants's P/E ratio is 19.27. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 5.2%.

How Do I Calculate Darden Restaurants's Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Darden Restaurants:

P/E of 19.27 = $112.77 ÷ $5.85 (Based on the trailing twelve months to August 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each $1 of company earnings. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

Does Darden Restaurants Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

One good way to get a quick read on what market participants expect of a company is to look at its P/E ratio. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (22.0) for companies in the hospitality industry is higher than Darden Restaurants's P/E.

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Darden Restaurants shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Since the market seems unimpressed with Darden Restaurants, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

It's great to see that Darden Restaurants grew EPS by 11% in the last year. And earnings per share have improved by 45% annually, over the last five years. With that performance, you might expect an above average P/E ratio.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

So What Does Darden Restaurants's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Net debt totals just 4.2% of Darden Restaurants's market cap. The market might award it a higher P/E ratio if it had net cash, but its unlikely this low level of net borrowing is having a big impact on the P/E multiple.

The Verdict On Darden Restaurants's P/E Ratio

Darden Restaurants's P/E is 19.3 which is about average (18.3) in the US market. Given it has reasonable debt levels, and grew earnings strongly last year, the P/E indicates the market has doubts this growth can be sustained. Given analysts are expecting further growth, one might have expected a higher P/E ratio. That may be worth further research.