Need To Know: Data Respons ASA (OB:DAT) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Data Respons ASA (OB:DAT).

What Is Insider Selling?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Harvard University study found that ‘insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.’

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Data Respons

Chairman of the Board Erik Langaker made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for øre424k worth of shares at a price of øre26.50 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price. It’s very possible they regret the purchase, but it’s more likely they are bullish about the company. It’s not at all bad to see insiders buy shares at or above current prices.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders bought 23.00k shares for a total of øre607k. In total, Data Respons insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. They paid about øre26.41 on average. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices (around øre26.00). You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership of Data Respons

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it’s a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Based on our data, Data Respons insiders have about 2.3% of the stock, worth approximately øre35m. However, it’s possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Data Respons Insiders?

It doesn’t really mean much that no insider has traded Data Respons shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders do have a stake in Data Respons and their transactions don’t cause us concern. Therefore, you should should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Data Respons.

