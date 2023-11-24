What to know about David Stuckenberg, the Air Force Reserve major running for president

Air Force Reserve major and Florida businessman David J. Stuckenberg is entering a crowded race to become the next Republican presidential nominee — less than two months ahead of the Iowa Caucuses.

Stuckenberg, 42, has been in Iowa after announcing his candidacy Nov. 9 in Plymouth, Massachusetts, where he told attendees the country could sink further into decline and be scooped up by a tyrannical power or voters could choose a leader who can offer unity, stability and new ideas to fight for the country’s future.

Here's what to know about presidential newcomer Stuckenberg.

What is David Stuckenberg's election platform?

Stuckenberg, who believes the American economy has been "decimated by taxes," told the Des Moines Register he wants to cut taxes by 33% across the board to "reinvigorate" the economy.

He also wants to eliminate inheritance tax, a state tax paid when a person receives money or property from the estate of a deceased person, according to his campaign website. Six states impose an inheritance tax, according to the Tax Foundation. Iowa will phase out its inheritance tax by 2025.

Stuckenberg says he wants to shut down the northern and southern borders by his third day in office using National Guard troops and then implement a registration system for undocumented immigrants to understand who is in the U.S. and their "situation." The information will be used to determine "who stays and who returns home," he told the Register.

Those who are dangerous to the U.S. or have criminal backgrounds, for example, would be sent home, he said. Those whose lives are at risk should be granted the ability to stay.

National security is also a priority for Stuckenberg, who sees the U.S.'s heavy reliance on outsourcing its manufacturing as a large issue.

"I think as we shift our national security enterprise, we have to first look towards bringing back our manufacturing and industrial base to the United States," he said. "That means reinvigorating small towns and communities across states like Iowa, Missouri, Oklahoma and other areas that were once the defense industrial centers."

Who is David J. Stuckenberg?

Stuckenberg was born in California, grew up in Oklahoma and Missouri and lives in Tampa. During his time in the Air Force, Stuckenberg flew more than 150 combat missions, according to a news release.

He is the founder and chairman of the American Leadership and Policy Foundation, a nonprofit think tank based in Kansas City. Stuckenberg and his wife, Shannon, co-founded the startup Genesis Systems, which created a device called WaterCube that purports to generate between 1,000 and 2,000 gallons of water a day from the air.

Stuckenberg describes himself as a humanitarian, which derives from his Christian faith. He and his wife have five children ages 6 to 18.

He holds a doctoral degree in international security from King’s College in London, a master's degree in politics from George Washington University and a bachelor's in technology from the University of Central Missouri.

Why is David Stuckenberg running for president — and why did he wait until November to announce his candidacy?

Asked what led him to decide to run for president, Stuckenberg says voters are looking for a "dark horse, a white knight" who can "do the right things" and represent the "right ideas."

Stuckenberg says despite announcing his candidacy late in the year, the "race is wide open."

"I would tell you that it is never too late to do the right thing. And I think when we look at the polling right now that looked at the front runner, 60% … and some polls 75%, those voters are willing to change their mind if they had a different choice, if they had a different candidate," he told the Register, citing a survey conducted by Harvard CAPS-Harris which noted more than 60% of Trump primary voters said there's "at least some chance" they'd support a different candidate.

According to an October Des Moines Register/NBC News/Mediacom Iowa Poll, nearly two-thirds of those who name former President Donald Trump as their first choice say their mind is made up (63%), while over one-third (37%) say they could still be persuaded to switch their choice.

Stuckenberg, who says his presidency would be about unity and transparency for the American people, adds that his extensive military experience and international security strategy background set him apart from his opponents.

"And so I was in a Bob Evans restaurant last night, here in Florida, and I was speaking to a group of folks off of a charter bus, and the experience is always the same. It's one of elation and just being thrilled that there's somebody who is grounded and who is stable, willing to step out," he said. "I've never held a political office. I'm one of us. And I think that's what the founders intended."

What is David Stuckenberg's Iowa strategy?

Stuckenberg, who has not participated in any of the televised debates, enters a crowded field with eight candidates — and a clear favorite.

Trump holds a 27 percentage-point lead in the latest Des Moines Register/NBC News/Mediacom Iowa Poll, while Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley are locked in a battle for second place, both at 16%.

Stuckenberg says his campaign is looking to run an insurgent strategy, in part by finding opportunities to make inroads with voters where his opponents are running into obstacles.

Stuckenberg says his goal is to visit all of Iowa's 99 counties to meet "face to face" with people and hear their concerns. So far, he says he's visited 32 counties.

Stuckenberg says many of the candidates have fallen out because they've been the "wrong person for our time," and believes that his message of reviving the nation will resonate with voters.

"And so that's that's the flavor of this," he said of his campaign. "It's not hateful. It's not divisive. It's one that says we have an extraordinary thing. We live in one of the greatest nations in the world. And we have to have the right kind of character to bring us back together on our common ground."

