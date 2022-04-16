🌱 What To Know For A-Day + Easter Events In T-Town + New CEO For DCH

It's A-Day Saturday, Tuscaloosa! Let's get you started this morning before you get ready to Roll with the Tide.

In today's Daily, we have these stories and more ...

A-Day updates.

Homicide investigations in Tuscaloosa and Walker County.

New CEO for DCH Health System.

First, today's weather: Showers and a heavier t-storm. ⛈ High: 75 | Low: 62.

🗣 Patch Shout Out 🗣

Our Shout Out for this Saturday morning goes to Kentuck Art Center Deputy Director Exa Johnson Skinner, whose promotion from director of operations was announced on Friday. (Tuscaloosa Patch)





🗞 Here are the top 5 stories today in Tuscaloosa 🗞

DCH Health System announced on Friday that its longtime CEO Bryan Kindred will retire on July 31 after nearly four decades with the Tuscaloosa-based healthcare provider. The Tuscaloosa-based healthcare provider also announced his successor. (Tuscaloosa Patch) In other DCH news, find out here why west Alabama leaders believe the the health system must undergo a dramatic change if it is to survive. (Stephen Dethrage, Tuscaloosa Thread) Police have identified a man who died Friday morning from his injuries after being stabbed at Claybrook Apartments in Tuscaloosa. While the case is active, witnesses informed police that it was the result of self-defense on the part of another individual during a physical altercation. (Tuscaloosa Patch) Break out the bibs! Don't miss this story about the 38th annual chicken wing-eating contest at Buffalo Phil’s on the Strip in Tuscaloosa, with all of the proceeds going to the Boys and Girls Clubs of West Alabama. (Jeremiah Hatcher, WVUA 23) Here's a well-written guest opinion column taking aim at lawmakers who the author argues have sent a message that the LGBTQ+ community isn’t welcome in Alabama. (Sean Atchison, Crimson White)

🏆 Winner of the Day 🏆

Owen Diodati hit a solo home run in the top of the second inning in Alabama baseball's 6-3 win over No. 1 Tennessee Friday night at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville. The Crimson Tide improved to 23-12 overall and 8-5 in the SEC. (More)



UA Athletics

🗓 Today in Tuscaloosa 🗓

Alabama football A-Day Game @ Bryant-Denny Stadium (More)

MARV goes to the Market (More)

Plant Popup @ UPerk Coffee (More)

Preschool Easter Egg Hunt @ Tuscaloosa Barnyard (More)

Easter Egg Hunt @ A New Beginning Baptist Church (More)

North River Riding Club Easter Show (More)

Easter Egg Hunt @ Genesis - A Church of New Beginnings (More)

Mississippi State softball @ Alabama (More)

👀 Check it out! 👀

A big Patch Congratulations is in order for our friend and Northport Police Department Assistant Chief Keith Carpenter, who recently celebrated 25 years of service. Thanks for all you do, Chief! (More)

✏️ Tuscaloosa Patch Notebook ✏️

The Walker County Sheriff's Office says a 42-year-old woman is dead and an a person of interest in custody following a fatal shooting Friday morning in the Argo community in the eastern part of the county. (Tuscaloosa Patch)



Family Counseling Service of West Alabama held its annual Death by Chocolate fundraiser on Thursday at the Tuscaloosa River Market. Check out the winners here! (Tuscaloosa Patch)

The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit says numerous 911 calls were received by the Tuscaloosa Police Department Thursday night reporting shots fired at the Grand at Rum Creek Apartments on Alabama Highway 69 South. (Tuscaloosa Patch)

The City of Tuscaloosa has opened the application window for the Board of Trustees of the Firemen's and Policemen's Pension and Relief Fund. You can apply by clicking here! (Tuscaloosa Patch)

Crimson Tide track and field star Eliud Kipsang, of Eldoret, Kenya, secured a new collegiate record in the 1,500 meters at the Bryan Clay Invitational Friday night in Tuscaloosa. (More)



A District 6 Litter Cleanup Day in Tuscaloosa set for Saturday has been postponed due to the threat of inclement weather. (Tuscaloosa Patch)

Northport City Council President Jeff Hogg has once again issued a friendly challenge to his colleagues and their council districts as a way to boost participation in the city's free curbside recycling program. (Tuscaloosa Patch)

Northport City Councilman Woodrow Washington III, who also owns the world-famous Archibald's BBQ, delivered more than 600 meals to storm victims in Eutaw following a line of powerful storms on Wednesday that caused widespread property damage. (Tuscaloosa Patch)

1️⃣0️⃣ Other Stories I'm Reading Today

Now you're in the loop and ready to head out the door on this Saturday! I'll be back in your inbox tomorrow with a new update.

— RP

