What to Know About the Dayton, Ohio, Shooting

A second American mass shooting in 24 hours has claimed the lives of at least 10 people, including the shooter, in Dayton, Ohio, while 27 others were wounded.

The tragedy comes less than a day after a horrific shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday. 20 people were killed in that rampage and another 26 wounded, while a 21-year old man was taken into police custody.

In Ohio, residents are reeling from a violent attack that struck the city in the early hours of Sunday morning, while across the U.S., people are struggling to come to terms with the news of the two separate incidents that have left nearly thirty people dead.

Here’s what to know about the attacks in Dayton, Ohio last night:

What happened?

A suspect clad in body armor and carrying a .223 caliber rifle with high-capacity magazines, opened fire at 1:07 a.m. Sunday morning in Dayton’s historic Oregon District, a neighborhood with diverse nightlife locations, including theaters, bars and restaurants.

In less than a minute, it was all over, with nine people fatally hit, and the suspect killed by authorities. 27 other people were injured in the attack, some with multiple gunshot wounds.

“While this is a terribly sad day for our city, I am amazed by the quick response of Dayton police that saved literally hundreds of lives,” said Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley at a Sunday morning press conference.

What do we know about the victims?

Authorities have not yet released the identities of the shooting victims. Of the 27 people admitted to area hospitals following the shooting, 15 have been discharged.

What do we know about the shooter?

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the shooter and have avoided confirming details of their identity in press conferences. However, speaking on CNN’s State of the Union, Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown mentioned some details of the shooter’s identity, which he said had be relayed to him by Dayton’s mayor. Brown said on the show the shooter was a young, white male from a town outside of Dayton.

“The mayor said it was — a young white male. I believe she may have said his age, I believe early 20s but I don’t know for sure,” Brown said on CNN. “He came not from the city of Dayton, he came from a town in Montgomery County nearby, that is the county Dayton is in and that is all that I know.”

What have been the responses?

The Dayton Police Department, assisted by a detachment from the FBI, have been investigating the shooting.

“Dayton has been through a lot already this year, and I continue to be amazed by the grit and resiliency of our community,” said Mayor Whaley on Sunday morning. In May, the Dayton area was pummeled by a series of tornadoes.

The city has scheduled an 8 p.m. vigil on Sunday for the victims and their families.

Across the political spectrum, support has poured in for the devastated Ohio community.

President Trump has tweeted in response to the shootings in Ohio and Texas on Sunday, writing “God bless the people of El Paso Texas. God bless the people of Dayton, Ohio.”

God bless the people of El Paso Texas. God bless the people of Dayton, Ohio. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2019

Mayor Whaley says that her office has been in touch with the White House.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a frontrunner for the 2020 Democratic nomination tweeted in response to the shootings as well.

“I’m heartsick for the 29 people killed this weekend in El Paso and Dayton—and all the other lives we lose every day due to senseless gun violence,” Warren wrote. “We need to take urgent action to end the gun violence epidemic.”

We're waking up to the second mass shooting in as many days. I’m heartsick for the 29 people killed this weekend in El Paso and Dayton—and all the other lives we lose every day due to senseless gun violence. We need to take urgent action to end the gun violence epidemic. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) August 4, 2019

“Every time this happens we say ‘never again,'” said South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday morning. “I’m wondering what it will take to get the sense of urgency to get Washington to actually respond.”

“Dayton has gone through a really tough year,” sad Mayor Whaley on Sunday morning, mentioning the tornadoes that hit the city in May. “One seems completely preventable. I just question, ‘when is enough enough?’”