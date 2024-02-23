What we know: DCF intervenes on behalf of 7 children who lived in 2-bedroom Medway home

MEDWAY — Seven children between the ages of 3 and 16 were removed from a Holliston Street home on Friday morning, according to police.

Officers were called to the home, at 105 Holliston St., to assist the Department of Children and Families in removing the children.

The children were taken from the two-bedroom, three-bathroom house and transferred to Milford Regional Medical Center for observation, police said.

During a brief news conference on Friday afternoon across the street from the home, Medway Police Chief William Kingsbury said officers responded due to concerns about the welfare of the children.

Seven children between the ages of 3 and 16 were removed from this home Friday morning on Holliston Street in Medway, Feb. 23, 2024. Police Chief William Kingsbury said the situation was "clearly a child welfare case."

He said the children were brought to the hospital for safekeeping and evaluation.

"Our main focus is safety of the children," Kingsbury said during the news conference. "It was clearly a child welfare case."

Medway Police Chief William Kingsbury walks in front of the home at 105 Holliston Street, Feb. 23, 2024.

Kingsbury said the investigation is ongoing, and that the house is considered a crime scene. No arrests have been made and no charges are currently pending. He declined to comment further.

Neither the Medway Police Department nor the Department of Children and Families immediately returned a Daily News request for comment.

