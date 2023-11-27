What we know about the deadly Nashville shooting on I-65 of Uber passenger

Metro Nashville police are continuing their search for a suspect Monday after the apparent "targeted" shooting of a rideshare passenger over the weekend.

Stephen Rouse III, 26, died Saturday at Skyline Medical Center.

No arrests have been made in the case yet.

While police believe this was a targeted incident, it is one more in a number of shootings along Nashville's interstates in recent years.

Caitlyn Kaufman, a Nashville nurse, was shot and killed in December 2020 on Interstate 440, while Christopher Spaunhorst was shot and killed on I-24 on Christmas Day last year. Earlier this year, Davidson County Chancellor I'Ashea Myles was driving on I-440 when her car was shot.

Here's what we know about this case.

Suspect car sat outside Citi Trends

Rouse called an Uber shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday to pick him up at Citi Trends, a clothing store, on Clarksville Pike, police said in a news release.

The driver was supposed to take him roughly 11 miles to Madison.

When talking with police, the driver said he noticed a white Nissan Maxima with the headlights on parked outside the store.

The car followed them, the driver told police, as they traveled down Rosa Parks Boulevard toward the interstate.

Suspect opened fire on I-65

As the Uber driver continued on to I-65 and drove for about a mile, the white Maxima pulled alongside their car.

As they approached the I-65, I-24 split, someone from the Maxima fired shots into the backseat area, police said.

The driver continued on I-65 while the Maxima took the I-24 west exit. The Uber driver took Rouse to Skyline Medical Center, where he later died.

Anyone with any information about the Maxima, or those involved in the shooting, is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: I-65 'targeted' shooting kills Tennessee Uber passenger: What we know