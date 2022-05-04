What we know about the death of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey

Staff
·12 min read

The body of Tristyn Bailey, 13, a seventh-grader at Patriot Oaks Academy in Saint Johns, was discovered Sunday, May 9, 2021, hours after the teenager was reported missing by her family.

Aiden Fucci, 14, has been arrested on a first-degree murder charge in the death of Tristyn. His trial is expected to begin in November.

What happened to Tristyn Bailey? Court records detail what happened the night she was killed

Looking back: Before Aiden Fucci, these juveniles were charged as adults in high-profile Jacksonville-area cases

THE CASE

How did Tristyn Bailey die?

According to Chief Medical Examiner Predrag Bulic, the cause of Tristyn's death is "sharp force trauma by stabbing." An autopsy revealed Tristyn had 114 "stab or cutting wounds about her head, neck, shoulders, arms, hands, and back," according to an unredacted warrant affidavit released by the State Attorney on May 27.

A St. Johns County Sheriff&#x002019;s deputy sits in his car at the end of Saddlestone Drive in the Durbin Creek community on Monday, May 10, 2021, near where the body of Tristyn Bailey, 13, was found on Sunday.
A St. Johns County Sheriff’s deputy sits in his car at the end of Saddlestone Drive in the Durbin Creek community on Monday, May 10, 2021, near where the body of Tristyn Bailey, 13, was found on Sunday.

Where was Tristyn Bailey found?

Tristyn's body was found Sunday evening, May 9, near a retention pond at the end of the cul-de-sac on Saddlestone Drive in the neighborhood in which she lived.

Coping with loss: St. Johns County communities deal with killing of Tristyn Bailey

'Our worst nightmare': Sheriff: Tristyn Bailey's death was the 'horrific, brutal murder of a 13-year-old child'

Who is the suspect charged in Tristyn Bailey's death?

Aiden Fucci, 14, is an eighth-grader at Patriot Oaks Academy, the same school where Tristyn attended seventh grade.

What is Aiden Fucci charged with?

Fucci was arrested on a second-degree murder charge. The charge later was upgraded to first-degree murder due to the severity of the crime — namely, the 114 stabbing wounds to the victim's body, said R.J. Larizza, state attorney for the circuit.

Where is the suspect being held?

Fucci is being held at the state-run Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Volusia County. He is expected to be transferred to an adult facility.

Coping with loss: St. Johns County communities deal with killing of Tristyn Bailey

What led to Fucci's arrest?

Interrogation and surveillance video led to the 14-year-old boy's arrest, according to a redacted version of the arrest report released by the sheriff's office. "The defendant's story changed several times but [he] ultimately made several admissions," according to the report.

What about that Snapchat selfie?

The sheriff's office confirmed that a Snapchat selfie depicting the suspect in the back of a law enforcement vehicle on May 9 was, in fact, posted by the teen charged in Bailey's death. In the image, the suspect appears to be holding up a peace sign, with the caption: "Hey guys, has inbody [sic] seen Tristyn lately."

When the Snapchat was posted, the suspect was a witness being questioned in what was still a missing person case, according to the sheriff's office.

People responded on Snapchat. One message read, "You were with her Aiden u know what happened to her."

What Sheriff Rob Hardwick said about the death of Tristyn Bailey

St. Johns County Sheriff Rob Hardwick called the crime a "horrific, brutal murder."

"This is one of those cases — I hate to use the words, but — it's our worst nightmare," Hardwick said in an interview with The St. Augustine Record. "These kids both went to school together. ... It's going to be a long process to heal for our community."

Tristyn Bailey remembered as someone who brought 'light to everyone around her'

Thousands of friends, neighbors and classmates gathered for a "Celebration of Life" public memorial service to honor Tristyn Bailey Tuesday, May 18, at Celebration Church Arena in Jacksonville. Attendees were asked to wear white or aqua, the latter of which was Tristyn's favorite color. You can watch the service here:

Why was Aiden Fucci's mother arrested?

Crystal Lane Smith, 35, was arrested Saturday, June 5, 2021, and charged with tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony charge. According to the felony warrant, video surveillance from Smith’s home shows her retrieving “what appeared to be a pair of blue jeans, taking the jeans to the adjacent bathroom, and appeared to be scrubbing the jeans in the bathroom sink,” according to the warrant. The video then showed Smith taking the jeans to her master bedroom “for a period of time,” the warrant said.

Who are the witnesses in the case against Aiden Fucci?

The 7th Judicial State Attorney's Office has listed well over 200 witnesses for its case against Aiden Fucci, according to court documents. The list includes both of Fucci's parents; the county medical examiner; dozens of law enforcement officials and witnesses; residents in the Durbin Crossing neighborhood; staff from Patriot Oaks Academy, where Fucci and Bailey attended school; and others.

Witnesses say Aiden Fucci talked about stabbing someone to death

A student who said she was close with Aiden Fucci said he talked about killing people frequently, and she said that within a month before Tristyn Bailey's killing, he said he planned to murder someone by dragging a random person into the woods and stabbing them, according to a just-released St. Johns County Sheriff's Office report.

The friend also said that on occasion, Fucci "would take his knife out and pretend to stab her with it."

GoFundMe account will support memorial foundation

A GoFundMe account has been set up for Bailey's family, which they say will be used to establish a memorial foundation in Tristyn's name. In the first week, the crowdfunding fundraising platform campaign had raised more than $52,000 from more than 1,400 donors. As of May 4, 2022, the campaign had raised more than $63,000.

St. Johns County Sheriff Rob Hardwick announces at a press conference held at his office in St. Augustine on Monday, May 10, 2021, the arrest of a 14-year-old boy in the death of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey.
St. Johns County Sheriff Rob Hardwick announces at a press conference held at his office in St. Augustine on Monday, May 10, 2021, the arrest of a 14-year-old boy in the death of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey.

Timeline: Events in the disappearance, death of Tristyn Bailey

Saturday, May 8

11:45 p.m.: Bailey family returns home after an evening out.

Around midnight: Tristyn Bailey last seen by a sibling and was supposed to be sleeping in her bedroom.

Sunday, May 9

12:30 a.m.: Video shows Tristyn walking in the neighborhood

1:14 a.m.: Two people, believed to be Tristyn and Aiden, were seen walking together

1:45 a.m.: Video evidence from a home shows Tristyn and Aiden walking east on Saddlestone Drive

3:30 a.m.: Video from the same home shows a person believed to be Aiden heading in opposite direction alone, carrying white Nike shoes. Moments, later, video shows Aiden entering his home carrying white Nike shoes

10 a.m.: Tristyn's mother calls 911 to report the teen missing. Florida Department of Law Enforcement joins search

4:49 p.m.: Florida Missing Child Alert issued for Tristyn

6:06 p.m.: A resident who had been on a run called to report a dead body in the woods east of the cul-de-sac on Saddlestone Drive. After identifying the body as Bailey's, St. Johns County Sheriff's Office calls off their search

8 p.m.: Sheriff's Office announces body found and preliminarily identified as Tristyn Bailey

8:49 p.m.: Aiden and his parents are placed in a St. Johns County Sheriff's Office interview room

Monday, May 10

12:44 a.m.: Investigators search Fucci home, finding a Buck brand knife sheath; a pair of wet, white Nike shoes with blood on them; a T-shirt with blood on it; a white piece of paper with handwriting with possible blood on it; and a pair of wet blue denim jeans in a laundry basket. They also find blood and dirt on the drain in the bathroom sink next to Aiden's bedroom.

3:30 a.m.: Aiden arrested on charge of second-degree murder

11:30 a.m.: Sheriff's Office confirms identity of body found as that of Tristyn Bailey and announces arrest of Aiden Fucci, a 14-year-old classmate, on charges of second-degree murder

8:30 p.m.: Candlelight vigil honors Tristyn at South Durbin Crossing Amenities Center

Tuesday, May 11

8:30 a.m.: Fucci charged with second-degree murder in the death of Tristyn Bailey remanded to detention for at least 21 days in his first court appearance

1:30 p.m.: Sheriff's Office reports that Chief Medical Examiner Predrag Bulic determined that the cause of Tristyn's death is sharp force trauma by stabbing and that video placed the pair walking near the scene in that time frame.

Monday, May 17

Anway "Andy" Snober, hired to represent the 14-year-old suspect by his family, files to withdraw from the case. A judge granted the motion.

Tuesday, May 18

5 p.m.: The Bailey family holds a public memorial service for Tristyn at Celebration Church in Jacksonville.

Thursday, May 20

Judge approves indigency motions filed on behalf of the parents of the 14-year-old suspect and announces the suspect will be represented by the public defender's office, led by St. Augustine-based attorney Joshua Mosley.

Thursday, May 27

According to St. Johns County court documents, Fuc will face a first-degree murder charge and will also be charged as an adult.

Friday, May 28

During a first court appearance hearing, Judge Henry Maltz rules that Aiden Fucci be held without bail at an adult facility in St. Johns County.

Thursday, June 3

Aiden Fucci enters a plea of not guilty on the first-degree murder charge.

Saturday, June 5

Crystal Lane Smith, the mother of 14-year-old Aiden Fucci, is arrested on a warrant charging her with tampering with evidence following the killing of Tristyn Bailey.

Wednesday, July 14

In newly released documents, one of Fucci's friends said he talked about killing people frequently, and that weeks before Bailey's killing, Fucci said he planned to murder someone by dragging a random person into the woods and stabbing them.

Monday, July 26

Crystal Lane Smith pleads not guilty to a charge of tampering with evidence

Thursday, Oct. 28

Aiden appears in court. Judge Lee Smith grants a continuance filed by Aiden's attorney, Joshua Mosely, until Feb. 2

2022

Wednesday, Feb. 2

Aiden Fucci appears in St. Johns County court for a pretrial hearing. Trial set for November.

WHAT'S NEXT

Aiden Fucci is expected in court on Friday, May 5, 2022 for a pre-trial hearing.

Other notable Jacksonville-area child abductions, murders

Nov. 6, 2019: Taylor Rose Williams, 5, is reported missing around 7:20 a.m. by her mother, Brianna Williams, at their Brentwood home. Days later, her remains were discovered in a wooded area between Demopolis and Linden, Ala., and her mother was arrested on charges of child neglect and giving false information to investigators.

July 24, 2015: Lonzie Barton, 21 months, is reported missing at 2:20 a.m. by William Ruben Ebron Jr., the boyfriend of his mother, Lonna Lauramore Barton. Ebron said his car, with Lonzie inside, had been stolen from his apartment building’s parking lot and he was unable to chase it down. But residential security video later surfaced showing him staging the car theft, police said. Ebron lead police to the toddler’s body on Jan. 11, 2016. Ebron is in prison until 2040; Lonna Lauramore Barton was sentenced to five years in prison for her role in Lonzie’s death and another seven years on a drug charge.

June 22, 2013: Cherish Perrywinkle, 8, is abducted from a Jacksonville Walmart, raped and murdered. Perrywinkle’s body was found hours later and Donald James Smith, 56, a sexual offender with a history of crimes against children, was arrested. Smith was found guilty on Valentine’s Day 2018 and sentenced to death in December 2018.

Feb. 10, 2010: Makia Ann Coney, 17, a student at University Christian School, is shot and killed by classmates Charles Roy Southern, 17, and Connor Julian Pridgen, 16, after school.

Oct. 19, 2009: Somer Thompson, 7, is last seen at 2:45 p.m. walking home from Grove Park Elementary School on Gano Avenue in Orange Park. Two days later, her body was found in a Georgia landfill. In March 2010, Jarred Harrell was arrested and charged with her murder. In February 2012, Harrell pleaded guilty and was sentenced to six life sentences.

Feb. 10, 2009: Haleigh Cummings, 5, is reported missing at 3:17 a.m. from her parents’ home in Satsuma in Putnam County. After more than a decade, she is still missing.

July 29, 2007: Tony Youmans, 12, is last seen at 4:30 p.m. on Hyde Park Road. He was found two days later in a nearby park dead from a gunshot wound to the head. Authorities said he died “while playing around with the firearm.” Derrick Glover, 24, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for selling the gun that killed Youmans to him.

Nov. 3, 1998: Maddie Clifton, 8, is reported missing at 7 p.m. A week after disappearing, her body was found under the waterbed of her 14-year-old neighbor, Josh Phillips, by the boy’s mother. Phillips was arrested and charged with murder after telling police he accidentally hit Maddie with a baseball, then panicked because he feared getting in trouble. He said he then hit her with a bat and stabbed her to stop her screaming. Tried as an adult, Phillips was found guilty of murder in the first degree in July 1999 and sentenced to life in prison without parole a month later.

July 10, 1998: Kamiyah Mobley is abducted hours after her birth at University Medical Center by a woman posing as a nurse. Nearly 19 years later, on Jan. 13, 2017, Kamiyah was found alive and well, living in South Carolina with her abductor, Gloria Williams. Williams pleaded guilty in May 2018 and later sentenced to 18 years in prison.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Tristyn Bailey: What we know about death of St. Johns County teenager

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Convicted rapist cuts off his GPS device during trial and escapes, MA prosecutor says

    “It is relatively rare for someone to just disappear in the middle of a trial.”

  • GPs won’t see us unless it’s ‘life or death’, complain pensioners

    A 94-year-old man has said his GP refuses to see him “unless it’s life or death”. Dennis Baker, from North Hampshire, said he felt “put off” by his doctor's surgery, which is a three-minute walk from his house. The pensioner, who lives with his wife who has advanced dementia and is bed-bound, said he found it “quite difficult to carry on a conversation with a doctor” and cannot get one to visit him at home. “The chances are [the receptionist] will say… ‘you're not dying, a doctor will phone you

  • Moscow police announce cause of death of University of Idaho student from Boise

    “Hudson (Lindow) was a source of positivity for those that knew him, and his passing weighs heavy on members of the Vandal community.”

  • How higher Fed rates stand to affect Americans' finances

    Credit card rates will likely rise. The substantial half-point hike in its benchmark short-term rate that the Federal Reserve announced Wednesday won't, by itself, have much immediate effect on most Americans’ finances. The result could be much higher borrowing costs for households well into the future as the Fed fights the most painfully high inflation in four decades and ends a decades-long era of historically low rates.

  • Advocate: Massachusetts system 'failed' missing girl Harmony

    The needs of a missing 5-year-old girl who authorities began looking for two years after she was last seen were not prioritized from the time she was an infant in Massachusetts until her father was awarded custody of her in New Hampshire, the head of Massachusetts' Office of the Child Advocate said in a report released Wednesday. Harmony Montgomery, who's last known sighting was in 2019 while in the custody of her father, suffered from a ripple effect of "miscalculations of risk and unequal weight placed on parents' rights versus a child's wellbeing," said Maria Mossaides, head of the Office of the Child Advocate. Montgomery, still the subject of a search, was born in Massachusetts in 2014 to unmarried parents who were no longer together and had a history of substance abuse, according to the report by the independent agency.

  • For marine biologist, Haitian gangs make work dangerous

    In a blue bay that spans the border of Haiti and the Dominican Republic, fishermen from both countries recently aired grievances in a rare face-to-face meeting thanks to the efforts of marine biologist Jean Wiener. The meeting, overseen by Dominican naval officers with rifles, was no small feat for Wiener, who has been forced to work on conserving this biologically sensitive region from afar — his house in Bethesda, Maryland — because of rampant violence in Haiti, his homeland. Now the prize-winning biologist stood in the steaming Caribbean heat at the mouth of an ominously named spot called the Massacre River, trying to bring together the two sides and find a solution that will not only save their livelihoods but also vital marine resources in a region under extreme pressures from climate change.

  • Jury awards $15M in damages in UVA lacrosse player Yeardley Love's killing

    A former University of Virginia lacrosse player who fatally beat his girlfriend in 2010 has been ordered by a jury to pay $15 million in a wrongful death lawsuit.

  • Girl kidnapped from foster home and driven 170 miles after being raped for years

    The victim was kidnapped from foster care in Crowthorne, Berkshire, and was later located by police in Sheffield, 170 miles away, having been raped over a period of years.

  • Teen charged with raping Long Island woman in front of her daughter

    In a shocking and disturbing attack, a 14-year-old has been charged with raping a mother from Long Island while her 4-year-old daughter was in the home.

  • New Vids Show Guard Whisking Away Murder Inmate She’d Lavished With Extra Food

    Lauderdale County SheriffNew videos show the lengths Alabama prison guard Vicky White went to in order to abscond with an extremely violent murder inmate who officials say she’d previously lavished with extra food.White, 56, the assistant director of corrections in Lauderdale County, vanished last Friday with 38-year-old Casey White (no relation), an inmate awaiting trial for stabbing 58-year-old Connie Ridgeway to death in 2015. The six-foot-nine White had already been sentenced in 2019 to 75 y

  • Guard Who Fled With Murder Inmate Was Cashed Up and Eyeing Florida, Her Family Says

    Lauderdale County Sheriff’s OfficeAn Alabama corrections official who vanished with an inmate facing capital murder charges “may have been brainwashed” into helping him escape, her mother-in-law said Tuesday.The pair could be anywhere by now, Frances White told The Daily Beast, explaining that Lauderdale County Assistant Director of Corrections Vicky Sue White, 56, was frugal and had amassed enough money to keep her afloat for some time.“She had said that she’d like to live in Florida, that’s th

  • A Merced man was digging a shelter in the side of a creek. Police say he’s now in trouble

    Police said it also looks like he was using the dirt to try and build a bridge.

  • Judge overseeing Chauvin civil rights case accepts plea deal

    The judge overseeing the federal civil rights cases of four former Minneapolis police officers in the killing of George Floyd said Wednesday that he has accepted the terms of Derek Chauvin's plea agreement and will sentence him to 20 to 25 years in prison. Chauvin pleaded guilty Dec. 15 to violating Floyd’s civil rights, admitting for the first time that he kept his knee on Floyd’s neck — even after he became unresponsive — resulting in the Black man’s death on May 25, 2020. The white former officer admitted he willfully deprived Floyd of his right to be free from unreasonable seizure, including unreasonable force by a police officer.

  • 12-year-old boy who missed school bus lured to Brookhaven apartment, molested by two men

    After they assaulted the boy, the gave him five dollars and threatened to hurt him if they told anyone, prosecutors said.

  • Orange County massage therapist arrested for sexual battery after patient records session

    A massage therapist inside an office meant to treat and heal turned one woman into a victim, investigators said.

  • Woman shot teen in the face during road rage incident, then went to get nails done, judge says

    “That makes me think she had no remorse.”

  • Lindquist family members describe years of heartache and trauma inflicted by the Correa siblings during their sentencings

    Eric Lindquist told a judge on Tuesday that he can remember the night of Dec. 19, 2017, with almost as much precision as he can remember the next morning, when he learned that his family was dead. On that cold Tuesday night, he wrapped a Christmas gift for his mother, Janet Lindquist. It was a sewing machine paired in jest with a box of his old clothes that needed to be sewn back together. He ...

  • Monmouth jail inmate killed cellmate for making fun of him, prosecutor says

    Authorities allege Evan Raczkiewicz attacked cellmate Daniel Ferrara from behind after Ferrara made fun of him for defecating in his pants.

  • Security footage captures Alabama prison break

    STORY: Security footage shows the moment when assistant corrections director Vicky White escorted Casey White, a murder suspect, out of a detention center in Alabama last Friday (April 29).The footage, provided by Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, captured the last time both fugitives, considered armed and dangerous, were seen.The U.S. Marshals Service was treating the manhunt for the pair, who are not related, as one of its top investigations.Casey White, charged with capital murder in a September 2020 stabbing death and already serving time for a 2015 crime spree including home invasion and carjacking, was last seen on Friday leaving the jail in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, about 65 miles west of Huntsville.At the time, he was handcuffed and shackled in the custody of Vicky White, who was supposedly transporting him by patrol car from the detention center to the county courthouse for a mental evaluation, according to Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton.Authorities realized the two had gone missing after the patrol car was found left in a shopping center parking lot. The sheriff said investigators have since received tips that the inmate and officer switched to another car.The sheriff held out the possibility that Vicky White helped free the inmate under duress, but since then investigators have confirmed information from inmates that both fugitives had “a special relationship.”

  • Remains Of Ex-NFL Player’s Girlfriend, Who Was Missing For Year, Positively Identified

    Human remains found in Texas late last year have been positively identified as belonging to the missing girlfriend of former San Francisco 49ers tight end Kevin Ware Jr. The remains, which were discovered outside Houston in December, were positively identified as Taylor Pomaski’s over the weekend, a spokesperson for the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said. The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences made the official determination on Saturday. An official cause or manner of death hasn’t bee