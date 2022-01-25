What we know about the death of Robertson County deputy Savanna Puckett

Robertson County Sheriff's Office Deputy Savanna Puckett was found dead with a gunshot wound inside her burning Springfield home on Sunday night.

Here's everything we know so far.

How was Savanna Puckett found?

Another deputy went to check on Puckett around 5 p.m. Sunday when she did not report for her shift and found her home in the 5100 block of Highway 41 in Springfield engulfed in flames, an RSCO news release said. The deputy was not able to make it inside due to the extent of the fire. Once firefighters arrived, they found Puckett inside.

Savanna Puckett

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported it is investigating the fire and Puckett's death. It was not immediately clear if the gunshot wound or the fire caused Puckett's death. The cause and origin of the fire remained under investigation Monday.

“Words cannot express the sadness and grief that Savanna’s family and her sheriff’s office family are facing right now," Sheriff Michael Van Dyke said in a statement. "This is a tragedy that we are processing minute by minute. Please keep Savanna, her family and the sheriff’s office in your thoughts and prayers."

Has there been an arrest?

A man is in custody and faces charges including first-degree murder in the case.

James Jackson Conn, 27, is charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated arson in connection to Puckett's slaying, TBI said. Officials said he was Puckett's acquaintance.

Conn, who lives in Smyrna, was arrested at his Odom Court home about 11:30 a.m. Monday after an hourslong standoff that stemmed from the execution of a search warrant, TBI said.

Conn was booked into the Robertson County Jail late Monday afternoon and was being held without bond.

"The investigation remains active and ongoing, and we'll provide more details as soon as we're able to do so," TBI said on Twitter Monday afternoon.

Are funeral arrangements set?

Funeral arrangement are still pending. Law enforcement, family, friends and other onlookers lined the streets as Puckett's body was escorted in a procession to a funeral home Monday afternoon.

Gabe Hauari is a digital producer for the USA Today Network. You can follow him on Twitter @GabeHauari.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Savanna Puckett: What we know about death of Robertson County deputy